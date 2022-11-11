Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Kind Of Reminds Matt Hardy Of Eddie Guerrero
The late, great Eddie Guerrero is one of the most fondly-remembered wrestlers from the 1990s and early 2000s, and one whose life was cut tragically short. During a recent tribute episode of the "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast dedicated to Guerrero, Hardy had many kind things to say about "Latino Heat," including a positive comparison between the legendary Guerrero and one of today's top performers.
Jim Cornette has a hot take on Jeff Jarrett’s role in AEW
Jim Cornette has an… interesting relationship with AEW. On one hand, the long-time wrestling personality appreciates that WWE finally has a true competitor and has pointed out how Tony Khan’s promotion has brought more wrestling to RAW and SmackDown, which is always nice, but then again, many of the core tenants of AEW and by extension, their “core performers,” like Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have long been on his “poo poo” list. For every positive step – in Cornette’s eyes – the company takes moving forward, like giving proper respect to FTR, or giving MJF a shot at the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, Khan books something that makes Cornette angry, like his reliance of Jon Moxley as his go-to champion, or giving Chris Jericho a heel run with the Ring of Honor champion.
PWMania
Wrestling Revolver “Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em” Results (11/12/22)
Wrestling Revolver held its “Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em” event at the Calumet Center in Dayton, Ohio on November 12th. The show aired live on FITE +. The featured match of the event was Trey Miguel defending his Revolver Remix Title against Alex Shelley in a 30 minute Ironman Match.
PWMania
Backstage News on Went Wrong During Liv Morgan’s Table Spot With Raquel on SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan botched a table spot during the 6-pack challenge on Friday Night SmackDown, which sparked a lot of discussion on social media. Many WWE fans blamed Liv Morgan for not being able to leap far enough to hit the target, but the spot was botched due to a misunderstanding, not something Morgan did wrong.
PWMania
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change Following SmackDown Loss
Lacey Evans is in an unusual position on the WWE roster because she hasn’t seen much action this year. Evans returned to SmackDown on September 9th as part of a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match with Natalya, Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li, with the winner challenging for then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules. The fight was won by Rousey.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett has once again found himself in a position of prominence in a major wrestling company. This time the company is All Elite Wrestling. "Smacked Darby Allin with a guitar," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on the latest "Kliq This" episode. "How old is Jeff? Is he 54?" Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, pointed out that Jeff is 55, which made the 63-year old former WWE and WCW World Champion believe Jarrett can still compete.
PWMania
Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content
The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes shows from ICW and wWw. The shows are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here is what was added:. ICW Fight Club 241 – 11/12/22. Jack Jester collides with BT Gunn. Rhio...
PWMania
Video: Steve Austin Training Amidst WWE WrestleMania Speculation
In the midst of rumors about a possible WWE in-ring return, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has released a new training video. According to previous reports, Austin will be open to any proposals at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023, following his successful return at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year when he defeated Kevin Owens. That doesn’t mean he’ll wrestle again, but he could make an appearance if he doesn’t want to wrestle again.
PWMania
Chris Jericho Explains Why Logan Paul Is Good For Wrestling, Says WWE Is Smart For Using Him
Logan Paul is good for the pro wrestling business. That is the opinion of “The Ocho” himself — the current ROH World Champion and leader of AEW’s “Jericho Appreciation Society” (J.A.S.) — Chris Jericho. During his recent interview on the “Howie Mandel Does...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Let 3 WWE Stars Watch The Undertaker’s Final Match While It Was Being Filmed
The Undertaker was a mainstay on WWE programming for years, but in 2020 he officially hung up his boots for good. The former WWE Champion faced off against AJ Styles in the first ever Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 and the match was done in a cinematic style. AJ Styles,...
PWMania
Fan Kicked Out From WWE Live Event After Throwing a Drink at Scarlett
Fans at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Peoria, Illinois, are stating that a “fan” was arrested after throwing a drink at Scarlett, although there aren’t a ton of details that are currently available about the incident. During the match between Karrion Kross...
PWMania
AEW Rampage Will Air at a Special Start Time for a Post-Thanksgiving Episode
AEW Rampage will air earlier on the day following Thanksgiving. TNT’s website shows the November 25th episode of Rampage airing at 4 PM ET, rather than the usual 10 PM ET. The two NHL games scheduled for that day at 5 PM ET and 10:30 PM ET appear to be the cause of this. The time change has yet to be announced by AEW.
PWMania
Bret Hart Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him After Becoming WWE Champion
Bret Hart won the WWE Title by defeating Ric Flair on October 12, 1992, capping off a fruitful career that also saw him capture the Tag Team Titles and the Intercontinental Title. His initial championship reign would last 174 days. The Hitman recently spoke with The Ringer about Survivor Series...
PWMania
Former WWE Star on Steve Austin: “It Was an Honor for Him to Wrestle Me”
Ken Shamrock was a member of the WWE active roster and was familiar with Steve Austin when he was at his peak, from 1997 to 1999. During his time with WWE, Shamrock won the Intercontinental Title, Tag Team Titles, and the 1998 King of the Ring. Shamrock and Austin did wrestle each other, but never in a major pay-per-view singles match.
PWMania
Why Rey Mysterio Isn’t Involved in the SmackDown World Cup Tournament
Rey Mysterio was supposed to compete in the WWE Smackdown World Cup tournament, but Mustafa Ali was announced instead. In terms of why Mysterio was left out of the tournament, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated that Mysterio is suffering from a foot or ankle injury. Meltzer had the following to...
411mania.com
Colby Corino on How Deadlock Pro Reminds Him of PWG in 2015-2016
– During a recent interview with Fightful, wrestler Colby Corino discussed working for Deadlock Pro Wrestling and why the crowd reminds him of 2015-2016 PWG. He stated the following:. “Deadlock is such a crazy environment to wrestle in. I cut a promo after my match with I think Anthony Henry,...
PWMania
Road Dogg Reacts to Backlash He Received for Criticizing Bret Hart
As PWMania.com previously reported, “Road Dogg” Brian James slammed Bret Hart on his podcast, claiming that he was a “better sports entertainer” than Hart. James received negative feedback on Twitter and responded. “I didn’t mean to stir it up. People are saying, ‘He’s just trolling.’ No,...
Yardbarker
Sam Adonis Had An Organic Moment With Jay White, A Winning Formula With Psycho Clown
The Watch List takes a look at what matches you should be watching and they come recommended by today’s professional wrestling stars. WrestleZone recently spoke with Sam Adonis, who picked his Warrior Wrestling match with Jay White as a standout bout in his career. Part of Warrior’s “Switchblade Series” in August 2021, Adonis says that it felt like fans finally got behind him after being seen as a heel for so long, and it carried through to future events.
PWMania
AEW Rampage Results – November 11, 2022
It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest edition of their weekly AEW Rampage show on TNT. On tap for tonight’s episode, which emanates from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, is Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin and Bandido vs. RUSH in first-round matches in the AEW Title Eliminator Tournament.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Cardona Comments On Change In Power At WWE
With WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque at the helm of the company's creative direction, a number of stars have returned. It sends a message that anyone could show up in WWE in the coming months, including former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder. Ryder recently posted a tweet establishing that his tanned, spikey-haired persona was "dead," but that doesn't mean he can't foresee an impactful run in WWE as his heelish Matt Cardona gimmick.
