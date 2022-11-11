Read full article on original website
PWMania
Tyrus Crowned New NWA World Champion at NWA Hard Times
The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion is Tyrus. Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in the main event of NWA Hard Times in New Orleans. Matt Cardona was the third competitor in the match. Murdoch was placed in the Tongan death grip by Tyrus, who then...
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown: History On The Line
WWE will present a new, live episode of WWE Smackdown tonight with an Undisputed WWE tag team title match in the main event. If The Usos, the current champions, defeat the New Day, then they will get the record for the longest reign in history. The New Day currently hold the record of 483 days. The lineup includes:
PWMania
Kevin Nash Shares Advice He Gave AJ Styles Before WrestleMania 32 Match With Chris Jericho
Kevin Nash has a lot of veteran advice to offer those who are still actively performing in the pro wrestling business. And often-times, the WWE Hall of Fame legend will share some of this wisdom with others in the industry. AJ Styles received some “phenomenal” advice from “Big Daddy Cool”...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – November 11, 2022
Tonigh’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the Gainbridge Fildhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. – The show opened with a recap from Crown Jewel, followed by the intro video package and pyro. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos (c) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) Xavier...
ringsidenews.com
Undertaker Performance Confirmed For WWE Royal Rumble Weekend
The Undertaker is regarded as one of the all-time great professional wrestlers. He has a long history with WWE and many stories to tell. He will now perform at the Royal Rumble Weekend, but it won’t be in the squared circle. The Undertaker is heading to San Antonio. WWE...
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Comments On Pulling Out Of Scheduled Appearance, Tells Fans To Go Anyway To See AEW Star
Charlotte Flair won’t be at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports as originally advertised. However, her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there. “The Queen” took to social media on Friday to announce that she...
PWMania
NWA Television Champion Tyrus Offers High-Praise For Wrestling Legend Austin Idol
Tyrus recently spoke with The Miami Herald for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the NWA Television Champion offered high praise for wrestling legend Austin Idol. He spoke about his fountain of experience and revealed his favorite traits. Featured below are some of the highlights...
PWMania
Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content
The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes shows from ICW and wWw. The shows are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here is what was added:. ICW Fight Club 241 – 11/12/22. Jack Jester collides with BT Gunn. Rhio...
PWMania
Video: Steve Austin Training Amidst WWE WrestleMania Speculation
In the midst of rumors about a possible WWE in-ring return, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has released a new training video. According to previous reports, Austin will be open to any proposals at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023, following his successful return at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year when he defeated Kevin Owens. That doesn’t mean he’ll wrestle again, but he could make an appearance if he doesn’t want to wrestle again.
PWMania
Backstage News on Went Wrong During Liv Morgan’s Table Spot With Raquel on SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan botched a table spot during the 6-pack challenge on Friday Night SmackDown, which sparked a lot of discussion on social media. Many WWE fans blamed Liv Morgan for not being able to leap far enough to hit the target, but the spot was botched due to a misunderstanding, not something Morgan did wrong.
PWMania
Why Rey Mysterio Isn’t Involved in the SmackDown World Cup Tournament
Rey Mysterio was supposed to compete in the WWE Smackdown World Cup tournament, but Mustafa Ali was announced instead. In terms of why Mysterio was left out of the tournament, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated that Mysterio is suffering from a foot or ankle injury. Meltzer had the following to...
PWMania
wXw Germany Adds Indy Star Komander To It’s 2023 16 Carat Gold Tournament Field
The 2023 Westside Extreme Wrestling 16 Carat Gold Tournament, to take place in Germany, has a new entrant. It was announced today that indy star Komander will be participating in the next wXw Germany 16 Carat Gold Tournament scheduled for March 2023. Komander is the fourth entrant announced as he...
PWMania
Fan Kicked Out From WWE Live Event After Throwing a Drink at Scarlett
Fans at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Peoria, Illinois, are stating that a “fan” was arrested after throwing a drink at Scarlett, although there aren’t a ton of details that are currently available about the incident. During the match between Karrion Kross...
PWMania
Big Title Match To Kick Off WWE Friday Night SmackDown On FOX
This week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show will kick off with a bang this evening. Ahead of the weekly WWE on FOX blue brand television program, the company has announced a big championship contest as the opening bout. Tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will kick off with...
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for ROH Final Battle (12/10/22)
ROH will broadcast Final Battle from the University of Texas in Arlington, Texas on December 10, 2022. According to WrestleTix, 1,505 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/7/22), leaving 1,000 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 2,005. The UFC...
PWMania
AEW Rampage Results – November 11, 2022
It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest edition of their weekly AEW Rampage show on TNT. On tap for tonight’s episode, which emanates from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, is Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin and Bandido vs. RUSH in first-round matches in the AEW Title Eliminator Tournament.
PWMania
Two Matches Set for 11/17 Edition of MLW Fusion
Two matches are set for the next episode of MLW Fusion which is scheduled for November 17th on Pro Wrestling TV. MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Kane (c) vs. Davey Richards. Killer Kross vs Matt Cross. These matches were taped back in June 2022 which was before Killer Kross...
PWMania
Favorites and Latest Betting Odds for Impact Over Drive
The following odds are for the November 18, 2022 Impact Wrestling Over Drive special. The odds indicate that the underdog has a (+) and the favored has a (-). BetOnline has provided the following betting odds:. * IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champ Match: Death Dollz (c) -200 vs. Tasha Steelz...
PWMania
WWE Personality Was “Furious” About Austin Theory’s Failed Money in the Bank Cash-In
WWE RAW announcer Corey Graves discussed Austin Theory’s failed Money in the Bank cash-in from the November 7th, 2022 edition of RAW during his After The Bell podcast. “I’m furious with how it all played out. I was furious as it was unfolding before our very eyes mere feet away from us as Theory strutted his way down.” He added, “I think the world of Austin Theory and I truly believe what Mr. McMahon was saying six months ago. This guy could be the guy. I understand things change. Everything has changed, everything in our universe has changed in the last few months.”
PWMania
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Dade City, FL 11/11/2022
The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Dade City Armory in Dade City, Florida. * NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retained over Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Isaac Odugbesan. * The...
