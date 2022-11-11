ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Tina Sypolt
2d ago

The loss of a child is very hard on families. My heart goes out to this family. I have both sympathy and empathy because I know what they are going through. Sending love and prayers as you go through this time in your life.

Do Right
2d ago

😥💔 I couldn't handle the loss of a child. Prayers for any good loving care giver who has to suffer that pain. 🙏

WEST VIRGINIA STATE

