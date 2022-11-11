Watermelon-smashing comedian Gallagher dies at 76
(WJW) — Watermelon-smashing comedian Gallagher has died, Variety reports . He was 76 years old.
Gallagher, whose full name is Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died Friday of organ failure, the outlet reported.
Gallagher's signature sketch was called the "Sledge-O-Matic," in which he would splatter various food items with a wooden mallet — ending with a watermelon, according to his official website .
Gallagher, considered to be “the first real star to come out of cable television,” had 16 comedy specials and performed at 3,500 live shows and was the No. 1 comedian in ticket sales for 15 years, according to his website.
