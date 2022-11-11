Kanawha County - Charleston, West Virginia Health Department. If the rapid spread of respiratory illnesses signals the beginning of winter, brace yourself because flu season has ramped up about a month early nationwide with 11 states ranking high on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s FluView Map. West Virginia is among those clocking in at a high rate of infection. The Number 1 thing you need to do to prevent it is to immediately get the flu shot.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO