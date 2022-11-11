Read full article on original website
Tina Sypolt
2d ago
The loss of a child is very hard on families. My heart goes out to this family. I have both sympathy and empathy because I know what they are going through. Sending love and prayers as you go through this time in your life.
Reply
2
Do Right
2d ago
😥💔 I couldn't handle the loss of a child. Prayers for any good loving care giver who has to suffer that pain. 🙏
Reply
3
Related
WOUB
A consulting firm doesn’t favor splitting West Virginia health agency
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A consulting firm hired to review West Virginia’s health agency has concluded the department should not be split as lawmakers wanted. The McChrystal Group of Alexandria, Virginia, was hired to review the Department of Health and Human Resources. The report said the current configuration...
West Virginia family shares story of recovering from RSV
With cases of RSV and the flu common this time of year, on Charleston family shares their story of recovering from RSV.
aarp.org
Don't Wait To Get Your Flu Shot
Kanawha County - Charleston, West Virginia Health Department. If the rapid spread of respiratory illnesses signals the beginning of winter, brace yourself because flu season has ramped up about a month early nationwide with 11 states ranking high on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s FluView Map. West Virginia is among those clocking in at a high rate of infection. The Number 1 thing you need to do to prevent it is to immediately get the flu shot.
West Virginia DNR Reportedly Confiscates Family’s Registered Service Deer
The West Virginia DNR allegedly confiscated a registered service deer. Jodi Miller, the owner of the doe, dubbed Twitch, told her local news station that officers unlawfully took the animal after someone made an anonymous complaint. A Facebook page for the deer called Twitch Fan Club further explains that a...
Flu season expected to hit Ohio hard, first local pediatric death reported
Health officials warn this flu season is already showing signs that it will be worse than in recent, previous years.
Report: West Virginia DHHR needs ‘bold organizational change’
Gov. Justice order a complete review of the DHHR following his recent veto of a bill that would have split the department.
Harvard business students taking a tour across West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A group of Harvard business students is taking a whirlwind tour of West Virginia learning about the Mountain State economy. Twenty-three students and one faculty member arrived yesterday for a field trip or trek. Their trek made a stop in Buckhannon early Friday morning to have breakfast with the West Virginia […]
Rain and Snow Moving into West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Cold northerly winds gave us a cold weekend in the Mountain State, and colder temperatures will be sticking around for next week. Storm Tacker 13 Meteorologists say the colder weather and below freezing low temperatures means we could see some more snow flurries with the next system. Our predictor shows the next system […]
stalbanswv.com
St. Albans Hazard Mitigation Plan
The Region 3 Hazard Mitigation Plan of 2022 is an update to the 2017 plan. The. Regional Intergovernmental Council updated the plan utilizing a planning committee with. representatives from local government and non-governmental organizations (NGO). The first. version of the regional plan is from 2012. Region 3 consists of four...
West Virginia 2022 election: Abortion ban fallout fails to materialize for Democrats
When West Virginia lawmakers passed a near-total abortion ban in September, a small but vocal group of protesters at the state Capitol vowed retribution. They predicted the ban, which followed the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, would motivate voters to kick out Republican lawmakers. In some places, that...
WDTV
Wintry conditions to take hold of NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Colder air has infiltrated West Virginia, and will allow for some snow showers tonight and later this week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather photos or videos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!
Cold Week ahead in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — A cold front passed through Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia last night pushing out all of the warm tropical moisture leaving us with some very cold conditions over the weekend. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that these colder temperatures will continue into the work week. We are experiencing a 20-degree temperature swing across […]
wtae.com
West Virginia AG raises alarm over recent unsolicited text messages
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia official is warning consumers about apparent "smishing" threats after recent complaints. In a statement released Nov. 7, W. Va. attorney general Patrick Morrisey said his office had received "numerous reports" of cell phone users receiving text messages that seem to be from the U.S. Postal Service.
WSAZ
What Amendment Four’s failure to pass means for West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia voters rejected constitutional amendment four on Election Day. The Education Accountability Amendment would have made rules and policies issued by the state Board of Education subject to review by the Legislature. Because the amendment did not pass, the current procedure stands -- a relief...
Upstate coroner warns of dangers of xylazine
A report from DHEC states xylazine is often in drugs without a person's knowledge and can increase the risk of overdose and death.
Nicole’s Impact on West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists forecast major changes heading to the tristate area ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will pass through West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky overnight. Rain showers will start to pop up around 2am, and thunderstorms will start to form in the region around 4am. Locally there will […]
Crews battle Kanawha State Forest wildfire in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Forestry says they are working with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and local fire departments to contain a fire in the Kanawha State Forest. The Division of Forestry says approximately 120 acres are currently burning and staff are working to manage the situation. Officials […]
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A foster parent contacted 19 Investigates because he was a dad fed up and concerned for his safety. Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days. The county says the unfortunate situation amplifies a placement crisis in our state. 19...
wajr.com
Longest serving statewide official to retire at the end of the year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Longtime Monongalia County Circuit Clerk Jean Friend will retire at the end of the year. Friend has been in the office for parts of eight decades, the longest serving public official in state history. Friend’s mother worked as a beautician and also was politically active which...
Gutter maintenance could save West Virginia residents money in the long run
On a gloomy day like the weather in the tri-state area Friday, the last thing homeowners likely wanted to do was go out and clean the gutters. But when Spring rolls around next year they might be glad they took the time.
Comments / 2