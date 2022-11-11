Read full article on original website
Bears' Justin Fields Has More Rushing Yards Than Three NFL Teams
Justin Fields has more rushing yards than three NFL teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is a machine on the ground. He has more rushing yards this season than three NFL teams – the Los Angeles Chargers, the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Commanders-Eagles preview: Will Birds stay undefeated against NFC East rivals?
Ron Jaworski goes to the tape to determine what kind of a challenge Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders' offense poses, how Robert Quinn will help the Birds' defense and predicts whether the team moves to 9-0.
NFL Draft Profile: Gabe Hall, Defensive Lineman, Baylor Bears
NFL Draft Profile: Gabe Hall, Defensive Lineman, Baylor Bears
Here's how Ron Jaworski says the Philadelphia Eagles go undefeated, biggest threats on the schedule
Ron Jaworski offers his blueprint for an Eagles' undefeated season and lays out two teams that could trip up the Birds on their quest for perfection.
Falcons LBs Benched or Rested? Coach Arthur Smith Reveals Answer
During Thursday night's 22-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Atlanta Falcons defense struggled mightily to stop the run. Entering as a top-10 rushing defense, the Falcons allowed a season-high 232 yards on the ground, with bruising running back D'Onta Foreman leading Carolina's charge, recording 130 yards and a score on 31 carries.
One-Armed Bandit: Vikings Steal OT Win Over Josh Allen’s Goal-Line Goof-Up Buffalo Bills
No, Josh Allen cannot beat opponents with one arm tied behind his back. Not literally. But figuratively? Yes, what happened in NFL Week 10 in the Buffalo Bills' meeting with the visiting Minnesota Vikings is another wondrous chapter in the growing folk-hero legend of the Bills' 26-year-old MVP-caliber quarterback. The...
Ten Takeaways: Titans Find Another Way to Win; Here Come the Buccaneers
I never had much doubt that the Titans were going to win Sunday—even when they were down 10–0—and I’m not sure whether that says more about where Denver is or who Tennessee is.The optimist would say it’s a positive for the Titans. And doing what they did, and what they’ve done this year in general, is impressive.
Cards in the NFL: 2022 Week 10
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week 10 of the National Football League's 2022 season is almost complete, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Here are how former Cards fared in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, as well as the previous weeks:. Jaire Alexander. Position:...
Ravens Have Chance to Run Table in Second Half of Season
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will likely be favored in their final, eight games of the 2022 season. They have won three consecutive games and are 6-3 at the midpoint of the season. The Ravens also sit in first place in the AFC North one game ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4).
AFC Playoff Picture: Bengals Get Bye-Week Boost
CINCINNATI — The Bengals gained a bit of ground in the AFC playoff race this week, despite staying in the 10 seed. Of the four wild card contenders that played on Sunday, three of them lost to tighten the pack even more. The 10-seeded Colts beat the Raiders, but...
Dolphins 2022 Week 10 Snap Count Observations
What stood out about the Miami Dolphins snap counts from their 39-17 victory against the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. -- As a reminder, the inactives were RB Myles Gaskin, QB Teddy Bridgewater, CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Erik Ezukanma, TE Hunter Long and WR River Cracraft. Bridgewater (knee) and Long (concussion protocol/illness) were the only two kept out of the game because of health issues.
Deshaun Watson’s Return to Practice and the Next Three Weeks
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes the next step in the process of returning to the field, getting the green light to participate in practice Monday. He might start to get some reps with the offense, but the Browns are trying to win the two games before he is scheduled to take the field in December, so Watson's going to take on an important role to help himself get ready while helping the team prepare for their next two matchups - Scout team quarterback.
Steelers vs Saints Takeaways: Only One Stat Matters for Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started the second half of their season hot with a win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. It wasn't always pretty, but this seemed like a game the Steelers had control of from start to finish. Now, the question is how long can they keep it going?
Dexter Lawrence Leads Defense in Giants’ Week 9 Win Over Houston
The New York Giants are 7-2, their best start to a season since 2008. The team continues to find ways to win, and the defense has been a big part of why the Giants won close games this year. However, against the Texans, the Giants never trailed, the first time this season that they led the entire game.
Where the Jaguars Stand Heading Into the Bye Week
With the bye week around the corner, the Jacksonville Jaguars will continue their quest to find answers to their season long struggles. Following a Week 10 27-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jaguarss currently sit at 3-7, and losers of five out of their last six games. To say...
Lions’ Injury Report: Reynolds Out, 4 Players Questionable
The Detroit Lions are getting slightly healthier as they go on the road to face the Chicago Bears this week. While Josh Reynolds will likely be evaluated this weekend to determine if he can suit up and play, a returning Trinity Benson should see a few offensive snaps this week.
2023 NFL Draft: What Are Falcons' Biggest Needs?
As the Atlanta Falcons enter a mini-bye week, their team needs have begun to emerge. Here's a breakdown of what positions the Falcons may place a priority on during the offseason.
2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 11
It was a cold day across the Southeastern Conference on Saturday, but that didn't stop the red-hot Georgia Bulldogs from continuing its inevitable march to the SEC Championship Game. With Georgia's win over Mississippi State, its ticket is now punched to Atlanta. Additionally, LSU's win over Arkansas combined with Alabama's...
Heisman Watch: C.J. Stroud, Hendon Hooker, Caleb Williams rule Week 11
Every once in a while, someone has a huge game to make a move in the Heisman Trophy chase. That's why it has been so fun to watch the ups and downs from week to week. But for the last few weeks, three players have stood out above the rest. Those three — all quarterbacks — continued to make their marks with strong outings in Week 11.
Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Game Preview
The Hornets will run it back against the Miami Heat tonight at 8 PM EST, in Miami once again. On Thursday, the Hornets went to overtime with the Heat, after overcoming a 3rd quarter 15-point deficit. However, the Hornets still fell short, as they lost 112-117. The Hornets have lost seven games in a row and now sit with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 3-10.
