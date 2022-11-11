ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

wshu.org

Connecticut's depleted acorn crop will have wide-reaching impact

A humble but key building block of Connecticut’s ecosystem is in short supply this year: acorns. According to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), more than 80 wildlife species – everything from mice to bears – depend on acorns as a primary food source before and during winter. But an annual survey of hundreds of oak trees by CAES scientists recently found that Connecticut is suffering from a widespread acorn crop failure.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Massachusetts gambling regulators delay decision on proposed Hardwick racetrack

Massachusetts gambling regulators decided Monday to suspend a vote on a proposed horse-racing track in Hardwick, Massachusetts. That's after some residents submitted a petition opposing the project. Hardwick is a rural community of less than 3,000 people about 20 miles west of Worcester. A developer and a horse breeder want...
HARDWICK, MA
wshu.org

'We are clerks; we make it work': The increasingly stressful duties of local election officials

During the first week of mail-in voting, my office received nine misdirected ballots from Northampton voters for every one we received from Shutesbury. Either I drove 45 minutes across the Connecticut River to deliver these wandering ballots the day they arrived, or someone from the Northampton city clerk's office made the same journey in the opposite direction.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
wshu.org

Lamont announces key staff changes ahead of second term

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has announced that he’ll begin his second term in January with some changes to his top aides. Chief of Staff Paul Mounds and General Counsel Nora Dannehy, who helped him steer the state through the COVID pandemic and to his reelection last week, have decided to leave, according to Lamont.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Beacon Hill quiet after elections, passage of $3.7B economic development package

With the election over, is it back to business as usual for Massachusetts lawmakers?. Last week, voters not only chose Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll to be the next governor and lieutenant governor, but they also picked Democrats for the other four constitutional offices. That means that the two highest ranking Republicans in the legislature currently are minority leaders, Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester and U.S. Rep. Brad Jones, R- North Reading.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wshu.org

Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed

A memorial to the 20 first graders and six educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting has opened to the public, a month before the 10th anniversary of the massacre. The long-awaited memorial to the victims officially opened to the public on Sunday, drawing visitors steadily throughout the...
NEWTOWN, CT
wshu.org

The 2022 midterms are over. So what happened?

Voters in Connecticut and New York not only chose candidates for federal and state office, but decided on major referendums as well. Voting rights advocates say turnout was high. Even among younger voters. We take a closer look at the 2022 Midterm election results. GUESTS:. Dr. Gary Rose, chair of...
CONNECTICUT STATE

