ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
gcaptain.com

Chinese Trade Unexpectedly Drops as Demand Slowdown Worsens

China’s exports and imports both unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than two years, with rising risks of a recession causing overseas consumers to buy less and domestic problems such as Covid Zero controls and a housing slump hitting demand at home. Exports in dollar terms fell...
Sourcing Journal

China’s Denim Shipments into US Dry Up

U.S. imports of blue denim apparel continued to slide in September as a slowdown in consumer demand has caused merchants to take stock of their inventory positions. With jeans making up the vast majority of category, imports from the world increased 27.78 percent in the month compared to September 2021 to reach a value of $3.25 billion, according to the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA).
The Hill

China consumer, factory activity down as virus controls rise

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese consumer spending contracted in October and factory activity weakened as anti-virus controls following a rise in infections weighed on the economy. Retail sales sank 0.5% compared with a year ago, down from September’s 2.5% expansion, as millions of people were confined to their homes, government data showed Tuesday. Growth in factory output decelerated to 5% from the previous month’s 6.3%.
kalkinemedia.com

U.S. dollar surges as traders say markets overreacted to U.S. inflation data

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against the euro and sterling on Monday, after sliding to multi-months high, as expectations of a less aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike faded with traders saying market overreacted to a modest miss on U.S. inflation. Last week, the dollar index fell 4%,...
The Independent

Chinese officials speak out in unprecedented criticism of Russia on eve of G20 OLD

Officials in China have expressed their displeasure at Russia’s actions in Ukraine, including Vladimir Putin’s non-disclosure of his plans to invade, and condemned the "irresponsibility" of suggested nuclear threats ahead of the G20 summit in Indonesia.Mr Putin did not tell his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping “the truth”, reported the Financial Times citing a Chinese official, who said that the two leaders had hailed a “no limits” alliance between Moscow and Beijing when they met just 20 days before the Kremlin launched its invasion on Ukraine in February.“If he had told us, we wouldn’t have been in such an awkward...
protos.com

FTX founders Bankman-Fried and Wang reportedly detained

According to reports, FTX co-founder Gary Wang is being held under supervision by Bahamian authorities alongside Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). The pair are also being investigated by the country’s financial crimes unit. Bahamas law enforcement has been probing SBF’s soon-to-be-bankrupt exchange since its collapse last week and, according to an...
NASDAQ

Japan Q3 GDP unexpectedly contracts at annualised rate of 1.2% -govt

TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Japan's economy unexpectedly shrank at an annualised rate of 1.2% in July-September from the previous quarter, marking the first contraction in a year due to a slowdown in consumption and hefty import gains denting net exports, data showed on Tuesday. The gross domestic product (GDP)...
kitco.com

Copper rally stalls as COVID spreads in China

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Copper's rally paused on Tuesday as rising COVID-19 cases and weak factory activity in China held prices below Monday's five-month high. The copper price surged more than 10% in the first two weeks of November as expectations for an easing of Chinese COVID controls and slower U.S. interest rate rises fuelled hopes that economic growth and metals demand would improve.
kalkinemedia.com

Shares sobered by Fed warning, China acts on property

SYDNEY/LONDON (Reuters) - Share markets continued last week's rally in more modest fashion on Monday after a top U.S. central banker warned investors against getting carried away over one inflation number, while Chinese stocks gained on aid for the country's property sector. A modest miss on U.S. inflation was enough...
Action News Jax

Stocks gain ground after wholesale inflation eases in US

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday after the government reported another decline in the pace of wholesale price inflation last month, the latest glimpse of hope that inflationary pressures in the U.S. might be easing. The S&P 500 index...

Comments / 0

Community Policy