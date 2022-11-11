With the election over, is it back to business as usual for Massachusetts lawmakers?. Last week, voters not only chose Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll to be the next governor and lieutenant governor, but they also picked Democrats for the other four constitutional offices. That means that the two highest ranking Republicans in the legislature currently are minority leaders, Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester and U.S. Rep. Brad Jones, R- North Reading.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO