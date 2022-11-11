DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas County Jury sentenced Davonte Benton, 22, to 45 years in prison for the murder of Brandoniya Bennett, 9. "The murder of this child remains a senseless and unimaginable tragedy. While nothing can bring Brandoniya back, I am thankful we are able to send the message that this kind of violence will not be tolerated in Dallas County," said Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot. Bennett would have started fourth-grade were she not killed while sitting on her couch on August 14, 2019. Described as a free spirit who always had a smile on her face, Bennett had...

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO