NBC 10’s Kyla Scott to speak with Monroe teens about solving teen gun violence on Thursday, November 17th

Mary Lunsford spoke to her daughter 29-year-old daughter Tabitha Queen on Mother's Day, May 9, 2021. Mary lives in San Antonio, Texas, and Tabitha lived in Bastrop, Louisiana with her three children. Tabitha called her mother to wish her a Happy Mother's Day, reports KNOE.
KNOE TV8
Miss Monroe and Outstanding Teen 2023 crowned inside Neville’s auditorium
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Miss Monroe and Miss Monroe’s Outstanding Teen 2023 was held Sunday afternoon at Neville High School. Three Teens and four Miss candidates competed for Miss Monroe and Outstanding Teen titles on Nov. 13, 2022, shortly after 2 p.m. inside the high school’s auditorium. 2023...
Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man wanted for murder
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching 18-year-old Ceraun Remont Fields who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and two counts of Armed Robbery. According to authorities, Fields is described as a Black male standing six feet and two […]
cenlanow.com
House special committee hears testimony in Ronald Greene death investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Testimony will be heard in Monday morning’s House Special Committee to Inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald Greene meeting. The committee convened a little after 10 a.m. at the Louisiana State Capitol. State Police Col. Lamar Davis testified...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrests at GSU gun related
Grambling State University police arrested three men Tuesday in connection to a disturbance on campus involving a firearm. Officers learned Daylon Anthony had been involved in a physical altercation with another student at the basketball courts at the GSU intramural center. Video surveillance showed Anthony and several individuals were later seen standing outside a Pinchback Hall room, apparently waiting for the victim in the incident. The video showed Anthony retrieving a handgun from his pocket or waistband and handing it to Jacobi Sowell. Sowell took the firearm and gave it to another identified man. The victim was able to identify Anthony from the video.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested for drugs, stolen gun
A traffic stop by Ruston Police Wednesday ended with the arrest of a 29-year-old man on drug and weapon charges. Anterrious Reed of Ruston was stopped on La. Highway 33 Wednesday night for equipment violations. When an officer approached the driver, a strong odor of raw marijuana was detected, and a clear bag of suspected marijuana was seen on the passenger seat.
cenlanow.com
Monroe man arrested; allegedly possessed 2.3 pounds of meth
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit executed an arrest warrant on 45-year-old Jonathan Harris at Mann’s Grocery located on Harmon Johnson Road in Monroe, La. During the arrest, authorities searched Harris’ vehicle and discovered a backpack that contained 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine and two grams of marijuana.
brproud.com
Louisiana man arrested after allegedly almost striking child in police chase
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit observed a gray Honda Accord fail to signal prior to turning southbound on Burg Jones Lane in Monroe, La. Authorities attempted to initiate a traffic stop; however, the vehicle failed to stop and traveled through the Dollar General parking lot on Standifer Avenue nearly striking a woman and child.
KNOE TV8
Video shows Caldwell Parish deputies striking man during arrest
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Monday Nov. 7, 2022, Caldwell Parish deputies pulled over Brandon S. Dean for expired tags, but the situation escalated when Dean told deputies he was going to leave. According to deputies, Dean put the keys into the ignition and put the vehicle in drive. A...
City of Monroe offices to close in observance of Veterans Day
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Mayor Friday Ellis declares that all City of Monroe offices and facilities will be closed on Veterans Day, November 11, 2022. Offices will reopen Monday, November 14, 2022.
West Monroe Police identifies suspect in recent burglaries; suspect in custody
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On November 10, 2022, West Monroe Police identified a suspect in reference to a string of burglaries in West Monroe, La. The suspect is being held in another parish on unrelated charges and arrest warrants have been obtained for him. Multiple […]
Lowe’s Home Improvement worker arrested after stealing nearly $11K in fraud refunds
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From June 1, 2022, to November 9, 2022, Monroe Police discovered that 22-year-old Daphnee Walters allegedly stole $10,900 from Lowe’s Home Improvement by making fraudulent refunds. According to police, a manager at the store advised authorities that Walters admitted to the theft. […]
MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office locates missing man
UPDATE (11/10/2022; 4:49 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, James Evans was located by deputies. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are searching for 44-year-old James Evans. According to a release, Evans’ family last heard from him in September. Evans is described as a white male, standing six feet tall and weighing 165 […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man charged in juvenile case
A Ruston man was arrested Monday after he allegedly engaged in sexual relations with a runaway juvenile. Jerald Harris, 41, was arrested Monday night after an investigation revealed he allegedly encountered two juvenile runaways and had sexual relations with one. Harris was arrested based on statements of the two runaways and other witnesses,
wbrz.com
Edwards will not testify at Ronald Greene hearing
BATON ROUGE – Gov. John Bel Edwards will not testify Monday before a legislative committee investigating the death of Ronald Greene. That committee meeting is the same day a grand jury will meet in Union Parish to hear evidence that could lead to possible criminal charges in Greene’s death.
fgazette.com
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office announces 12 October drug arrests
The Union Parish Sheriff ’s Office announced that 12 drug arrests were made during the month of October in the parish. UPSO is combating drug abuse and distribution in the parish and publishing the names of those arrested is one additional way to try and rid the parish of drug dealers and protect the youth and other citizens of the parish. Sheriff Dusty Gates said “The Union Parish Sheriff ’s Office will continue to work diligently to combat the ongoing drug issues in our parish.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man booked in car break-ins
A Ruston man was arrested Tuesday after he was connected to numerous vehicle break-ins near the Ruston High and Louisiana Tech campuses. Tuesday morning Ruston police received reports of several vehicle burglaries near the Ruston High football field. One victim told officers one item taken from his vehicle was trackable by GPS. The victim said he followed the signal to a Calcote Avenue residence where he discovered a Louisiana Tech football backpack in a trashcan outside. One of the other victims had reported a Tech football bag stolen in his vehicle burglary.
KNOE TV8
Richwood sneaks past Caldwell Parish, Sterlington advances after shutting out Baker
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Richwood and Caldwell Parish went down to the wire after a 30-minute rain delay. The Rams fight to stay alive (12-8), but up next they take on powerhouse Many. Sterlington also advancing to the second round after pouncing on Baker, winning 37-0. Up next, Sterlington hits the road to take on rival Union Parish at Doc Elliot stadium.
cenlanow.com
El Dorado’s Light Up the Square coming soon
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — El Dorado, Ark., is soon to be in full swing with Christmas festivities as a part of its “Best Christmas Ever in Downtown” this year. Kicking off the holidays and the holiday events is Light up the Square. The event will take...
Candy Cane Lane drive-thru to take place from November 11th to December 31st
CALHOUN, La (KTVE/KARD) — Candy Cane Lane drive-thru opens on November 11, 2022, and ends on December 31, 2022. The drive-thru will last from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Candy Cane Lane is a mile-long wooded drive decorated with over one million Christmas lights.
