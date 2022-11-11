Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Deshaun Watson cleared to practice with Browns
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step in his return to the NFL following an 11-game suspension.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Darrell Taylor ‘Good to Go,’ Seahawks Near Full-Strength For Battle With Buccaneers
After being sidelined the past two weeks by a hip injury, the Seahawks will have outside linebacker Darrell Taylor back in action when they face off against the Buccaneers in Munich, Germany on Sunday. Returning to practice as a full participant on Wednesday, Taylor traveled with the team across the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Make Changes to Starting Lineup Against Saints
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of moves prior to kickoff against the New Orleans Saints, and are now changing their starting lineup for Week 10. Before gameday, the Steelers activated T.J. Watt and Damontae Kazee from Injured Reserve and placed Chris Boswell and William Jackson on IR. They also ruled Minkah Fitzpatrick out with an appendix injury.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ten Takeaways: Titans Find Another Way to Win; Here Come the Buccaneers
I never had much doubt that the Titans were going to win Sunday—even when they were down 10–0—and I’m not sure whether that says more about where Denver is or who Tennessee is.The optimist would say it’s a positive for the Titans. And doing what they did, and what they’ve done this year in general, is impressive.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Justin Jefferson Makes the Catch of the Year to Keep the Vikings Alive
Catch of the year? Without a doubt. Catch of the decade? It's in the running. With the Vikings down 27-23 to the Bills, facing 4th and 18 after the two-minute warning, Kirk Cousins chucked up a prayer in the general direction of his best receiver. With a defender all over him, Jefferson reached up with one hand and...I'm still not even sure how to describe what happened next.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers vs Saints Takeaways: Only One Stat Matters for Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started the second half of their season hot with a win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. It wasn't always pretty, but this seemed like a game the Steelers had control of from start to finish. Now, the question is how long can they keep it going?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dexter Lawrence Leads Defense in Giants’ Week 9 Win Over Houston
The New York Giants are 7-2, their best start to a season since 2008. The team continues to find ways to win, and the defense has been a big part of why the Giants won close games this year. However, against the Texans, the Giants never trailed, the first time this season that they led the entire game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
One-Armed Bandit: Vikings Steal OT Win Over Josh Allen’s Goal-Line Goof-Up Buffalo Bills
No, Josh Allen cannot beat opponents with one arm tied behind his back. Not literally. But figuratively? Yes, what happened in NFL Week 10 in the Buffalo Bills' meeting with the visiting Minnesota Vikings is another wondrous chapter in the growing folk-hero legend of the Bills' 26-year-old MVP-caliber quarterback. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dolphins 2022 Week 10 Snap Count Observations
What stood out about the Miami Dolphins snap counts from their 39-17 victory against the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. -- As a reminder, the inactives were RB Myles Gaskin, QB Teddy Bridgewater, CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Erik Ezukanma, TE Hunter Long and WR River Cracraft. Bridgewater (knee) and Long (concussion protocol/illness) were the only two kept out of the game because of health issues.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Chiefs Need to Embrace Their Running Backs’ Strengths
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a win over the Tennessee Titans, and it was equal parts impressive and frightening that Patrick Mahomes dropped back to pass the ball over 80 times when including plays with penalties. He completed 43 passes in 68 attempts, throwing for 446 yards while scrambling for another 63 yards on six carries. Somehow, the Chiefs scored just 20 points in four quarters plus overtime.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens Have Chance to Run Table in Second Half of Season
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will likely be favored in their final, eight games of the 2022 season. They have won three consecutive games and are 6-3 at the midpoint of the season. The Ravens also sit in first place in the AFC North one game ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4).
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns Jadeveon Clowney Speaks for a Locker Room Excited to get Deshaun Watson
Jadeveon Clowney was likely speaking for the locker room on Friday about his excitement for the tram to get Deshaun Watson back. Clowney didn’t hold back on what Watson can be for this team. “He's a big energy booster for a team. He can go out there make some...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ Injury Report: Reynolds Out, 4 Players Questionable
The Detroit Lions are getting slightly healthier as they go on the road to face the Chicago Bears this week. While Josh Reynolds will likely be evaluated this weekend to determine if he can suit up and play, a returning Trinity Benson should see a few offensive snaps this week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
AFC Playoff Picture: Bengals Get Bye-Week Boost
CINCINNATI — The Bengals gained a bit of ground in the AFC playoff race this week, despite staying in the 10 seed. Of the four wild card contenders that played on Sunday, three of them lost to tighten the pack even more. The 10-seeded Colts beat the Raiders, but...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Gabe Hall, Defensive Lineman, Baylor Bears
Dexter Lawrence Leads Defense in Giants' Week 9 Win Over Houston. By Andrew Parsaud Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cards in the NFL: 2022 Week 10
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week 10 of the National Football League's 2022 season is almost complete, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Here are how former Cards fared in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, as well as the previous weeks:. Jaire Alexander. Position:...
Bill Belichick says coach's challenge should be allowed under two-minute mark
You don't have to be a Vikings or a Bills fan to have an opinion on whether Buffalo's Gabe Davis caught the ball in Sunday's crazy 33-30 overtime game. Heck, you don't even have to be associated with one of those teams to discuss whether Davis' 20-yard "reception" should have been reviewed with 17 seconds left in regulation even though coach's challenges aren't allowed under the two-minute mark.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Offense Gets Creative – With Mixed Results
NASHVILLE – Ryan Tannehill said unusual plays are included in the playbook for every game. Some weeks they don’t get called. Sometimes an entire season will pass without any of them being dialed up. In their 17-10 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Nissan Stadium, the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sooners in the NFL: Week 10
Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 10 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles. For former Oklahoma offensive lineman Creed Humphrey and Orlando Brown, Sunday was just business as usual for their Kansas City Chiefs.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
T.J. Watt’s Return From Injury Fueled By Intense Steelers Crowd
PITTSBURGH -- T.J. Watt had been sidelined with a pectoral injury since Week 1, when the Pittsburgh Steelers traveled to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. This week he was able to make his return in front of an especially animated crowd at Acrisure Stadium. He tried to savor that first rush, when he was introduced to the rabid Steelers fans in attendance.
