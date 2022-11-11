Read full article on original website
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for monthsJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Panthers name Baker Mayfield starting QB in Week 11
Baker Mayfield is returning to starting quarterback in Week 11. Erstwhile starter PJ Walker suffered a high-ankle sprain in last Thursday's game against the Atlanta Falcons and won't be available against the Baltimore Ravens this week. Sam Darnold will back up Mayfield, Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said Monday. Walker played the entire game against...
One-Armed Bandit: Vikings Steal OT Win Over Josh Allen’s Goal-Line Goof-Up Buffalo Bills
No, Josh Allen cannot beat opponents with one arm tied behind his back. Not literally. But figuratively? Yes, what happened in NFL Week 10 in the Buffalo Bills' meeting with the visiting Minnesota Vikings is another wondrous chapter in the growing folk-hero legend of the Bills' 26-year-old MVP-caliber quarterback. The...
Where the Jaguars Stand Heading Into the Bye Week
With the bye week around the corner, the Jacksonville Jaguars will continue their quest to find answers to their season long struggles. Following a Week 10 27-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jaguarss currently sit at 3-7, and losers of five out of their last six games. To say...
Ten Takeaways: Titans Find Another Way to Win; Here Come the Buccaneers
I never had much doubt that the Titans were going to win Sunday—even when they were down 10–0—and I’m not sure whether that says more about where Denver is or who Tennessee is.The optimist would say it’s a positive for the Titans. And doing what they did, and what they’ve done this year in general, is impressive.
Ravens Have Chance to Run Table in Second Half of Season
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will likely be favored in their final, eight games of the 2022 season. They have won three consecutive games and are 6-3 at the midpoint of the season. The Ravens also sit in first place in the AFC North one game ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4).
Dexter Lawrence Leads Defense in Giants’ Week 9 Win Over Houston
The New York Giants are 7-2, their best start to a season since 2008. The team continues to find ways to win, and the defense has been a big part of why the Giants won close games this year. However, against the Texans, the Giants never trailed, the first time this season that they led the entire game.
Steelers vs Saints Takeaways: Only One Stat Matters for Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started the second half of their season hot with a win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. It wasn't always pretty, but this seemed like a game the Steelers had control of from start to finish. Now, the question is how long can they keep it going?
The Chiefs Need to Embrace Their Running Backs’ Strengths
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a win over the Tennessee Titans, and it was equal parts impressive and frightening that Patrick Mahomes dropped back to pass the ball over 80 times when including plays with penalties. He completed 43 passes in 68 attempts, throwing for 446 yards while scrambling for another 63 yards on six carries. Somehow, the Chiefs scored just 20 points in four quarters plus overtime.
Offense Gets Creative – With Mixed Results
NASHVILLE – Ryan Tannehill said unusual plays are included in the playbook for every game. Some weeks they don’t get called. Sometimes an entire season will pass without any of them being dialed up. In their 17-10 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Nissan Stadium, the...
Sooners in the NFL: Week 10
Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 10 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles. For former Oklahoma offensive lineman Creed Humphrey and Orlando Brown, Sunday was just business as usual for their Kansas City Chiefs.
Cards in the NFL: 2022 Week 10
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week 10 of the National Football League's 2022 season is almost complete, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Here are how former Cards fared in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, as well as the previous weeks:. Jaire Alexander. Position:...
Darrell Taylor ‘Good to Go,’ Seahawks Near Full-Strength For Battle With Buccaneers
After being sidelined the past two weeks by a hip injury, the Seahawks will have outside linebacker Darrell Taylor back in action when they face off against the Buccaneers in Munich, Germany on Sunday. Returning to practice as a full participant on Wednesday, Taylor traveled with the team across the...
Dolphins 2022 Week 10 Snap Count Observations
What stood out about the Miami Dolphins snap counts from their 39-17 victory against the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. -- As a reminder, the inactives were RB Myles Gaskin, QB Teddy Bridgewater, CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Erik Ezukanma, TE Hunter Long and WR River Cracraft. Bridgewater (knee) and Long (concussion protocol/illness) were the only two kept out of the game because of health issues.
NFL Draft Profile: Gabe Hall, Defensive Lineman, Baylor Bears
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Dexter Lawrence Leads Defense in Giants’ Week 9 Win Over Houston. By Andrew Parsaud Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More.
Deshaun Watson’s Return to Practice and the Next Three Weeks
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes the next step in the process of returning to the field, getting the green light to participate in practice Monday. He might start to get some reps with the offense, but the Browns are trying to win the two games before he is scheduled to take the field in December, so Watson's going to take on an important role to help himself get ready while helping the team prepare for their next two matchups - Scout team quarterback.
Browns Jadeveon Clowney Speaks for a Locker Room Excited to get Deshaun Watson
Jadeveon Clowney was likely speaking for the locker room on Friday about his excitement for the tram to get Deshaun Watson back. Clowney didn’t hold back on what Watson can be for this team. “He's a big energy booster for a team. He can go out there make some...
Vikings-Bills Predictions: Who Wins This Week 10 Showdown in Buffalo?
It's hard to know exactly what to expect from Sunday's huge game between the Bills (6-2) and Vikings (7-1) in western New York until we know if Josh Allen is playing or not. Allen, who practiced in a limited capacity on Friday, is listed as questionable with an elbow injury. If he plays, the Bills are maybe the best, most complete team in the NFL. He's one of the truly elite quarterbacks in the league, possessing a rare combination of size, athleticism, and arm talent. With Allen at QB, the Bills are 19-4 at home since the 2020 season, including playoffs.
2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 11
It was a cold day across the Southeastern Conference on Saturday, but that didn't stop the red-hot Georgia Bulldogs from continuing its inevitable march to the SEC Championship Game. With Georgia's win over Mississippi State, its ticket is now punched to Atlanta. Additionally, LSU's win over Arkansas combined with Alabama's...
Lions’ Injury Report: Reynolds Out, 4 Players Questionable
The Detroit Lions are getting slightly healthier as they go on the road to face the Chicago Bears this week. While Josh Reynolds will likely be evaluated this weekend to determine if he can suit up and play, a returning Trinity Benson should see a few offensive snaps this week.
T.J. Watt’s Return From Injury Fueled By Intense Steelers Crowd
PITTSBURGH -- T.J. Watt had been sidelined with a pectoral injury since Week 1, when the Pittsburgh Steelers traveled to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. This week he was able to make his return in front of an especially animated crowd at Acrisure Stadium. He tried to savor that first rush, when he was introduced to the rabid Steelers fans in attendance.
