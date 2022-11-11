ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

The impact Stampede players make off the ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the Sioux Falls Stampede players are not playing hockey, the young men, are living away from their homes and their families. They range in age from 16 to 20. When we think of the Stampede we think of the Denny, the ice, the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: November 13th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Dakota Angler Ice Institute wraps up today at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Dozens of vendors and experts will be showing-off the latest and greatest in ice shacks, augers, electronics plus jigs and lures from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $7.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

O'Gorman & Washington sweep through SoDak 16

The military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls hosted its annual Veteran Day program Friday morning- an opportunity to bring service men and women together to share the stories of their service. ‘Anywhere From Here’ ski film premieres Nov. 18. Updated: 11 hours ago. The movie explores the world of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

‘Go Green to Save Green Forum’ in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The “Go Green to Save Green” forum aims to break down the numbers on how much Sioux Falls households and business owners stand to save by adopting green technologies like electric vehicles, rooftop solar, heat pumps, and efficient buildings. The forum...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Overboard Charcuterie open for business in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Sioux Falls charcuterie board business can help you feed your Thanksgiving guests this year. According to a SiouxFalls.Business report, the owner, Katie McNamara, found her passion for crafting gorgeously delicious charcuterie boards while working in the service industry. McNamara runs her business out of the Co-op’s kitchen and says she is here to stay.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Dell Rapids savors return to top of 11A

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dell Rapids Quarriers dominated West Central 24-7 in the 11A State Championship game to win the sixth state title in program history and first since 2014. The defense forced several Trojan turnovers and held them to just 97 total yards of offense, while...
DELL RAPIDS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Great Bear starts making snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You won’t hear any complaints about the wintry weather at Great Bear Ski Valley. “Everybody’s been saying, ‘Oh, it’s getting cold.’ I’ve been excited for it,” Snow-making manager Kaleb Recob said. That’s because Recob and Kyle Vanderberg...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

Runza Coming to Yankton

Yankton, South Dakota will represent the 90th location in the Runza® Restaurant chain. Donald Everett, Jr., President of Runza® National said, “We are proud to expand our store network and excited to bring a Runza® Restaurant to the area.”. This will be the first location in...
YANKTON, SD
Highschool Basketball Pro

Elk Point, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Sioux Falls Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Elk Point-Jefferson High School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
ELK POINT, SD
KELOLAND TV

Brittany goes deer hunting with Outdoor Campus

Yesterday, we headed to Garretson Sportsmen’s Club to get gun ready and go over hunter safety to get ready for the deer hunting season. Now that Brittany’s gun is sighted, she’s ready to hunt and experience the real deal for the first time in South Dakota. Derek Klawitter, the program coordinator at the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls, took us out to Baltic to enjoy the outdoors and put her skills to the test.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Plaza Azteca now open in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new high end Mexican restaurant is now open on the southwest side of Sioux Falls. “Plaza Azteca originated in Virginia, the first one opened in 1984 in Virginia Beach, which is where we’re actually from,” founding family member Paola Leon said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Coyote women pass first road test with flying colors

PEORIA, IL (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota got an offensive boost from Alexi Hempe in the first half and clamped down defensively in the second to earn a 71-53 win against Bradley Sunday inside the Renaissance Coliseum. It was the first road game of the season for the Coyotes,...
VERMILLION, SD
kelo.com

Plethora of presentations for the Minnehaha County Commission

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Commission will meet on Tuesday morning for a series of presentations. On the agenda will be presentations from the Sioux Falls Humane Society, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business, and Southeastern Behavioral HealthCare. Also to be discussed will be...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

LIVE AT STATE FOOTBALL: Wall wins for West River, Elk Point-Jefferson stuns Winner

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Day two of the South Dakota State Football Championships wasn’t short on drama. Most of it came from a thrilling 11B title game in which Elk Point-Jefferson dethroned two-time defending champion Winner, who carried in a 34-game win streak, 21-14. In the early, 9AA championship, Wall pulled away from Parkston 34-14.
JEFFERSON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Maribella Ristorante now open in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new upscale Italian restaurant is now open in downtown Sioux Falls, a third concept for restaurant owners Riccardo and Mary Beth Tarabelsi. “We really wanted to design a restaurant that would give our guests a completely different experience than R Wine Bar,” Riccardo Tarabelsi said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

