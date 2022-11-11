Watermelon-smashing comedian Gallagher dies at 76

** Watch Gallagher’s 2015 appearance on FOX 8 in the Morning in the player above.

(WJW) — Watermelon-smashing comedian Gallagher has died, Variety reports . He was 76 years old.

Gallagher, whose full name is Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died Friday of organ failure, the outlet reported.

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 23: Comedian Gallagher arrives at the “Showbiz Roast of Oscar Goodman” at the Stratosphere Casino Hotel on July 23, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

Gallagher’s signature sketch was called the “Sledge-O-Matic,” in which he would splatter various food items with a wooden mallet — ending with a watermelon, according to his official website .

Gallagher, considered to be “the first real star to come out of cable television,” had 16 comedy specials and performed at 3,500 live shows and was the No. 1 comedian in ticket sales for 15 years, according to his website.

He toured for nearly 40 years, Variety reported.

