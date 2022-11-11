Read full article on original website
New survey reveals misunderstandings about veterans
Officials say the new CVN Military 101 Survey reveals that Americans’ overall knowledge about the U.S. military and veterans is low.
Stolen valor: Tyler Kistner’s claims he is a combat veteran are just not true
Before our induction into the American Armed Forces, each of us swore an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Honoring that oath requires we speak out about stolen valor. When Tyler Kistner first ran for the Second Congressional District (CD2) seat in 2020, he claimed,...
The Army is scrapping Fort Hood. Here’s who it’ll be renamed after
Fort Hood's new name commemorates the late war hero Richard Cavazos, a four-star Army general who served with honor, according to three retired Army generals.
Nearly 137K vets have now applied for PACT Act benefits for toxic exposure
WASHINGTON — The number of U.S. military veterans submitting claims to the Department of Veterans Affairs for toxic exposure continued to grow. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough said Monday that number is now nearing 137,000. "We want veterans and survivors of Central Command from 1991 to 2021, 30...
L.A. Weekly
Five Organizations That Are Helping Veterans Year-round
Veterans Day is a time when we stand together in unity for one day, countrywide, to pay our respect and extend our gratitude to our loved ones who have served and those who continue to serve our country. While we dedicate Veterans Day to honor our veterans for their patriotism...
aarp.org
Veterans and Active-Duty Military Members: Social Security Has Your Back
Veterans Day is on Friday, November 11, 2022. Every year on this day, we honor all veterans who served our country and risked their lives to protect us. Our Wounded Warriors webpage is an important resource for military members who return home with injuries. If you know a wounded veteran, please let them know about our Wounded Warriors webpage at www.ssa.gov/woundedwarriors.
Virginia Navy veteran says all veterans deserve thanks, not just those who saw battle
Ahead of Veterans Day, Quawnishia Morgan spoke to Fox News Digital about her time in the Navy, her transition to civilian life and her ideas for better supporting all veterans of the U.S. military.
KPBS
American Veteran: She dreamed of a Marine Corps career, but wasn't prepared for the 'shadow side.'
To commemorate Veterans Day, the American Homefront Project collaborated with the PBS documentary series American Veteranand the companion podcast, American Veteran: Unforgettable Stories, to profile men and women who have served in the U.S military. C.J. Scarlet grew up hearing her father’s stories about his service in the Marines. When...
Military veterans: We need to recognize Latinos' long history of service
As Americans honor the valor and sacrifice of the nation’s armed forces on Veterans Day this Friday, Latino veterans, scholars and experts hope that the public fully recognizes the service of Latino veterans and the critical role they have played in U.S. military history. At the same time, advocates...
Chili's offers restaurant careers to military veterans through a seamless transition program
Air Force veteran Leslye Kinsey and Chili executive Aaron White discuss the company's commitment to America's military with a program that promotes a fast-track transition back into civilian life.
Bay News 9
VP Harris honors vets, troops as protectors of 'democracy and our freedom'
Marking Veterans Day on a rainy morning at the historic Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris honored U.S. service members, Americans killed overseas and veterans as the protectors of “our democracy and our freedom.”. “To be a veteran is to have truly known the true cost of freedom,...
Here are 15 companies offering discounts to military personnel this Veterans Day
Story at a glance On Veterans Day, a host of restaurants will offer discounts to veterans and active duty service members. Some discounts extend to military spouses. Below is a list of 15 eateries offering deals on Veterans Day this Friday. Friday marks Veterans Day in the United States, the annual recognition of the nation’s…
Yakima Herald Republic
196 Military Discounts for Active Duty, Retirees and More
There is no concrete way for American civilians to offer proper thanks to the servicemen and servicewomen who put their lives on the line to protect the interests of the country they serve. But many stores and consumer brands try their best to show gratitude, by offering discounts to service...
Raleigh News & Observer
On Veterans Day, a belated welcome home to Vietnam War vets
Over the last two decades, we have all watched ceremonies on TV, or maybe even in person, welcoming home hundreds of thousands of troops from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. As an Army Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was one of those troops. I can tell you it was overwhelming to see and feel the love and pride emanating from the people cheering, crying and waving flags and signs as we stepped off that plane.
DPBR Expediting Applications for Spouses of Active Duty Military Members
The Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) announced this week that it is expediting professional license applications submitted by spouses of active duty military members. During the 2022 Regular Session, the Florida Legislature passed SB 562, which set a new, seven-day standard for ensuring the issuance of a license...
I'm a Military Widow. I'll Lose My Benefits if I Remarry
Karie Fugett writes about the rule that penalizes many surviving spouses for finding love again.
Navy Times
Veterans need support every day to find their post-military purpose
Every Veterans Day we honor the bravery and sacrifices our armed forces make for our country, but we often forget the support our service members need to transition into civilian life. This phenomenon has been well-documented by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and by academics like the Pew Research...
NBC Washington
Thousands of Military Families Struggle With Food Insecurity
Alyssa Densham grew up an “Army brat,” traveling all around the world with her family, following her father from one military installation to another. When she met her husband, she was happy to settle down in one place and raise a family. But 10 years ago, he told...
Former Marine captain explains the benefits of hiring veterans
A former Marine Corps captain who works in capital markets in Manhattan explains on Veterans Day how vets can benefit businesses after their service.
'A life companion': These service dogs are helping veterans cope with PTSD
José Romero, a 42-year-old Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, never thought that a dog could change his life. “When I left the Army, I was in pretty bad shape. I was having nightmares, sweating, and had a lot of anxiety. I didn’t want to get out of my house,” he told NBC News in an interview.
