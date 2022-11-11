Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
ringsidenews.com
Robert Roode Was Backstage At WWE SmackDown This Week
Bobby Roode has had a very inconsistent timeline in WWE television for quite some time now. While he returned to in-ring action in WWE after almost a two-month absence, he disappeared shortly afterwards. Now it seems Roode was backstage at Smackdown this week, but he wasn’t used. As previously...
Sheamus Returns On 11/11 WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn Absent Due To 'Personal Issues'
The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso, & Solo Sikoa) had a night to remember as The Usos bested The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) are days away from becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. In the closing segment, they were looking for acknowledgment when Butch...
Yardbarker
SPOILER: Returning WWE star is backstage at SmackDown
PWInsider is reporting that Bobby Roode is backstage at WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Roode was recently in Birmingham, Alabama to undergo a medical procedure and he hasn't been on WWE TV in many months. The last time he was on TV he was aligned with Dolph Ziggler. It will be...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sarah Logan Returns To WWE On SmackDown
Sarah Logan has returned to WWE. During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Logan made her return alongside the Viking Raiders. The trio wound up attacking Hit Row on the show. Logan was released from WWE back in April of 2020. She briefly returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble...
WWE: Road to Wrestlemania coming to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — WWE superstars are coming to the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford. The WWE: Road to Wrestlemania Supershow is headed to Rockford on Sunday, February 26th at 5 p.m. Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, Matt Riddle, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Bianca Belair, Bayley, and more are set to appear. Tickets for the event […]
wrestletalk.com
Producers For WWE SmackDown November 11 Revealed
The producer list for the November 11 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has now been revealed. Friday’s show was the first edition of SmackDown following the November 5 Crown Jewel premium live event. The episode featured a number of notable segments, including a Tag Team Championship bout between...
itrwrestling.com
Ronda Rousey To Defend SmackDown Women’s Title At Survivor Series
Ronda Rousey has a new challenger for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and the pair are set to do battle at Survivor Series WarGames on November 26th. The former UFC star won the SmackDown Women’s Title for a second time at Extreme Rules where she defeated Liv Morgan. Rousey had lost to the gold to Morgan back at Money in the Bank after her rival cashed in her newly-won Money in the Bank contract. The self-styled Baddest Woman on the Planet initially won the title at WrestleMania Backlash with victory over Charlotte Flair. The Queen hasn’t been seen on WWE television since.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reacts to The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown opened up with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over The New Day. With the win, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days and will officially break The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.
411mania.com
The Usos Retain Tag Team Titles Against The New Day On WWE Smackdown
The Usos are set to make the history books after they retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Jimmy and Jey defeat Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to retain their titles. As a result, barring any last-minute swerves they will break the New Day’s record as the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in history.
PWMania
Update on The Bloodline and War Games, Sami Zayn Missing WWE SmackDown, More
It appears that The Bloodline will face The Brawling Brutes in War Games at this month’s WWE Survivor Series. WWE had previously advertised Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn for War Games, but their opponents have not been revealed. Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel and Veteran’s Day edition of SmackDown concluded with a brawl between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes.
Yardbarker
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor United States title match announced for WWE Raw
A match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor for the United States Championship has been added to Monday’s Raw. The match was announced during Friday’s episode of SmackDown. This follows an angle that took place on Monday’s Raw between Balor and Rollins. Additionally, a Miz TV segment...
nodq.com
News regarding Mustafa Ali being part of WWE Smackdown world cup tournament
It was initially reported that Rey Mysterio was going to be part of the WWE Smackdown world cup tournament but Mustafa Ali was announced instead. Fightful Select noted the following about Ali being in the tournament…. “We’re told by WWE sources that at this moment, Mustafa Ali is still a...
411mania.com
Note On Mustafa Ali’s Brand Status Following Smackdown World Cup Reveal
Mustafa Ali is taking part in the Smackdown World Cup, and a new report has an update on his brand status following the announcement. Friday’s episode of Smackdown revealed that Ali is part of the tournament alongside Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Butch, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, Santos Escobar, and Braun Strowman. While many believed this meant Ali would be part of the Blue Brand moving forward, Fightful Select reports that this is not the case.
itrwrestling.com
Rey Mysterio Withdraws From WWE SmackDown World Cup Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio will reportedly no longer be a part of World Wrestling Entertainment’s SmackDown World Cup tournament after being side-lined with an injury. WWE kicked off their SmackDown World Cup on the November 11th episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, with Rey Mysterio originally in the tournament representing Mexico. The winner of the tournament goes on to have a title shot against GUNTHER for his WWE Intercontinental Championship. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer, Mysterio will no longer be a part of the competition after suffering an injury — Meltzer also notes that the injury is either an ankle injury or an injury to his foot.
wrestleview.com
SPOILERS for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX
According to PWInsider, as of 12:00 pm ET, below are the planned competitors for the WWE Smackdown World Cup Tournament, which begins on tonight’s show. The winner will go on to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship, currently held by GUNTHER. -Braun Strowman. -Shinsuke Nakamura. -Sami Zayn. -Santos Escobar. -Rey...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Superstar Pitches Interesting Roman Reigns Match For WrestleMania 39
Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer suggested that Gunther might be the opponent for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania during a recent episode of Busted Open Radio. Before Reigns defeated Paul to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal at Crown Jewel, Dreamer claimed that there weren’t many suitable opponents left after victory was certain. Gunther recently defeated former World Champion Rey Mysterio to defend his Intercontinental Championship successfully.
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Owens Addresses WWE Raw Absence
Kevin Owens addressed his absence from WWE TV during the November 12 house show which took place at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, IL. During the ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ show, Kevin Owens faced Austin Theory in singles action. After Owens picked up the victory, he...
wrestlingrumors.net
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match Set For Survivor Series 2022
Let the games begin. Tonight on Smackdown, a Six-Pack Challenge match was held to determine who the no. 1 contender for the Smackdown Women’s Championship would be. But who was the winner?. Shotzi defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li in the match and,...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Mustafa Ali WWE Roster Status
An update has emerged on Mustafa Ali’s roster status, following his inclusion in the SmackDown World Cup. On the November 11 edition of SmackDown, it was confirmed that Ali would be one of the eight competitors competing in the tournament. SmackDown stars Santos Escobar, Braun Strowman, Jinder Mahal, Shinsuke...
ewrestlingnews.com
Match + Segment Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW
We’ve got our first match and a segment announced for next week’s episode of RAW. During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that we’ll see Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor taking place. Additionally, The Miz will be hosting a “Miz TV” segment to...
Comments / 0