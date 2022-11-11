ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX8 News

Over 4,600 attend Go Out For A Run event for Triad-area children

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Over 4,600 were in attendance for the Go Out For A Run Community 5K and Fun Run Presented by Novant Health. GOFAR’s mission is to help combat childhood obesity with fitness programs that teach kids about healthy eating habits and goal setting. Saturday’s 5K event was emceed by FOX8 Meteorologist […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

NC Zoo taking applications for internships

ASHEBORO, N.C. — If you have ever wanted to work at a zoo, now's your chance. You can now apply for one of four paid internships at the North Carolina Zoo. The different internship options include social media, wildlife rehabilitation, photography, and guest services. All positions are full-time for...
ASHEBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro church takes seniors to see Black Panther 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A church in Greensboro took its senior citizens to the long-awaited release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." New Jerusalem Cathedral rented out two theaters at the Regal at Friendly Shopping Center for seniors and other church members to watch the blockbuster on opening night. For several...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro loses on bid to host World University Games

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina has lost its bid to host the World University Games in 2027, according to Richard Beard, President of Greensboro Sports Foundation. Instead, the bid to host the 2027 Games will go to South Korea. Greensboro as well as several other local North Carolina towns and cities were a part […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Where to find Santa in the Triangle

Wondering where to find Santa in the Triangle? Our list is bigger for 2022 and growing with mall photos, tree lighting events and Santa meet ups at local businesses. This post will be updated with more locations throughout the holiday season. At the mall. Santa will be at Crabtree Valley...
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Winston-Salem home on South Main Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home on fire on South Main Street Sunday morning. No one was injured during the fire, according to officials. The cause of the fire is being investigated. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

2 The Rescue: Meet Tylee!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Tylee the cat! Tylee is a domestic short hair. She's about 6 months old. One thing you should know about her is, she loves mouse toys and will hoard them!. Tylee loves the triple threat of being held, petted, and scratched. How spoiled!. This sweet...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Sun comes out after downpour in Chapel Hill

A 15-minute downpour made things dicey in Chapel Hill on Friday morning. There were no injuries or reports of flooding and the sun was out by noon. A 15-minute downpour made things dicey in Chapel Hill on Friday morning. There were no injuries or reports of flooding and the sun was out by noon.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
wfmynews2.com

2 The Rescue: Meet Lady Chia

BURLINGTON, N.C. — This is Lady Chia! She's a super happy and fun-loving pup who is ready to brighten each and every day with her sweet face and energetic personality!. Lady Chia is less than a year old. She loves everyone she meets! She also likes car rides, long walks in the neighborhood or even hiking in the woods to fill her nose with new smells.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina cities rank in top 20 for best places to spend Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte are ranked among the top 20 cities across the country for the best places to spend Thanksgiving “without breaking the bank,” according to WalletHub. WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across five key categories including celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, giving thanks and weather […]
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police: Human skeletons found on the road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a case after someone reported a skeleton found on the side of the road. Police said they got a call at about 2:39 p.m. after someone said they stumbled across human remains on Buxton street. WXII crews saw a forensics team arriving...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

