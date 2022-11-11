ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Healey visits Pittsfield on the heels of election triumph to reaffirm commitment to Berkshire County

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSBS

Two Bay State Cities Have Been Deemed “Underrated”

The definition of "underrated": Not rated or valued highly enough. that best describes a pair of cities located in the Bay State's Pioneer Valley. A recent poll by CNN is NOT in agreement with the local public and it's surrounding areas, but we won't keep you in suspense much longer. Drum roll, please: The two cities we are referring to are located east of the Berkshires, Springfield and Northampton. Both vicinities have a bevy of places to visit which can constitute a perfect day trip or weekend getaway.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS MONDAY: The House of Seasoning Grill, from Abidjan to Pittsfield

When dining in an ethnic restaurant or visiting another culture, I find the food and mealtimes to be a window into those cultures. Mealtimes bring people together to share their histories and to find commonalities. Everyone must eat, but how and what people eat can define them. For those of us who are fascinated by different cultures, love ethnic food, and seek out restaurants serving authentic food made by the people who are from that culture, there’s a new restaurant in Pittsfield doing exactly that. Mathieu Niamke and Doumbia Raissa, known as Raissa, opened the House of Seasoning Grill employing Raissa’s recipes from the West African country of Côte d’Ivoire (aka Ivory Coast). While Raissa’s food is delicious and provides a glimpse into her culture, it’s their story I find to be equally interesting.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Will Massachusetts see snow Tuesday? Parts of the state may, forecasters say

Parts of Massachusetts are poised to see the state’s first accumulating snow of the season on Tuesday night and early Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Projections vary from a coating of snow to more than two inches, with the likelihood of higher accumulations increasing further inland. The weather agency’s regional office said much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 2 and 3 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 2 inches.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Baker Vetoes Nuclear Decommissioning Group

PLYMOUTH – Governor Charlie Baker vetoed the creation of a special commission that would have studied the economic and environmental effects of decommissioning the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. Baker explained his decision in a written statement when he signed off on a recently passed $3.76 billion spending bill. “I...
PLYMOUTH, MA
theberkshireedge.com

THE OTHER SIDE: The Market needs a human heart added to the equation

From my earliest days, I had the ability—sometimes very exciting, often scary—to slip into and merge with the stories I was being told, or read or watched. Most recently, I began watching “The Peripheral” on Amazon Prime—a mostly fascinating, often frightening look at the future. And then I became an unnamed character in the most recent series of articles about housing in Great Barrington. For a storyteller, it is disconcerting to surrender your story to someone else. Especially when it’s so very complicated and defies any simple telling. In my case, many people combined their efforts out of the public eye to help me find a new place to live, including “the developer,” who, like all of us, defies any kind of quick characterization or simplistic judgment. I personally appreciate his kindness. But these are days when everyone seems to be picking sides in a world so much more complex than simple.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

What to expect in transition from Baker to Healey

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, Massachusetts voters have picked the next governor. What happens next?. Governor-elect Maura Healey and her running mate, Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll, spent part of Wednesday chatting with the Republicans whose jobs they will take over in January. “Now, you know that for me, everything’s about teamwork. You’ve...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts ranked one of the safest states in the country; northeast has 6 of top 10

BOSTON – With every new headline about a mass shooting, terrorist attack, hate crime or natural disaster, many of us fear for our safety and that of our loved ones. 15,200 have died from gun violence this year. In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has also become one of Americans’ biggest safety concerns with 204,000 Americans having died from COVID-19.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wamc.org

Grants awarded to improve winter accessibility

AARP Vermont has awarded grants to six communities to improve winter public safety and accessibility. The Winter Placemaking Grant Program has been awarding funds for six years to help communities renovate public spaces to encourage outdoor activity and social engagement during the winter. Burlington, Rutland, White River Junction, Mendon, Putney,...
VERMONT STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts data shows stark racial and ethnic disparities persist in juvenile justice system

BOSTON, MA — New research released by the state Juvenile Justice Policy and Data Board shows that racial and ethnic disparities in youth arrests remain high – even as the total number of youth entering the system has gone down substantially in recent years. To produce the report, the JJPAD Board analyzed available data on Massachusetts’ juvenile justice system as well as national research to identify the factors leading to the overrepresentation of Black and Latino youth entering the juvenile justice system and develop tailored recommendations for better addressing these disparities.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?

As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
BECKET, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy