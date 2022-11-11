ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Answering Questions Surrounding Running Backs in 2023 NFL Draft

By The NFL Draft Bible
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z7zJ4_0j7S2vws00

A position that continues to get devalued in the NFL Draft is running back. While it's not a premiere position, the shelf life isn't as long, and the risk for injury is higher, but players like Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb can change the game for their teams.

It might not be a position that's valued as a first-round need for the majority of teams this year, but it is a position that has very talented prospects that could make an impact early on in their NFL careers.

There is still plenty of questions surrounding running backs in this class, and we are here to answer them.

How early could RBs go?

In the last seven years, on average only 1.7 running backs go in the first round. Last year, no prospect from that position was selected until the second round. The last time there wasn't a running back selected in the first round was in 2014.

Running backs are getting more versatile and important to teams. Prospects with pass-catching production and quality blockers have a much better chance of getting drafted than someone who is just a one-trick pony. That versatility will keep them on the field and make them a reliable asset.

There is great depth to this class of running backs regarding versatility, but the one most likely to be drafted in the first round is Bijan Robinson (Texas). He's the most well-rounded prospect at the position. With only a select few teams needing a starting running back, they could reach earlier to secure Robinson.

When To Draft RBs?

The sweet spot for running backs in the NFL Draft is on day two (rounds two and three). We've seen studs like Jonathan Taylor, Nick Chubb, and Dalvin Cook selected there and found much success in the NFL, and this is where you could see guys like Blake Corum (Michigan) and Zach Charbonnet (UCLA) could go.

But should teams address other positional needs and wait until day three (round four-seven) to take their starting running back? The Texans have found early triumph with rookie Dameon Pierce, selecting him in the fourth round of last year's draft. Also, Rhamondre Stevenson, Tony Pollard, and Jamaal Williams have had productive roles with their respective teams and weren't selected until day three.

To answer the question, teams shouldn't worry about drafting a running back in the first round, but if you need a game-changing player in the backfield, day two of the NFL Draft is the latest to wait to pull the trigger.

How Good is this RB Class?

There are quality running backs in the 2023 draft class that will produce one way or another in the NFL early in their careers. As far as top-tier talent, Robinson sits alone at the top.

NFL teams will like many different attributes that the other running backs possess. The pass-catching ability of players like Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama) and Kenny McIntosh (Georgia) will be intriguing for teams on day two. The speed of Devon Achane (Texas A&M) and Izzy Abanikanda (Pitt) will be highly coveted. The blocking ability that Sean Tucker (Syracuse) and Mo Ibrahim (Minnesota) has won't go unnoticed.

While it's not a class like the 2018 class, several role players will find the field in some fashion during their rookie seasons.

Names on the rise

There always seem to be one or two names that have an exponential rise throughout the college football season and into the final preparation for the NFL Draft. This year is no different. Several running backs have run their way up draft boards, and if you play dynasty fantasy football, these names will be important for you to get a leg up in your leagues.

Alabama Birmingham running back DeWayne McBride (featured in FFFaceoff 2023 Top 10 Rookie Running Back Prospects) has been stunning this season. In nine games, he's rushed for 1287 yards, averaging seven yards per carry and 14 touchdowns. He's around five-foot-ten, weighs 215-pounds, and runs approximately a 4.5 forty-yard dash - that size/speed combination will open the eyes of NFL evaluators. Combine that with his production, and it won't be surprising if he gets drafted on day two.

The Michigan Wolverines have had a great year thanks to running back Blake Corum, who has lit it up. Through nine games, he has rushed for 1187 yards and six touchdowns. He's not the biggest running back, standing around five-foot-seven and weighing nearly 200-pounds, but his running style and production he's had this year will have his draft stock much higher than it was at this time last year.

Easily, the biggest running back riser has to be Chase Brown from Illinois. He's tearing up the nation with a leading 1344 yards rushing and five touchdowns through nine games. He's also caught 20 passes for 141 yards and three touchdowns. He's yet to have a game with less than 100-yards rushing. He has the prototypical size of an NFL running back at five-foot-nine and 211-pounds and also runs the forty-yard dash in approximately 4.55 seconds. That type of production, paired with his size/speed combination, will have him drafted much earlier than expected.

All-Star Game Invite Trackers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
DALLAS, TX
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update Ahead Of Packers’ Game

The Dallas Cowboys went into their Week 9 bye week with a dominant performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, winning 49-29. They are now preparing to head on the road to face off with the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 and some people are wondering if they will have running back Ezekiel Elliott back in the mix for the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Michael Irvin Not Happy With CeeDee Lamb On Sunday

It's been a rough day for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. The quarterback-wide receiver duo haven't been on the same page and it led to an ugly interception. Prescott thought Lamb was going to come to a stop while Lamb kept running. Here's a replay of the interception:. Michael Irvin...
atozsports.com

Former Cowboys coach ruffles feathers in the name of Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the NFL’s brightest stars in All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons. Current and former players have marveled over his diverse skill set since being drafted last April, and he’s even being compared to all-time greats, in particular, Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor. Former...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray Out Against Rams

Murray was originally listed as questionable after suffering a hamstring injury last week against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, it is confirmed that Kyler will be on the sidelines for this afternoon’s game. Colt McCoy will take charge in hopes of getting Cardinals back in the win column. The last...
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another big-time college football weekend is in the books. Saturday featured some pretty notable results across the country, with Georgia continuing to look dominant, Ohio State and Michigan playing like they're on a collision course for two weeks from now, TCU holding on against Texas and more. Following the latest...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Worst Coaching Job In College Football

It hasn't been a good season for Texas A&M. In fact, that would be an understatement. The Aggies are 3-7 overall and won't be eligible for a bowl game. This comes after they were a popular pick to win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff. Paul Finebaum, who's...
The Spun

Former Big Ten Running Back Died Sunday At 50

A former Wisconsin Badgers running back died at the age of 50 on Sunday. Brent Moss, who helped lead the Badgers to a Rose Bowl win in 1994, died over the weekend. The former Wisconsin Badgers running back rushes for 158 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 21-16 win in the Rose Bowl.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Admits He's Done With Prominent Head Coach

Colin Cowherd is officially off the Steve Sarkisian bandwagon. Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns failed to capitalize on the opportunity to knock off an undefeated opponent at home on Saturday, losing 17-10 to TCU. The loss dropped Texas to 6-4 on the season, and while that's already an improvement on the 5-7...
AUSTIN, TX
Ashe Post & Times

Panthers name Baker Mayfield starting QB in Week 11

Baker Mayfield is returning to starting quarterback in Week 11. Erstwhile starter PJ Walker suffered a high-ankle sprain in last Thursday's game against the Atlanta Falcons and won't be available against the Baltimore Ravens this week. Sam Darnold will back up Mayfield, Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said Monday. Walker played the entire game against...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Make Notable Running Back Roster Move

The Cleveland Browns have activated running back Jerome Ford from the injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday. Ford was placed on IR with an ankle injury on October 4 and was designated to return earlier this month. Ford, a fifth-round rookie in this year's class, appeared in the first...
CLEVELAND, OH
College Football News

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 11

What will the 2022 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 11? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Prediction: Week 11. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. This is NOT the actual 2022 Week...
GEORGIA STATE
NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy