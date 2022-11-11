ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Watermelon-smashing comedian Gallagher dies at 76

By Justin Dennis
 2 days ago

** Watch Gallagher’s 2015 appearance on FOX 8 in the Morning in the player above.

(WJW) — Watermelon-smashing comedian Gallagher has died, Variety reports . He was 76 years old.

Gallagher, whose full name is Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died Friday of organ failure, the outlet reported.

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 23: Comedian Gallagher arrives at the “Showbiz Roast of Oscar Goodman” at the Stratosphere Casino Hotel on July 23, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

Gallagher’s signature sketch was called the “Sledge-O-Matic,” in which he would splatter various food items with a wooden mallet — ending with a watermelon, according to his official website .

Gallagher, considered to be “the first real star to come out of cable television,” had 16 comedy specials and performed at 3,500 live shows and was the No. 1 comedian in ticket sales for 15 years, according to his website.

He toured for nearly 40 years, Variety reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

