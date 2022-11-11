Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man charged in arson case pleads guilty
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An man charged with arson after setting his home on fire has entered his pleas in court Monday. 42-year-old Thomas Hicks pleaded guilty to arson of a building and seven counts of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Monday, according to online court records.
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire County Files Charges Following Fentanyl Death
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire man has been charged with providing fentanyl to a man that led to his overdose death. Police say 36-year-old Edward Wells has been charged with several offenses, including first-degree reckless homicide, possession of fentanyl and bail jumping. Wells is charged with the death this past August of a man who was found near Oakwood Mall. He had no pulse and was not breathing. Wells is due in court December first.
wwisradio.com
High Speed Chase Ends in Eau Claire Cornfield
(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire say a man has been charged with leading state troopers on a chase that crossed roads and yards and — at times — topped 100 miles an hour. Police say the chase began early last Tuesday when a pickup truck passed a trooper’s car at a high rate of speed. The chase that followed crossed the backyards of at least two home before the driver jumped out of the truck as it was moving and escaped into a nearby cornfield, where he was captured. Charges that include reckless endangerment of safety and drug possession have been filed against 37-year-old Nicholas Fisher. He’s due back in court next month.
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Buffalo County
TOWNSHIP OF GILMANTON, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Buffalo County Monday. According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 14 at 12:03 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 37 near the intersection of County Road B in the Township of Gilmanton. The media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says upon arrival of first responders, a van was found in the southbound ditch with debris scattered around it. It was later discovered that the vehicle was traveling southbound when it entered the ditch and hit a tree.
cwbradio.com
Authorities Investigating the Death of Two People in Jackson County
Authorities are investigating the death of two people in Jackson County. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, November 10th, around 2pm, they were asked to do a welfare check at home in the Town of Manchester. While performing the check, authorities found two people dead inside...
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged in Eau Claire County drug overdose death
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged in an Eau Claire County drug overdose death. 36-year-old Edward Wells, in which court records list as homeless in Eau Claire, is facing the charges of 1st degree reckless homicide, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (<=10 g), second or subsequent offense, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping, felony bail jumping, and felony bail jumping.
winonaradio.com
20-Year-Old Winona Resident Found Deceased
(KWNO)-A 20-year-old male was discovered dead in his bedroom in the 100 block of E Ninth Street at 4:13 p.m. on Thursday. The body was sent to the Rochester Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. According to local authorities, there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body,...
WEAU-TV 13
Need for rental assistance still high in western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -To help people impacted by the pandemic, federal dollars went to states across the country to fund rental assistance programs. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program (WRAP) helped people in the Badger State pay their rent. A second round of funding started in 2021, and it’s still helping Wisconsinites.
WEAU-TV 13
Registration open for Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights
CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - Registration is open for the Chippewa Valley Parade of Lights. According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire, residents and commercial businesses in the Eau Claire and Altoona School Districts are invited to decorate the exteriors of their home or business for the chance to win “bragging rights” as one of the “best decorated spots.” Categories to be judged include; Best Use of Lights, Most Entertaining, Most Creative Theme, and Judges Choice. Winners will be chosen for both residential and commercial entries. A map showing all the participating homes and businesses will be available, allowing everyone to have an opportunity to see the Parade of Lights.
WEAU-TV 13
HSHS ST. JOSEPH’S WOUND CARE CLINIC
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award to HSHS St. Joseph’s Wound Care Clinic in Chippewa Falls. They were very caring and they are the best! If you have a bad wound, this is the place to go. I want to thank the...
WEAU-TV 13
Preparation is finishing up for the 35th Christmas Village in Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The holidays are closing in, which means community members can get ready to see the annual Christmas Village display in Chippewa Falls. On Thanksgiving night, the 25th annual Christmas Village at Irvine Park opens. The village was started by the community and expanded with the...
WEAU-TV 13
Wis. district report cards released for 2021-2022 school year
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wis. school district report cards for the 2021-2022 school year were released Tuesday. The report card is a measurement of students’ standardized tests over the course of the school year. The majority of school districts in western Wis. achieved a score of 58, which...
WEAU-TV 13
Children’s Museum of Eau Claire membership campaign
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A membership campaign is underway at the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire. Through December 9, memberships include access to play spaces in Eau Claire, Menomonie and Chippewa Falls, new and renewing members will be invited to an exclusive pre-opening event at the new museum. At this event, members will get to tie dye a special t-shirt and can choose one product from the gift shop, memberships are good through 2023.
WEAU-TV 13
MANDY VIZER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As I end my time working at Walmart Supercenter in Chippewa Falls, I feel it is important to recognize Mandy Vizer. Mandy was the best CSM that I’ve worked with in my 17 years at Walmart and it was truly an honor and a privilege to have had her as a supervisor. She is a credit to Walmart and she is a great worker. Please give Mandy Vizer the Sunshine Award.
WEAU-TV 13
Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
WEAU-TV 13
2 arrested after intoxicated use of a firearm in Lake Hallie
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are arrested after intoxicated use of a firearm in Lake Hallie Friday. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:45 a.m., Lake Hallie Officers responded to 13026 40th Avenue for a noise complaint. Multiple neighbors reported hearing sounds of gunshots. An officer responded to the area to investigate and while checking the area, he found two people standing outside an apartment complex, from a distance away, pointing in the direction of the squad car. Soon after, the officer heard a gunshot and the two people went back inside the apartment. The officer went to the apartment and knocked on the apartment door. While waiting for an answer, the officer saw several spent cartridges on the sidewalk.
WEAU-TV 13
Start Up Chippewa Valley Week returns for its 5th year
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the 5th year, the largest entrepreneurship event in the region is looking to inspire and support local entrepreneurs. Colab is hosting Start Up Chippewa Valley Week which runs through November 18th. With over two dozen community businesses and organizations participating, there are numerous events...
cwbradio.com
Name of Spencer Man Killed in Florence County Crash has Been Released
The name of the Spencer man killed in a two vehicle crash in Florence County has been released. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm this past Saturday on Highway 2 near Westrin Road in Florence County. The Department said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Ashton Curtin was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading west head-on.
WEAU-TV 13
Altoona holiday events
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona Lions Club is offering some holiday events for the community. The Shine A Light fundraiser for the Altoona Lion’s Club honors that someone special in your life or in remembrance of someone who has passed. You can purchase colored lights in honor or...
WEAU-TV 13
MATT CADMAN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give Matt Cadman a Sunshine Award. Matt exemplifies the Sunshine Award in the way he treats others and helps the community. He is a member of the local Lions Club in Ridgeland. He is a member of the Ridgeland fair board and also volunteers time to help youth learn hunter safety with the local DNR group. He is a kind and generous friend and a beloved man.
Comments / 3