Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nigerian-American Artist Yinka Shares Sultry New Song, “Two Weeks”
Good news for those who love the rhythm and blues – we’ve got more new music for your outside of this week’s R&B Season playlist update. On that, we highlighted tracks from Stormzy, Rihanna, and Lil Tjay, among others. Now, though, we’ve got a rising Nigerian-American artist who’s making her HNHH debut today.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Babyface Pens The Soundtrack For A Sultry Night
Legendary record producer and songwriter Kenneth Brian Edmonds better known as Babyface, has one of the best pen games in the business. The Grammy Award-winner is behind some of the greatest r&b and dance songs from the late 1980s and the early 90s. Artists who have benefited from icon’s artistry include longtime collaborator Toni Braxton, K-Ci & JoJo, Tevin Campbell, Fantasia, and many more.
Maluma and Marc Anthony are working on music together! The stars share snaps in the recording studio
Maluma and Marc Anthony are working on a new hit. The New York-born Puerto Rican salsa singer and the Colombian star took to social media to share they are back in the recording studio. The pair, known for their hit song “Felices Los Cuatro,” said in the caption,...
Carlos Vives supports Shakira by changing the lyrics of ‘La Bicleta’
Carlos Vives showed his support for Shakira in his most recent concert. A clip captured by fans shows Vives performing his hit song “La Bicicleta”, which he made alongside Shakira. He made a key omission in the lyrics, showing his tacit support for his friend as she faces the rupture of her decade long relationship with Gerard Piqué.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran Songwriter Muni Long Invented ‘Song of the Year’
Priscilla Renea Hairston, known professionally as Muni Long, may have just made it on your radar, but this Florida native has been making noise in the industry for over a decade, co-writing songs for mega music stars, including Rihanna, Fifth Harmony, Mary J Blige, and many more. After years of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Has A Sick New Music Festival
If you look around social media or talk to them privately, plenty of so-called “elder millennials” have mixed feelings about that term. While millennials were once the subjects of a million over-heated think pieces about how they were killing the workforce, also too sensitive about everything, but also going to save us all, all that baggage has now been dumped on Generation Z.
He Gave Hip-Hop a Voice at the Grammys Before Being Fired. Ten Years Later, He’s Ready to Talk
It’s been nearly 20 years, but Alan Foster can still remember the first time he was passed over for a promotion at the Recording Academy. Foster had been working in the organization’s ticketing department for more than four years when, in 2003, his boss told him to interview for a new role. But as soon as Foster sat down for the 20-minute interview, something felt off: The decision, he sensed, had already been made by the time he walked into the room. “I felt like it was a sham interview,” he says. A few days later, Foster was told the...
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
2022 MTV EMA Europe Music Awards free live stream, date, time, nominees, performances, watch without cable (11/13)
The 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards airs today, Sunday, November 13 at 3 p.m. PT/ET. The event will honor the biggest global superstars in the music business that have made a cultural impact across the world. This year, the awards celebration will be hosted by Taika Waititi and Rita Ora, and take place in Düsseldorf, Germany with a live broadcast from the PSD Bank Dome. Expect high-energy performances from artists including Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Lewis Capaldi, Muse, Stormzy, GAYLE, OneRepublic, and others. To learn more, check out MTV’s Fresh Out Live Stream Youtube Video leading up to the big event, provided below.
Look out! Black Sabbath's Dio classics are still powerful evidence of their last great era
Black Sabbath's Dio-era classics Heaven And Hell and Mob Rules have been reissued as Deluxe Editions (again) but the quality still shines
wanderingeducators.com
Listen Up! Russ Hewitt's Chasing Horizons is a Musical Gift
EVERY time the extraordinary musician Russ Hewitt releases a new CD, I am overjoyed at the musical gift he has given the world. His latest CD, Chasing Horizons, is gorgeous, soulful, and utterly addicting. I think you will feel the same, too. You've read our interview with him for his...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Well noted: A selection of some music-themed gifts this year
Music is never out of fashion as a gift idea. Here are some outstanding vinyl box sets for lovers of Neil Young, Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald, Iron Maiden and a certain ex-Beatle, a book about the beginning of rock at Sun Records and another about The Byrds, some tough-looking boots made in collaboration with The Clash, and even a perfume inspired by Whitney Houston.
soultracks.com
World Premiere: 4PM returns after 15 years with great new music
(November 14, 2022) Amidst the wave of soulful male vocal groups that permeated the airwaves in the 1990s, 4PM (For Positive Music) might not be the first name to come to minds of many listeners. The quartet struck literal gold out of the gate with a 1994 rendition of Kyu Sakamoto’s ballad “Sukiyaki” (incorporating English-language lyrics first introduced on A Taste of Honey’s 1981 cover version), but struggled to keep afloat commercially as its label grappled with financial and distribution issues. Enthusiastic followers, however, ensured their continued artistic relevance, with efforts such as 1997’s “I Gave You Everything” and an independently issued 2000 album securing them an international fan base through the subsequent decade.
‘Abbey Road’ Was the Only Original Beatles Album Cover to Lack 2 Notable Features
‘Abbey Road’ is an iconic Beatles album cover and it is unique because it lacks two features seen on other covers for the band’s albums
BBC
Lewis Capaldi overtakes Ed Sheeran with the UK's most-streamed song of all time
Lewis Capaldi's aching ballad Someone You Loved has become the UK's most-streamed song of all time, overtaking Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You. The song has been played 562 million times, counting both audio and video streams, said the Chart Company. Capaldi celebrated the news by calling himself "the king of...
Who Is Yola? 5 Things to Know About the American Music Awards’ 1st Ever Song of Soul Winner
Breaking boundaries. Yola was named the first ever Song of Soul winner ahead of the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 20. The "Diamond Studded Shoes" songstress, 39, will perform her track "Break the Bough" live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, marking her first appearance on the awards show. “I have long […]
“Nothing On But The Radio” By Gary Allan Will Inspire You To Dance
“Nothing On But The Radio” by Gary Allan is a composition of Brice Long, Odie Blackmon, and Byron Hill. In June 2004, the song was released as part of Allan’s album “See If I Care.” In December 2004, the song hits number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It would have been Allan’s third and last number 1 hit single. However, in 2013, Allan’s hit song “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)” also peaked at number one. At the same time, “Nothing On But The Radio” was also on the 32nd spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. Later on, this song became a part of Allan’s Greatest Hits album. Furthermore, the song received an ASCAP Award in 2005 for being one of the most frequently performed country songs.
Why BTS’ RM Doesn’t Consider ‘Mono’ His First Solo Album
RM is releasing his first solo album, 'Indigo' in December 2022. Before that, though, the rapper released his mixtape 'mono.' Here's what he said about the collection.
Dolly Parton Debuts Brand New Rock Song, And Slays The Electric Guitar, At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
What else is there to say about the one and only Dolly Parton at this point?. She’s accomplished almost any and everything you can dream of in the realm of country music, has launched multiple, very successful businesses, starred in Hollywood movies, is active in giving back in all sorts of philanthropic efforts, and is both a country and pop culture icon.
