Healey visits Pittsfield on the heels of election triumph to reaffirm commitment to Berkshire County

This Massachusetts Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Two Bay State Cities Have Been Deemed “Underrated”
The definition of "underrated": Not rated or valued highly enough. that best describes a pair of cities located in the Bay State's Pioneer Valley. A recent poll by CNN is NOT in agreement with the local public and it's surrounding areas, but we won't keep you in suspense much longer. Drum roll, please: The two cities we are referring to are located east of the Berkshires, Springfield and Northampton. Both vicinities have a bevy of places to visit which can constitute a perfect day trip or weekend getaway.
wamc.org
Mail-in voting, early voting options sought for '23 municipal election in Springfield
The option to vote-by-mail, as well as in-person early voting, could be coming to Springfield, Massachusetts for next year’s municipal elections. City Council President Jesse Lederman said he has contacted the city’s law department and Election Commissioner to obtain opinions on how best to begin the process to bring it about.
theberkshireedge.com
BUSINESS MONDAY: The House of Seasoning Grill, from Abidjan to Pittsfield
When dining in an ethnic restaurant or visiting another culture, I find the food and mealtimes to be a window into those cultures. Mealtimes bring people together to share their histories and to find commonalities. Everyone must eat, but how and what people eat can define them. For those of us who are fascinated by different cultures, love ethnic food, and seek out restaurants serving authentic food made by the people who are from that culture, there’s a new restaurant in Pittsfield doing exactly that. Mathieu Niamke and Doumbia Raissa, known as Raissa, opened the House of Seasoning Grill employing Raissa’s recipes from the West African country of Côte d’Ivoire (aka Ivory Coast). While Raissa’s food is delicious and provides a glimpse into her culture, it’s their story I find to be equally interesting.
Western Massachusetts deals with heavy rainfall over two days
Many across western Massachusetts had to deal with rainfall once again this morning.
Will Massachusetts see snow Tuesday? Parts of the state may, forecasters say
Parts of Massachusetts are poised to see the state’s first accumulating snow of the season on Tuesday night and early Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Projections vary from a coating of snow to more than two inches, with the likelihood of higher accumulations increasing further inland. The weather agency’s regional office said much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 2 and 3 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 2 inches.
Mass. real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Nov. 13, 2022
Aleksandr V. Radionov and Yekaterina K. Radionova to Roman Shtefan, 251 Meadow St., $680,000. Dan A. Major to Plaza LLC, 174 River Road, $140,000.
capecod.com
Baker Vetoes Nuclear Decommissioning Group
PLYMOUTH – Governor Charlie Baker vetoed the creation of a special commission that would have studied the economic and environmental effects of decommissioning the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. Baker explained his decision in a written statement when he signed off on a recently passed $3.76 billion spending bill. “I...
theberkshireedge.com
THE OTHER SIDE: The Market needs a human heart added to the equation
From my earliest days, I had the ability—sometimes very exciting, often scary—to slip into and merge with the stories I was being told, or read or watched. Most recently, I began watching “The Peripheral” on Amazon Prime—a mostly fascinating, often frightening look at the future. And then I became an unnamed character in the most recent series of articles about housing in Great Barrington. For a storyteller, it is disconcerting to surrender your story to someone else. Especially when it’s so very complicated and defies any simple telling. In my case, many people combined their efforts out of the public eye to help me find a new place to live, including “the developer,” who, like all of us, defies any kind of quick characterization or simplistic judgment. I personally appreciate his kindness. But these are days when everyone seems to be picking sides in a world so much more complex than simple.
How did each Mass. town vote on the ‘millionaires tax’ ballot question?
Massachusetts voters narrowly approved an additional tax on high earners. Explore the town-by-town data here. Massachusetts voters narrowly approved Question 1 on Tuesday’s ballot, paving the way for the state to enact the “millionaire’s tax” at the heart of a heated campaign. Now, the state’s constitution...
fallriverreporter.com
What to expect in transition from Baker to Healey
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, Massachusetts voters have picked the next governor. What happens next?. Governor-elect Maura Healey and her running mate, Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll, spent part of Wednesday chatting with the Republicans whose jobs they will take over in January. “Now, you know that for me, everything’s about teamwork. You’ve...
westernmassnews.com
Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
The best dive bar in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp
A list of the top 10 best dive bars in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts ranked one of the safest states in the country; northeast has 6 of top 10
BOSTON – With every new headline about a mass shooting, terrorist attack, hate crime or natural disaster, many of us fear for our safety and that of our loved ones. 15,200 have died from gun violence this year. In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has also become one of Americans’ biggest safety concerns with 204,000 Americans having died from COVID-19.
Holyoke resident keeps Anniversary Hill clear as city moves to restore the abandoned parkland
HOLYOKE – A leisurely walk to Scott Tower doesn’t last long for Robert Gubala, who stops 50 feet up his first trail to pick up a thick piece of broken glass. He turns it over and notes it’s a 1970s era Budweiser bottle, easily spotted from the raised logo on the amber glass.
WCVB
ER doctor from Massachusetts making 5th trip to Ukraine to help on front lines
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Massachusetts doctor who has brought thousands of pounds of medical supplies to Ukraine and helped those on the front lines with his medical expertise will be making another trip to the war-torn country. Dr. Frank Duggan, an emergency room physician on the South Shore, will...
wamc.org
Grants awarded to improve winter accessibility
AARP Vermont has awarded grants to six communities to improve winter public safety and accessibility. The Winter Placemaking Grant Program has been awarding funds for six years to help communities renovate public spaces to encourage outdoor activity and social engagement during the winter. Burlington, Rutland, White River Junction, Mendon, Putney,...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts data shows stark racial and ethnic disparities persist in juvenile justice system
BOSTON, MA — New research released by the state Juvenile Justice Policy and Data Board shows that racial and ethnic disparities in youth arrests remain high – even as the total number of youth entering the system has gone down substantially in recent years. To produce the report, the JJPAD Board analyzed available data on Massachusetts’ juvenile justice system as well as national research to identify the factors leading to the overrepresentation of Black and Latino youth entering the juvenile justice system and develop tailored recommendations for better addressing these disparities.
Troy Record
Phil Bayly’s new murder mystery at Vermont Ski Resort released
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — A body is found by two bicycle riders on a hot summer day in Saratoga County. The corpse is dressed to go snow skiing. The dead man’s credit card is traced to a ski resort in Vermont. How did he get so far from the fall line?
‘Malicious pull’ cause of alarm at MassMutual Center Saturday
The Springfield Fire Department told 22News the MassMutual center was evacuated Saturday evening due to a malicious pull
What in the World Does This Sign On the Massachusetts Turnpike Mean?
As someone who has moved here relatively recently, I was able to take my first road trip across Massachusetts from the Berkshires, all the way to Boston. I know, it probably should have been a lot sooner. However, I got to jump on the Massachusetts Turnpike along I-90 for the drive. One road sign in particular caught my eye going in each direction.
