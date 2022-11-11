Rey Mysterio will reportedly no longer be a part of World Wrestling Entertainment’s SmackDown World Cup tournament after being side-lined with an injury. WWE kicked off their SmackDown World Cup on the November 11th episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, with Rey Mysterio originally in the tournament representing Mexico. The winner of the tournament goes on to have a title shot against GUNTHER for his WWE Intercontinental Championship. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer, Mysterio will no longer be a part of the competition after suffering an injury — Meltzer also notes that the injury is either an ankle injury or an injury to his foot.

