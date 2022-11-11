Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
Joseph Hathaway with Oregon Trail Electric Coop on Harney County Live
Harney County, Or-Joseph Hathaway with Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative spoke about preparing for winter storms. Joseph also spoke about the community solar farm that is in Union County and how Member-Owners can purchase shares. College, Trade School and the Washington DC Youth Trip Scholarships are still open. To listen to...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Applications Open for the 2023 DC OTEC Youth Tour
EASTERN OREGON – (Information from the Oregon Trail Electric CO-OP) The Oregon Trail Electric CO-OP has announced that applications for the 2022-23 DC Youth Tour are now open. High school junior attending school in Baker, Grant, Harney or Union Counties may apply. Attendees will represent OTEC and Oregon as delegates alongside upwards of 1800 other students from the U.S.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Christmas Tree Permits Open for Wallowa Whitman National Forest
BAKER CITY— Christmas tree permits are now available to purchase at Forest offices, several local businesses, and online through Recreation.gov. All National Forests offer Christmas tree permits online as an added convenience for the public and alternative to in-person interactions. Christmas tree permits purchased online must be printed to be valid and can only be used on Wallowa-Whitman National Forest lands, as specified on the permit. Christmas tree permits cost $5 each and are limited to one per household. An additional $2.50 fee will be charged for permits purchased through Recreation.gov.
elkhornmediagroup.com
SAR putting grant monies to good use
GRANT COUNTY – Grant County Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Bush was on Coffee Time recently and said that grant funding has provided our Sheriff’s Department with much needed gear. He said the Sheriff’s Office recently were able to get satellite phones for their missions. He gave an example of a situation when one was used:
elkhornmediagroup.com
Island City Hosting Surplus Equipment Sale
ISLAND CITY – (Release from the City of Island City) The City of Island City is conducting a sealed-bid auction of surplus equipment. Public viewing of the equipment can be scheduled by appointment by calling City Hall 541.963.5017. Sealed bids are accepted at City Hall, located at 10605 Island Avenue, Island City until December 7, 2022, at 2pm. Bid opening and awarding will occur at City Hall on December 8, 2022 at 9am. Pictures of all equipment will be available at www.islandcityoregon.com.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Trailer Rollover near Baker City due to ice conditions
BAKER CITY – (Information from the Oregon Department of Transportation & Oregon State Police) Winds and snow drifts might be the more obvious winter driving hazards, but ice conditions are already causing accidents on Oregon Highways. A recent rollover crash on I-84 Eastbound near Baker City demonstrates just how devastating ice on the roadway can be, even in the best-case scenarios. As published by the Oregon State Police:
elkhornmediagroup.com
Saint Alphonsus Baker City recognized as National Gold Certified Safe Sleep Hospital
BAKER CITY – Saint Alphonsus has announced that their Baker City location has been recognized as a Cribs for Kids® National Infant Safe Sleep Initiative National Gold Certified Safe Sleep Hospital. According to Saint Alphonsus, “the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program recognizes hospitals that have committed to...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker Police Sergeant Mike Regan Attends Leadership and Management Training in Salem
BAKER CITY – (Original information from the Baker City Newsletter) Sergeant Mike Regan attended week one of Organizational Leadership and Management Academy Training at the Department of Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) in Salem. This two-week course includes a variety of topics geared towards developing leadership skills and implementing the six pillars of 21st Century Policing which include: building trust and legitimacy; policy and oversight; technology and social media; community policing and crime prevention; training and education and officer wellness and safety. More information about 21st Century Policing is available from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs’ website: Final Report of the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing | Office of Justice Programs (ojp.gov)
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Police Officers Respond to House Fire
LA GRANDE – (Information from the La Grande Police Department) At approximately 9:30 a.m., November 11, La Grande Police officers Damian Hernandez and Aaron Clark responded to a house fire at the 600 block on 18th street. Already assisting on an unrelated medical call nearby, the two officers were first on scene and quickly evacuated the home’s occupants (three children and one young adult). The officers were then able to get the flames, which had begun beneath the home, under control with their vehicles fire extinguisher until the La Grande Fire department arrived to fully extinguish the blaze.
kptv.com
More Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce high capacity gun magazine ban if Measure 114 passes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least two more Oregon sheriffs have said they do not intend to enforce Measure 114 if it passes and becomes law. Michelle Duncan, the sheriff of Linn County, announced on the organization’s Facebook page on November 9, the day following Election Day, that she would not enforce the magazine capacity limit.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two arrested on menacing charges
PRAIRIE CITY – On Friday afternoon, a report of a dispute came in from downtown Prairie City. Just after 3 p.m., The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to Prairie City Antiques, and as a result, two were arrested. Amy Gian Domenico, 51, of Prairie City as well as Paul Feretti, 60, of Prairie City were both arrested for Menacing. Nothing further was released regarding the incident.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Kaki Mclean Morehead Named 2022 CCC Volleyball Coach of the Year
LA GRANDE – (Information from the Cascade Collegiate Conference and Eastern Oregon University) The CCC has announced that EOU Head Volleyball coach Kaki Mclean Morehead has been named the 2022 CCC Volleyball Coach of the year. Originally from Paulina Oregon, Morehead graduated from Crook County Highschool in 2001 and...
WWEEK
Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114
Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Multiple freeway closures on I-84 in Oregon
Sections of I-84 were closed earlier this morning. These closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up and then blocking the roadway. I-84 eastbound milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande, has been closed due to a disabled vehicle creating a hazard. Drivers are asked to take a different route.
elkhornmediagroup.com
No. 1 Mountaineers to Host Mobile in NAIA Championship Opening Round
LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) The NAIA announced all qualifiers and opening round pairings for the 2022 NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship Opening Round on Monday morning. It comes as no surprise that the No. 1 ranked Mountaineers are hosting their opening round matchup as it was announced that they will be taking on the Rams from the University of Mobile (Ala.) in La Grande, Ore.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man jailed on criminal mischief & failure to appear charges
CANYON CITY – A man will spend time in jail on criminal mischief and other charges, according to recent Grant County Circuit Court documents. Christopher C Boyer, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, stemming from an incident last March. Boyer also pleaded guilty to one count of Failure to Appear in the Second Degree.
