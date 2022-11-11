EDITORIAL: Experience Saratoga’s restaurants this weekend

PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller FILE - Chef Eric Randazzo prepares a Vongole dish at Forno Bistro in 2019.

The weekend is here.

And that means going out to dinner.

If you want a chance to experience a great meal in Saratoga County while saving yourself some money, then you couldn’t do better than taking advantage of the last remaining days of Saratoga’s Restaurant Week.

The 17th annual event is sponsored by Discover Saratoga. Through Sunday, Nov. 13, visitors to a large variety of local restaurants have the opportunity to enjoy a three-course dinner for $25 or $35 (plus tax and tip). The meals include a choice of appetizer, entree and dessert. In addition, some participating restaurants are offering lunch specials for $15 (plus tax and tip).

Restaurants offering the $15 lunch include Caputo’s Pizzeria, Eddie F’s Eatery, Esperanto, Kaffeehouse, PJ’s BAR-B-QSA, Sweet Mimi’s Cafe, The Brick at 2 West, The Hideaway, The Iron’s Edge, The Mill on Round Lake and Thirsty Owl Bistro.

Restaurants offering the $25 dinner include 30 Park @ Hilton Garden Inn Clifton Park, BWP -Beer Wine Pizza, Cantina, Dizzy Chicken Barbecue, Eddie F’s Eatery, Horseshoe Inn Bar & Grill, Jacob & Anthony’s, Nashville of Saratoga, Nove Italian Restaurant, the Parting Glass, PJ’s BAR-B-QSA, Taverna Novo, The Hideaway, The Iron’s Edge, The Local Pub & Teahouse and The Mill on Round Lake.

Restaurants offering the $35 deal include 30 Lake, 30 Park @ Hilton Garden Inn in Clifton Park, Boca Bistro, Bookmakers Restaurant and Lounge, Brasserie Benelux, Caputo’s Pizzeria, Chianti II Ristorante, Chez Pierre, Diamond Club Restaurant at Embassy Suites, Dunning Street Station, Forno Bistro, Hattie’s Restaurant, Jacob & Anthony’s, Lake Ridge Restaurant, Morrissey’s Lounge & Bistro @ Adelphi Hotel, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Nostalgia Ale House & Wine Bar, Panza’s Restaurant, Prime at Saratoga National, Scallions, Sperry’s Restaurant, The Brick at 2 West, The Brook Tavern, The District, Thirsty Owl Bistro, Wheatfields Bistro & Wine Bar, Wheatfields Restaurant & Bar and the Wishing Well Restaurant.

For participating restaurants, menus, special terms, and locations and hours, visit https://www.discoversaratoga.org/events/restaurant-week/participating-restaurants/.

To be sure a table is available, consider calling in advance to see if reservations are needed. And remember to tip your server well. (You’re getting a deal.)

Several local county visitors bureaus and chambers of commerce offer their own restaurant week activities during the year.

This is a chance to experience Saratoga dining at a great price while avoiding the summer and holiday crowds. Bon Appetite!

