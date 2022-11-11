Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man convicted of killing 9-yr-old Dallas girl in 2019 sentenced to 45-years in prison
A man convicted of killing a 9-year-old girl in Dallas in 2019 has been sentenced to 45-years in prison. Davonte Benton was convicted of murder in the killing of 9-year-old Brandoniya Bennett.
2 people suspected in shooting at another vehicle die in rollover crash in Kennedale
KENNEDALE, Texas — Two people in a vehicle suspected of shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 20 Monday died after a rollover crash, Fort Worth police said. Police said an off-duty officer was traveling eastbound on I-20 just after 2:30 p.m. when they saw a person in a vehicle fire a gun toward another vehicle.
Davonte Benton gets 45 years in fatal shooting of Brandoniya Bennett, 9
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas County Jury sentenced Davonte Benton, 22, to 45 years in prison for the murder of Brandoniya Bennett, 9. "The murder of this child remains a senseless and unimaginable tragedy. While nothing can bring Brandoniya back, I am thankful we are able to send the message that this kind of violence will not be tolerated in Dallas County," said Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot. Bennett would have started fourth-grade were she not killed while sitting on her couch on August 14, 2019. Described as a free spirit who always had a smile on her face, Bennett had...
dallasexpress.com
Juveniles Allegedly Push Older Man into DART Bus
Four suspects got into an argument and altercation on Thursday with an older man and pushed the man into a passing DART bus, according to Dallas Police. Officers were called to Forest Lane and Meadowknoll Drive at about 1:50 p.m. on November 10 for a disturbance. When Dallas Police arrived...
Stolen vehicle rolls over after police attempt traffic stop, 2 dead
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When someone fired a gun out of a stolen vehicle, it led to an attempted traffic stop then a car crash, killing two.On Nov. 14, an off-duty Fort Worth police officer was traveling east on I-20 when he saw an occupant in a vehicle fire a gun at another vehicle.When Fort Worth police located the vehicle, they attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Mansfield Highway and I-20, but said the vehicle fled from officers. Police said the suspect's vehicle was traveling south on West Kennedale Parkway when it struck a vehicle at the intersection of West...
Grand Prairie police officer killed in late-night crash following a chase
A Grand Prairie police officer died overnight, killed in an on-duty crash while chasing a car with a fake paper dealer tag. Last night, just before 11 p.m. police officer Brandon Tsai crashed into a light pole.
peoplenewspapers.com
One Killed After Crash on Preston Road
One man was killed after a crash Nov. 12 in the 9300 block of Preston Road. Dallas police say a 59-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Corvette northbound in the 9300 block of Preston Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. when he lost control of the Corvette, and hit a Lexus going southbound on Preston.
fox4news.com
1 in 3 murder suspects arrested in Dallas were released on bail, police statistics show
DALLAS - Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia has expressed his frustration with violent criminals being released on bail, now the department has statistics to back up the claims. Garcia hired UT-San Antonio criminologist Dr. Michael Smith to take a closer look into the numbers and analyze what is happening. Smith...
Grand Prairie police officer's death reignites temporary license plate controversy
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Officer Brandon Tsai's death is reigniting the controversy over temporary paper license plates, as police say he was attempting to stop a vehicle with a fraudulent tag. Grand Prairie's police chief had strong words about the lack of enforcement statewide.The Chevy Malibu that Tsai was chasing Monday night had the same tag that's been captured on more than 200 vehicles in the DFW area, according to Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney."This is a problem plaguing the entire state. Burglars, car thieves are using these tags to conceal their identities and facilitate crime," said Scesney.It's something...
Fort Worth woman wounded in own home by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting
woman is in the hospital after being wounded in a Fort Worth drive-by shooting Monday night. Just past 9 p.m. a 911 caller said a bullet had just come through the window and the caller’s mom was bleeding.
fox4news.com
4 injured in Fort Worth shooting; 1 hospitalized in critical condition
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that injured four people, including one person who was hospitalized in critical condition. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m., when police were called to an apartment complex at Northwest Centre Drive and Buda Lane. Responding officers...
DeSoto ISD investigating after officer uses pepper spray to quell massive brawl on campus
The DeSoto school district is investigating after a security guard pepper sprayed students during a massive fight. It happened last Friday after a brawl broke out at DeSoto High school
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officer Fired, Admits to Being Dishonest at Off-Duty Job, FWPD Says
A Fort Worth police officer has been fired after being accused of lying while working an off-duty job. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Police Officer Eddie Tellez was terminated after an internal affairs investigation revealed he lied about how many hours he worked during a shift as a security guard.
bestsouthwestguide.com
DESOTO POLICE PEACEFULLY END ARMED STANDOFF IN THEIR HQ PARKING LOT
DeSoto, TX - Earlier Monday afternoon DeSoto Police requested that members of the traveling public avoid the immediate area of their headquarters at 714 E. Beltline Road, but the situation has been resolved without incident and there are no current travel restrictions in place. Shortly before 1 PM a man...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. *Mug shots provided by Grapevine PD Records. DAVIS, JARED PALMER; B/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE:...
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After a Multi-City Chase by Fort Worth Police
Arlington police officers responded to the 6000 block of Summerfield Drive to investigate a reported kidnapping. A statewide Texas Clear Alert was activated at 1:25 p.m., which is similar to an Amber Alert but for adult victims, Arlington police said. A Fort Worth police officer spotted the car and asked patrol officers to assist in stopping it.
Man aiming Airsoft rifle at Fort Worth elementary school arrested
The man who pointed a toy gun at a Fort Worth elementary school Friday is now behind bars. Mark Hernandez was booked into the Fort Worth Jail on a charge of making a terroristic threat and causing fear of serious bodily injury.
dallasexpress.com
Man Allegedly Threatens Violence Against Dallas Express
A man has allegedly threatened to shoot up The Dallas Express, naming specific floors of the publication’s office building as well as directly targeting certain employees and their small children. Over the weekend, The Dallas Express received nearly a dozen different threats of violence ranging from gunning down staff...
fox4news.com
Police investigating homicide at Royse City home
ROYSE CITY, Texas - Royse City police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man early Sunday morning. The homicide was reported at about 5:45 a.m., when officers were called out to the 5400 Block of County Road 2526. Responding officers found Larry Deshaun Baker, from Madisonville, in the...
Man shot to death in Royse City
Royse City police are looking for the killer who gunned a man down Sunday. Officers found a man named Larry Baker badly wounded in the driveway of a home on County Road 2526 in a rural area east of Royse City.
