This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
WXII 12
Former WXII anchor Wanda Starke receives legacy award for women of color
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Legacy Foundation for Women celebrated the accomplishment of women of color in the triad Saturday night. Among the recipients, former WXII anchor Wanda Starke was awarded during the Legacy Award Gala at the Embassy Suites. Each year the foundation recognizes women in various industries that...
Over 4,600 attend Go Out For A Run event for Triad-area children
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Over 4,600 were in attendance for the Go Out For A Run Community 5K and Fun Run Presented by Novant Health. GOFAR’s mission is to help combat childhood obesity with fitness programs that teach kids about healthy eating habits and goal setting. Saturday’s 5K event was emceed by FOX8 Meteorologist […]
Dog abandoned at Greensboro park with bookbag and note finds a new home
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The dog that was abandoned at a Greensboro park with a bookbag and note has found a new home, according to Guilford County Animal Services. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one […]
WRAL
NC Zoo taking applications for internships
ASHEBORO, N.C. — If you have ever wanted to work at a zoo, now's your chance. You can now apply for one of four paid internships at the North Carolina Zoo. The different internship options include social media, wildlife rehabilitation, photography, and guest services. All positions are full-time for...
Greensboro church takes seniors to see Black Panther 2
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A church in Greensboro took its senior citizens to the long-awaited release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." New Jerusalem Cathedral rented out two theaters at the Regal at Friendly Shopping Center for seniors and other church members to watch the blockbuster on opening night. For several...
WXII 12
Rockingham Co. shelter launches free pet adoption ahead of holiday season
ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — Watch pet of the week in the video above. The Rockingham County animal shelter is hosting free pet adoption now through Dec. 31. The organization is partnering with Best Friends animal society to increase pet adoption. People can adopt any cat or dog without paying any...
wfmynews2.com
Meet the firehouse cat at Station 19 in Greensboro
Scrappy has made the station home for the past decade. His main job is mouse-catcher.
wfmynews2.com
Bring the family to a fun fest in Greensboro
Ready to play games? The Worship Place is planning on sack races, the Limbo, a cake walk, a scavenger hunt, pumpkin carving, and a hayride.
Greensboro loses on bid to host World University Games
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina has lost its bid to host the World University Games in 2027, according to Richard Beard, President of Greensboro Sports Foundation. Instead, the bid to host the 2027 Games will go to South Korea. Greensboro as well as several other local North Carolina towns and cities were a part […]
Where to find Santa in the Triangle
Wondering where to find Santa in the Triangle? Our list is bigger for 2022 and growing with mall photos, tree lighting events and Santa meet ups at local businesses. This post will be updated with more locations throughout the holiday season. At the mall. Santa will be at Crabtree Valley...
Fire at Winston-Salem home on South Main Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home on fire on South Main Street Sunday morning. No one was injured during the fire, according to officials. The cause of the fire is being investigated. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter...
wfmynews2.com
2 The Rescue: Meet Tylee!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Tylee the cat! Tylee is a domestic short hair. She's about 6 months old. One thing you should know about her is, she loves mouse toys and will hoard them!. Tylee loves the triple threat of being held, petted, and scratched. How spoiled!. This sweet...
WRAL
Sun comes out after downpour in Chapel Hill
A 15-minute downpour made things dicey in Chapel Hill on Friday morning. There were no injuries or reports of flooding and the sun was out by noon. A 15-minute downpour made things dicey in Chapel Hill on Friday morning. There were no injuries or reports of flooding and the sun was out by noon.
getnews.info
USPA Nationwide Security Readies Temporary Guards in Greensboro ahead of Black Friday Rush
“Security Guard Services in Greensboro, NC – USPA adds hundreds of nationwide security guards to their roster ahead of Black Friday. The temporary security guard services will encompass loss prevention, fire watch and general security services in Greensboro and across the USA for the holiday season.”. While the demand...
wfmynews2.com
2 The Rescue: Meet Lady Chia
BURLINGTON, N.C. — This is Lady Chia! She's a super happy and fun-loving pup who is ready to brighten each and every day with her sweet face and energetic personality!. Lady Chia is less than a year old. She loves everyone she meets! She also likes car rides, long walks in the neighborhood or even hiking in the woods to fill her nose with new smells.
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the Country
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
Veterans open up about how they overcame homelessness, thanks to a Triad organization
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we honor our veterans, we recognize their service and sacrifice. For too many, when they return from service, they end up homeless. A Greensboro organization is helping them build a new life. "I moved here to look after my mother and father in Elon, North...
North Carolina cities rank in top 20 for best places to spend Thanksgiving
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte are ranked among the top 20 cities across the country for the best places to spend Thanksgiving “without breaking the bank,” according to WalletHub. WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across five key categories including celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, giving thanks and weather […]
Real superhero: Durham teacher rents theater so students can watch Wakanda Forever
DURHAM, N.C. — A lot of Marvel fans are excited for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie goes way behind heroes vs. villains, and puts something important on display: Representation. That's why a high school English teacher – one of the real superheroes in our community – put together...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police: Human skeletons found on the road
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a case after someone reported a skeleton found on the side of the road. Police said they got a call at about 2:39 p.m. after someone said they stumbled across human remains on Buxton street. WXII crews saw a forensics team arriving...
