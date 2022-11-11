Read full article on original website
Legendary Comedian Gallagher Dead At 76
Legendary comedian Gallagher, known famously for smashing watermelons and other objects with his "Sledge-O-Matic" oversized mallet during his routine, has died at the age of 76, his longtime manager confirmed to TMZ. The comedian, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died from massive organ failure while under hospice care in the...
411mania.com
Morrissey cancels L.A. show after 30 minutes, fans are left upset
Morrissey fans are upset after the rock singer cut off his show at L.A.’s Greek Theatre about 30 minutes into his set. According to fans on social media, The Smiths frontman walked off the stage on Saturday night after performing only about a handful of songs. Not long after, a bandmate came back onstage and […]
In Photos: Elton John's career: Concerts, red carpets and awards
Grammy and Oscar-winning musician, composer and singer Elton John released his first album titled "Empty Sky" in 1969. The music legend, who turned 75 in March, is on a worldwide farewell tour and was recently presented with the National Humanities Medal by President Joe Biden. Here's a look back at the icon's career through the years.
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston dies at 89
Actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, his daughter Jennifer Aniston confirmed on her Instagram account Monday.
Elton John to Be Joined by Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee at Final Dodger Stadium Concert
Elton John has announced his surprise guests for his Dodger Stadium concert on Nov. 20: The final evening of his three stops in Los Angeles as part of his farewell tour will include performances with Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee. Dee’s appearance has special significance because she was on hand to sing “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” at John’s legendary 1976 concert at the stadium. The Nov. 20 show will stream live on Disney+. Fulwell 73 Productions and Rocket Entertainment serve as producers. John’s manager and husband David Furnish told Variety last week the legendary rocker will be wearing a recreation of...
