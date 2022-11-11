Elton John has announced his surprise guests for his Dodger Stadium concert on Nov. 20: The final evening of his three stops in Los Angeles as part of his farewell tour will include performances with Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee. Dee’s appearance has special significance because she was on hand to sing “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” at John’s legendary 1976 concert at the stadium. The Nov. 20 show will stream live on Disney+. Fulwell 73 Productions and Rocket Entertainment serve as producers. John’s manager and husband David Furnish told Variety last week the legendary rocker will be wearing a recreation of...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO