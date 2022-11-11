It's hard to explain to most just how impactful T.J. Watt is on a snap-to-snap basis, but with him back in the fold, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense just looks different. Different in a good way, as they held the New Orleans Saints to less than 200 total yards on offense and just ten points on the scoreboard. After combing through the film, Watt was one of many standouts on a day where there were very few blemishes on that side of the ball.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO