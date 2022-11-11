Read full article on original website
Micah Parsons Blasts ‘Undisciplined’ (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
FRISCO - There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put)...
Commanders’ Heinicke Addresses Carson Wentz’s Potential Return
For the third time in four weeks, backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke helped lead the Commanders to victory. His latest performance on Monday Night Football resulted in a signature win over the previously undefeated Eagles and vaulted the Commanders back to a .500 record at 5–5. Though Heinicke’s run behind...
New Signing: Colts Sign Former Houston Texans Starter
The Indianapolis Colts are addressing the depth in their linebacker group as they announced on Tuesday that they have signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to the practice squad while also releasing Darrell Daniels from the practice squad. The Colts (4-5-1) placed starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve last week,...
Week Eleven: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) are back on the road this Sunday as they travel to the Mile High with an opportunity to sweep divisional rival, the Denver Broncos (3-6). The Raiders picked up their first win of the season defeating the Broncos back in Las Vegas in week four.
Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win
In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6). After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.
2023 XFL Quarterback List Includes a Number of Former College Stars
As the third edition of the XFL is slated to begin in nearly three months, some familiar faces will be part of the spring football league. Tuesday kicked off Day 1 of a three-day XFL draft process in which each of the eight teams announced their two quarterbacks for when the season starts on Feb. 18. Some of college football’s former stars like former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron, Florida’s Deondre Francois, (Tennessee, Houston and Central Michigan’s Quinten Dormady and Pittsburgh and James Madison’s Ben DiNucci will grace the field for one of the XFL teams in the spring.
Bears Claim Former Third-Round Steelers Draft Pick
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears have added a third-round draft pick to their roster. Cornerback Justin Layne was claimed on waivers after being waived by the New York Giants. Layne is a 6-foot-2, 192-pound former Michigan State player. The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Layne in the...
Bengals Reveal 2023 Pro Bowl Nominees
CINCINNATI — The Bengals just opened up their 2023 Pro Bowl voting with a bunch of big names eligible for ballots. Fans can vote now with an NFL.com login. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.
Steelers Film Room: Defensive Takeaways From T.J. Watt’s First Game Back
It's hard to explain to most just how impactful T.J. Watt is on a snap-to-snap basis, but with him back in the fold, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense just looks different. Different in a good way, as they held the New Orleans Saints to less than 200 total yards on offense and just ten points on the scoreboard. After combing through the film, Watt was one of many standouts on a day where there were very few blemishes on that side of the ball.
What Christian Kirk Thinks the Jaguars’ Offense Needs To Do To Take the Next Step
Through ten games, the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense has shown glimpses, but it is clear that there is room for improvement. As a unit, the Jags rack up a lot of yards (362.2 per game), run the ball efficiently (5.1ypc), and do an excellent job at protecting the quarterback. Their struggles...
Tyler Linderbaum NFL’s Top Run-Blocking Center for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie Tyler Linderbaum hasn't wasted any time getting acclimated to the NFL. Entering Week 11, Linderbaum leads all NFL centers in run-block win rate, according to ESPN Analytics. The Ravens rank second in the NFL averaging 168.1 2 yards rushing per game, second behind...
Justin Fields Not Up to Speed for NextGen Stats
Justin Fields' 67-yard touchdown run last week might have been electrifying and at the time looked like a game-changer, but it didn't even make the NextGen Stats play of the week. It would have been difficult for Fields to top the one-handed leaping catch Justin Jefferson made for Minnesota, one...
Run Defense Faces a Tough Test
NASHVILLE – It is a bit of a chicken-and-egg question. Do the Tennessee Titans have one of the NFL’s best run defenses because the first nine games this season have been almost exclusively against teams that rank among the NFL’s worst rushing offenses? Or are those teams’ rushing numbers adversely affected by the fac that they have faced the Titans once (twice in the case of the Indianapolis Colts)?
Locked On Colts: Shaquille Leonard’s Season Over, but Colts Will Be Fine
In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard's season-ending back surgery and why the defense is still in good shape. After crunching the tape from Colts-Las Vegas Raiders, Zach also talks about what he thought about offensive playcaller...
Steelers vs Saints Takeaways: Only One Stat Matters for Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started the second half of their season hot with a win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. It wasn't always pretty, but this seemed like a game the Steelers had control of from start to finish. Now, the question is how long can they keep it going?
Texans vs. Giants Notebook: Lovie Smith Defends Dameon Pierce
Rookie running back Dameon Pierce says the odds of him winning Offensive Rookie of the Year are in his favor. But if the Houston Texans did not possess a 1-7-1 record, Pierce would be in the running for league MVP honors. "He has done a really great job up to...
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Monday Recap of Loss to the Colts
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) have hit rock bottom as they fell 25-20 to an Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) team that many thought was tanking. Moments ago, Josh McDaniels talked about the loss and the state of the franchise. You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the...
Dolphins Week 11 Power Rankings Roundup
The Miami Dolphins made it four in a row with their 39-17 victory against the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium, and now almost universally are recognized as a top five team in the NFL among the national media. In our weekly survey of 10 national power rankings from national...
Jaylinn Hawkins Becoming a ‘Complete Safety’ for Falcons
A potential building block on the backend of the Atlanta Falcons defense, safety Jaylinn Hawkins is putting together a strong season and is catching the eye of defensive coordinator Dean Pees. Speaking with reporters on Friday, Pees said Hawkins "was a physical player." "He really studies, he's really trying to...
Broncos’ Biggest Studs & Duds in 17-10 Loss to Titans
The Denver Broncos fell to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, 17-10. It's a story we've heard time and time again this season as the Broncos defense played exceptionally and kept them in the game, while the offense reiterated that it is genuinely the league's worst. The Broncos fall to 3-6...
