BAKER CITY— Christmas tree permits are now available to purchase at Forest offices, several local businesses, and online through Recreation.gov. All National Forests offer Christmas tree permits online as an added convenience for the public and alternative to in-person interactions. Christmas tree permits purchased online must be printed to be valid and can only be used on Wallowa-Whitman National Forest lands, as specified on the permit. Christmas tree permits cost $5 each and are limited to one per household. An additional $2.50 fee will be charged for permits purchased through Recreation.gov.

WALLOWA, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO