ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

Five Organizations That Are Helping Veterans Year-round

Veterans Day is a time when we stand together in unity for one day, countrywide, to pay our respect and extend our gratitude to our loved ones who have served and those who continue to serve our country. While we dedicate Veterans Day to honor our veterans for their patriotism...
WASHINGTON STATE
aarp.org

Veterans and Active-Duty Military Members: Social Security Has Your Back

Veterans Day is on Friday, November 11, 2022. Every year on this day, we honor all veterans who served our country and risked their lives to protect us. Our Wounded Warriors webpage is an important resource for military members who return home with injuries. If you know a wounded veteran, please let them know about our Wounded Warriors webpage at www.ssa.gov/woundedwarriors.
NBC News

Military veterans: We need to recognize Latinos' long history of service

As Americans honor the valor and sacrifice of the nation’s armed forces on Veterans Day this Friday, Latino veterans, scholars and experts hope that the public fully recognizes the service of Latino veterans and the critical role they have played in U.S. military history. At the same time, advocates...
Bay News 9

VP Harris honors vets, troops as protectors of 'democracy and our freedom'

Marking Veterans Day on a rainy morning at the historic Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris honored U.S. service members, Americans killed overseas and veterans as the protectors of “our democracy and our freedom.”. “To be a veteran is to have truly known the true cost of freedom,...
FLORIDA STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

196 Military Discounts for Active Duty, Retirees and More

There is no concrete way for American civilians to offer proper thanks to the servicemen and servicewomen who put their lives on the line to protect the interests of the country they serve. But many stores and consumer brands try their best to show gratitude, by offering discounts to service...
Raleigh News & Observer

On Veterans Day, a belated welcome home to Vietnam War vets

Over the last two decades, we have all watched ceremonies on TV, or maybe even in person, welcoming home hundreds of thousands of troops from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. As an Army Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was one of those troops. I can tell you it was overwhelming to see and feel the love and pride emanating from the people cheering, crying and waving flags and signs as we stepped off that plane.
Navy Times

Veterans need support every day to find their post-military purpose

Every Veterans Day we honor the bravery and sacrifices our armed forces make for our country, but we often forget the support our service members need to transition into civilian life. This phenomenon has been well-documented by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and by academics like the Pew Research...
NBC Washington

Thousands of Military Families Struggle With Food Insecurity

Alyssa Densham grew up an “Army brat,” traveling all around the world with her family, following her father from one military installation to another. When she met her husband, she was happy to settle down in one place and raise a family. But 10 years ago, he told...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy