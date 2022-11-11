Read full article on original website
Fox 19
2 men wanted in connection with burglaries in Dearborn County
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Two men are wanted in three counties in the Tri-State area, but authorities do not know who the suspects are, according to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry. The two men are accused of breaking into at least nine cars in the Hidden Valley Lake community...
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn County Chamber Announces 2022 Awardees
The Chamber's Annual Awards Dinner takes place December 1 at Rising Star Casino. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - After reviewing multiple nominees for each award, the board of directors for the Dearborn County Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the 2022 Dearborn County Small & Large Businesses of the Year, the 2022 Chamber Chairperson’s Awardee and the DC Young Professionals Business of the Year.
WISH-TV
Hamilton County sues Indiana after veterans couldn’t get benefits for years
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of people gathered for a 21-gun salute for Veterans Day on Friday outside the Hamilton County Courthouse. They gathered in the shadow of Hamilton County government buildings that represented frustration for many local veterans from 2014-2019. Hamilton County is suing the director of the Indiana...
Noblesville veteran calls for accountability, transparency over missing benefits
A Noblesville veteran is calling for accountability and transparency after a lawsuit revealed hundreds of Hamilton County veterans are missing thousands of dollars in benefits.
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Election recounts possible in tight Indiana House races
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Republican candidate for a southern Indiana legislative seat plans to seek a recount after updated vote tallies showed him losing by 155 votes. The Clark County Election Board released unofficial results Friday that gave Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville the slight lead over Republican Scott Hawkins, wiping out a […]
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn County Clearinghouse Receives Donation to Help Feed the Hungry
The Clearinghouse has eight programs dedicated to feed those with food insecurities. (Aurora, Ind.) - Dearborn County Clearinghouse for Emergency Aid today announced a special donation from River City Classics Car Club. The Donation of $1,500 was to help The Clearinghouse feed those with food insecurities. The club members to locally help those in our community donated this funding.
Early morning I-465 claims life of Brownsburg man
A Brownsburg man has died following an early morning crash on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis, according to ISP.
Fox 19
Boone County man found safe, Golden-D Alert canceled
BOONE COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -A Boone County man who was reported missing Friday evening was found safely, according to Boone County deputies. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office issued a Golden-D alert Saturday for a 31-year-old man who has been reported missing. Deputies say, Joshua M. Lively of Florence, KY,...
Good news from Indiana DNR ahead of firearm season
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier deer hunters will take to the woods Saturday, Nov. 12 for the start of firearm season. There is some good news from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources when it comes to the available harvest this season. Typically, every Indiana county sees yearly reports of epizootic...
Fox 19
Deputies release 911 calls from Green Township home invasion
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies released the 911 calls from a home invasion robbery in Green Township. Green Township officers were called to a home on Calmhaven Drive early Tuesday after a caller stated that there were people she did not know inside her house. Aaron Clower, 18, and Zachery...
crossvillenews1st.com
CUMBELAND CO RAPIST FOUND DEAD IN INDIANA
At approximately 10 pm last night Indiana State Police and Posey County Sheriffs’ Office were at. a residence in Indiana attempting to apprehend Brian Heinsohn after investigative information. was received. As law enforcement officers knocked on the door at the residence, they believed. they heard a gun shot. SWAT...
eaglecountryonline.com
OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties
See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
korncountry.com
Mary Ferdon declares candidacy for mayor of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Mary Ferdon (R), who currently serves as Executive Director of Administration and Community Development for the city, said Saturday morning that she will run for mayor of Columbus. Ferdon has worked for the Lienhoop administration for the past seven years as “Director of GSD” as she calls it, or ‘Director of Get Stuff Done.’ The last three words were emblazoned on the back of t-shirts worn by Ferdon’s supporters as a campaign motto.
eaglecountryonline.com
Rep. Frye: Indiana's Workforce Needs Our Vets
INDIANAPOLIS - Veterans Day is an important time for us to come together as a nation to recognize the thousands of veterans who served in the United States Armed Forces, protecting our country while dedicating their time and skills to securing the freedoms we enjoy today. The end of their military service does not mean the end of their careers, as the expertise they gained and their training can be of great use back home.
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
Fox 59
IN Focus: Special report on conflicts of interest at the Statehouse
This week, watch Dan Spehler's special report on what Statehouse members do for a living aside from their work as lawmakers. That'll be at 10:00 Wednesday night on FOX59 in Indianapolis, as well as on next week's edition of IN Focus. IN Focus: Special report on conflicts of interest …
WISH-TV
Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says. He was identified as Seth Russell Badger. The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after...
Woman found dead in Franklin home, investigation underway
FRANKLIN, Indiana — An investigation has been opened into a death at a Franklin home that police have deemed "suspicious." Officers received a call at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning about a suicide attempt at a home in the 2700 block of Woodfield Boulevard. The home is in the Branigin Creek subdivision, which is located right off South U.S. Highway 31.
Rex Early, longtime Indiana Republican leader, dies at 88
INDIANAPOLIS — Rex Early, a longtime Indiana Republican Party leader and one-time candidate for governor, has died at age 88. Early died Friday, according to Leppert Mortuaries of Indianapolis. The cause of his death wasn’t immediately available. Early grew up in Vincennes, Indiana, and moved to Indianapolis after...
