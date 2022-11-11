Disabled Bridgeport Air Force veteran homeless on Veterans Day following eviction

A disabled Bridgeport Air Force veteran is officially homeless on Veterans Day after being evicted.



Debbie Camp, 64,was on the verge of losing her apartment last month and today her worst fear became a reality.



Camp, who is disabled, says her landlord sold the multi-family house where she was living with her two dogs, and despite the intervention of Sen.

Dennis Bradley, who tried to get her an extension through the courts, Camp has finally been evicted.



Camp says her 12 years of service to the U.S. are the most rewarding moments of her life where she helped to train military dogs for combat.



She now faces a different kind of battle. One that many veterans are facing across the country.



News 12 has helped connect Camp with officials and agencies that offer services to homeless veterans, and she is hopeful they will help her get housing soon.