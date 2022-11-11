Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect drove into squad car, led pursuit Sunday
A 33-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police allege he drove his SUV into a squad car. Dennis Banks Jr. faces aggravated misdemeanor charges of driving while barred and eluding at a speed of more than 25 mph over the speed limit, as well as a felony charge of assault on a person in a certain occupation – use or display of a weapon.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect in fatal crash held on $1 million bond
A 33-year-old Davenport man – now in custody – faces multiple felony charges in connection with a fatal Rock Island crash on Nov. 1. Marcus C. Holmes faces charges of failure to report an accident, accident – injury/death, reckless homicide and possession of a stolen vehicle, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect had meth in his hat at crash
A 25-year-old Muscatine man is behind bars after police allege he had methamphetamine in his hat when he crashed into the back of a tow truck. Tanner Esmoil faces two felony charges of controlled substance violation, two felony charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, court records show.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege man hid pot on himself after driving stolen car
A 40-year-old Davenport man is set to appear in court on a felony charge after officers, who found him driving a stolen car, say he tried to hide marijuana on his person at the jail. Anthony Sullivan faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. About 3:30 a.m. Saturday,...
Galesburg man arrested after battering his 48-year-old son
Galesburg Police on Tuesday, November 8th, responded to the 2300 block of Monmouth Boulevard for a domestic dispute between a father and son. Officers met with an intoxicated 70-year-old man who was angry with his 48-year-old son and told police he hurt his hand in the days prior from punching his son. Police made contact with the man’s son who was also intoxicated and actively bleeding from a wound on his head. The son did not want to pursue charges, but given the nature of the call and the man’s injuries, the father was taken into custody. The father was evidently upset that his son was living with him. Officers would later speak to the father’s landlord and other witnesses who said they saw the father attack his son “out of nowhere” according to police reports, and was standing over him punching him outside. The 70-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with Domestic Battery causing bodily harm.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege arrested suspect had crack cocaine, gun
A Rock Island man was arrested for possession of crack cocaine and a handgun. According to a release, the Rock Island Police Department and the Quad Cities Metropolitan Enforcement Group executed a narcotics search warrant Thursday, November 10 at 10:30 a.m. for a residence located on 14th St. Approximately one once of crack cocaine and a handgun were seized from the property, police allege.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Fatal accident in Henderson County; Keokuk man arrested on drug charges
A Stronghurst woman is dead after a one-vehicle rollover accident in Henderson County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to Township Road 1400 East north of Stronghurst on Sunday morning. They found Sarah Shrum, 22, trapped under her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Illinois State Police assisted local authorities...
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect paid for bag, not items inside, at Home Depot
A 36-year-old Muscatine woman is behind bars after police allege she put merchandise in a tote and paid only for the bag at the Bettendorf Home Depot checkout. Katie King faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, along with an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – second office, court records say.
Rock Island County Sheriff's Offices arrests driver in fatal East Moline crash
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The driver allegedly responsible for the East Moline crash that killed 22-year-old Amia Weathers has been arrested, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office. In a post published to the office's Facebook page, authorities announced the arrest of 22-year-old Kendra Lee Curtis of Moline,...
1470 WMBD
Authorites want help finding money thief
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in Tazewell County want the public’s help identifying someone who stole a large amount of cash in a short period of tiem. The Sheriffs Department has released surveillance video from what appears to be various local local banks and their drive-up locations. They...
1470 WMBD
Police investigating Central Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say one person was nearly hit by gunfire Wednesday night in Central Peoria. Officials say two ShotSpotter alerts indicating what they called “fully automatic gunfire” were reported starting just prior to 8:30 — one on Hanssler Place, another nearby on West Wilcox.
1470 WMBD
Two juveniles arrested on weapons, home invasion charges
PEORIA, Ill. – Two juveniles are in custody after both were believed to be in possession of guns. Peoria Police say they were investigating a juvenile illegally possessing a gun around 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, following the male to a location on East Corrington from one on Bigelow. The juvenile...
Pen City Current
Task force arrests Keokuk man on meth charges
KEOKUK - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. On 11/7/2022, Russell Vandermartin, 60, of Keokuk, was arrested in the 1400 block of Palean Street. Officers with the Keokuk Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Vandermartin to take him into custody on pending felony and misdemeanor drug charges.
rigov.org
Arrest Made After Police Execute Drug Search Warrant
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. the Rock Island Police Department in coordination with the Quad Cities Metropolitan Enforcement Group executed a narcotics search warrant for a residence located at 819 14th Street. The search warrant yielded a seizure of approximately one ounce of crack cocaine and a...
Pen City Current
Argyle, Keokuk man get prison time for separate robberies
LEE COUNTY - Two men from southern Lee County were sentenced to prison last week after being found guilty of separate 2022 robbery incidents. On September 9, 2022, Hunter John West, 18, of Argyle, plead guilty to Robbery in the 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony, and Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, a Class C Felony, Assault Causing Bodily Injury a Serious Misdemeanor, and Solicitation of Tampering with a Witness and Aggravated Misdemeanor.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: State Police say 8 vehicles damaged in crash that snarled rush hour traffic on eastbound I-74 in Peoria
UPDATE (7:30 p.m.) - Illinois State Police said the massive traffic backup on eastbound I-74 happened when a truck-tractor semi-trailer hit the underside of the Broadway Street overpass just before 4:15 p.m. Police said seven other vehicles were damaged from debris on the roadway. No one was hurt, according to...
starvedrock.media
Change Of Lawyers In Bureau County Murder Case
For the second time since being charged, a Princeton murder defendant has changed lawyers. The public defender's office in Bureau County is again defending 21-year-old Davijion Robinson of Kewanee. His private counsel, Maureen Williams who was just hired in June, has withdrawn from the case. Despite the change is representation, Robinson's trial date is still set for February.
East Moline millionaire pleads guilty to tax evasion
MOLINE, Ill. — 39-year-old Charles D. Stoutt of East Moline pleaded guilty to two counts of failure to file tax returns on Wednesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois. Stoutt allegedly failed to file federal tax returns for the...
25newsnow.com
Family of Peoria homicide victim believes bullets weren’t meant for him
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Merian Smith was a football player just weeks away from turning 16, but his life was cut short after he was shot and killed in Peoria. Smith has become the city’s 23rd homicide victim this year, and his family believes the bullets were not meant for him.
Central Illinois Proud
15-year-old dead after Monday’s shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood announced Wednesday that 15-year-old Merian L. Smith has died as a result of a shooting on Monday. On Monday, Nov. 7 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Peoria Police responded to the 500 block of W. Gift regarding three separate Shot Spotter alerts totaling 21 rounds fired. They located two male juvenile victims with gunshot wounds. One male’s injuries were non-life-threatening but Smith was transported to OSF St. Francis in critical condition.
