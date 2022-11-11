ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, IN

eaglecountryonline.com

Dearborn County Chamber Announces 2022 Awardees

The Chamber's Annual Awards Dinner takes place December 1 at Rising Star Casino. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - After reviewing multiple nominees for each award, the board of directors for the Dearborn County Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the 2022 Dearborn County Small & Large Businesses of the Year, the 2022 Chamber Chairperson’s Awardee and the DC Young Professionals Business of the Year.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WBKR

Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear

Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Election recounts possible in tight Indiana House races

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Republican candidate for a southern Indiana legislative seat plans to seek a recount after updated vote tallies showed him losing by 155 votes. The Clark County Election Board released unofficial results Friday that gave Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville the slight lead over Republican Scott Hawkins, wiping out a […]
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Dearborn County Clearinghouse Receives Donation to Help Feed the Hungry

The Clearinghouse has eight programs dedicated to feed those with food insecurities. (Aurora, Ind.) - Dearborn County Clearinghouse for Emergency Aid today announced a special donation from River City Classics Car Club. The Donation of $1,500 was to help The Clearinghouse feed those with food insecurities. The club members to locally help those in our community donated this funding.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Boone County man found safe, Golden-D Alert canceled

BOONE COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -A Boone County man who was reported missing Friday evening was found safely, according to Boone County deputies. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office issued a Golden-D alert Saturday for a 31-year-old man who has been reported missing. Deputies say, Joshua M. Lively of Florence, KY,...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WTHR

Good news from Indiana DNR ahead of firearm season

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier deer hunters will take to the woods Saturday, Nov. 12 for the start of firearm season. There is some good news from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources when it comes to the available harvest this season. Typically, every Indiana county sees yearly reports of epizootic...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 19

Deputies release 911 calls from Green Township home invasion

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies released the 911 calls from a home invasion robbery in Green Township. Green Township officers were called to a home on Calmhaven Drive early Tuesday after a caller stated that there were people she did not know inside her house. Aaron Clower, 18, and Zachery...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
crossvillenews1st.com

CUMBELAND CO RAPIST FOUND DEAD IN INDIANA

At approximately 10 pm last night Indiana State Police and Posey County Sheriffs’ Office were at. a residence in Indiana attempting to apprehend Brian Heinsohn after investigative information. was received. As law enforcement officers knocked on the door at the residence, they believed. they heard a gun shot. SWAT...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
eaglecountryonline.com

OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties

See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
EDGEWOOD, KY
korncountry.com

Mary Ferdon declares candidacy for mayor of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Mary Ferdon (R), who currently serves as Executive Director of Administration and Community Development for the city, said Saturday morning that she will run for mayor of Columbus. Ferdon has worked for the Lienhoop administration for the past seven years as “Director of GSD” as she calls it, or ‘Director of Get Stuff Done.’ The last three words were emblazoned on the back of t-shirts worn by Ferdon’s supporters as a campaign motto.
COLUMBUS, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Rep. Frye: Indiana's Workforce Needs Our Vets

INDIANAPOLIS - Veterans Day is an important time for us to come together as a nation to recognize the thousands of veterans who served in the United States Armed Forces, protecting our country while dedicating their time and skills to securing the freedoms we enjoy today. The end of their military service does not mean the end of their careers, as the expertise they gained and their training can be of great use back home.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says. He was identified as Seth Russell Badger. The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after...
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Woman found dead in Franklin home, investigation underway

FRANKLIN, Indiana — An investigation has been opened into a death at a Franklin home that police have deemed "suspicious." Officers received a call at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning about a suicide attempt at a home in the 2700 block of Woodfield Boulevard. The home is in the Branigin Creek subdivision, which is located right off South U.S. Highway 31.
FRANKLIN, IN
WTHR

Rex Early, longtime Indiana Republican leader, dies at 88

INDIANAPOLIS — Rex Early, a longtime Indiana Republican Party leader and one-time candidate for governor, has died at age 88. Early died Friday, according to Leppert Mortuaries of Indianapolis. The cause of his death wasn’t immediately available. Early grew up in Vincennes, Indiana, and moved to Indianapolis after...
INDIANA STATE

