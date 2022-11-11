Penguins recall defenseman Mark Freidman from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

In 26 games last season, Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman had five points (one goal, four assists).

The Penguins recalled defenseman Mark Friedman from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League (AHL) on Friday morning, roughly eight hours before a road contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This transaction comes as the Penguins limped out of Wednesday’s 4-1 road win against the Washington Capitals minus two of their defensemen, rookie P.O Joseph and veteran Jan Rutta.

Each player left that contest in the second period due to undisclosed injuries.

Following Friday’s morning skate, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan labeled his lineup as a “game-time decision” while speaking with media in Toronto.

In 10 AHL games this season, the 26-year-old Friedman has two assists while primarily playing on Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s top pairing.

A right-hander who is capable of playing the left side, Friedman spent most of the 2021-22 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins. In 26 NHL games, Friedman had one goal and five assists while averaging 13:17 of ice time per contest.

In a corresponding transaction, rookie forward Sam Poulin was assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

A first-round pick (No. 21 overall) in 2019, Poulin made his NHL debut this season. In total, he has appeared in three NHL games and has recorded one assist while averaging 9:58 of ice time per contest.

With Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, Poulin, a left-handed shot, has played in four AHL games and has one goal.

