Dallas, TX

CBS DFW

Davonte Benton gets 45 years in fatal shooting of Brandoniya Bennett​, 9

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas County Jury sentenced Davonte Benton, 22, to 45 years in prison for the murder of Brandoniya Bennett, 9. "The murder of this child remains a senseless and unimaginable tragedy. While nothing can bring Brandoniya back, I am thankful we are able to send the message that this kind of violence will not be tolerated in Dallas County," said Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot. Bennett would have started fourth-grade were she not killed while sitting on her couch on August 14, 2019. Described as a free spirit who always had a smile on her face, Bennett had...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Juveniles Allegedly Push Older Man into DART Bus

Four suspects got into an argument and altercation on Thursday with an older man and pushed the man into a passing DART bus, according to Dallas Police. Officers were called to Forest Lane and Meadowknoll Drive at about 1:50 p.m. on November 10 for a disturbance. When Dallas Police arrived...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Stolen vehicle rolls over after police attempt traffic stop, 2 dead

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When someone fired a gun out of a stolen vehicle, it led to an attempted traffic stop then a car crash, killing two.On Nov. 14, an off-duty Fort Worth police officer was traveling east on I-20 when he saw an occupant in a vehicle fire a gun at another vehicle.When Fort Worth police located the vehicle, they attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Mansfield Highway and I-20, but said the vehicle fled from officers. Police said the suspect's vehicle was traveling south on West Kennedale Parkway when it struck a vehicle at the intersection of West...
FORT WORTH, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

One Killed After Crash on Preston Road

One man was killed after a crash Nov. 12 in the 9300 block of Preston Road. Dallas police say a 59-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Corvette northbound in the 9300 block of Preston Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. when he lost control of the Corvette, and hit a Lexus going southbound on Preston.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Grand Prairie police officer's death reignites temporary license plate controversy

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Officer Brandon Tsai's death is reigniting the controversy over temporary paper license plates, as police say he was attempting to stop a vehicle with a fraudulent tag. Grand Prairie's police chief had strong words about the lack of enforcement statewide.The Chevy Malibu that Tsai was chasing Monday night had the same tag that's been captured on more than 200 vehicles in the DFW area, according to Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney."This is a problem plaguing the entire state. Burglars, car thieves are using these tags to conceal their identities and facilitate crime," said Scesney.It's something...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox4news.com

4 injured in Fort Worth shooting; 1 hospitalized in critical condition

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that injured four people, including one person who was hospitalized in critical condition. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m., when police were called to an apartment complex at Northwest Centre Drive and Buda Lane. Responding officers...
FORT WORTH, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

DESOTO POLICE PEACEFULLY END ARMED STANDOFF IN THEIR HQ PARKING LOT

DeSoto, TX - Earlier Monday afternoon DeSoto Police requested that members of the traveling public avoid the immediate area of their headquarters at 714 E. Beltline Road, but the situation has been resolved without incident and there are no current travel restrictions in place. Shortly before 1 PM a man...
DESOTO, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. *Mug shots provided by Grapevine PD Records. DAVIS, JARED PALMER; B/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE:...
GRAPEVINE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Allegedly Threatens Violence Against Dallas Express

A man has allegedly threatened to shoot up The Dallas Express, naming specific floors of the publication’s office building as well as directly targeting certain employees and their small children. Over the weekend, The Dallas Express received nearly a dozen different threats of violence ranging from gunning down staff...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating homicide at Royse City home

ROYSE CITY, Texas - Royse City police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man early Sunday morning. The homicide was reported at about 5:45 a.m., when officers were called out to the 5400 Block of County Road 2526. Responding officers found Larry Deshaun Baker, from Madisonville, in the...
ROYSE CITY, TX

