BURLINGTON, N.C. — This is Lady Chia! She's a super happy and fun-loving pup who is ready to brighten each and every day with her sweet face and energetic personality!. Lady Chia is less than a year old. She loves everyone she meets! She also likes car rides, long walks in the neighborhood or even hiking in the woods to fill her nose with new smells.

BURLINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO