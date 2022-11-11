ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Convicted Springfield Drug Dealer Shot At Same Woman Twice In 3 Weeks: Police

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
2 days ago
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hd0Y7_0j7S2lMq00
Ernesto Lopez was arrested for firing shots at a woman twice in three weeks in Springfield. Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

A convicted drug dealer from Western Massachusetts was arrested for shooting at the same woman twice in three weeks, authorities said.

Ernesto Lopez, age 30, of Springfield, was arrested and released on a $10,000 bail for shooting at a woman on Oct. 23, Springfield Police report.

Officers then recognized the same woman when they responded to shots fired on the 0-100 block of Greenwich Street in Springfield around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, police said.

During this investigation, officers saw a car Lopez was driving in the previous shooting parked on Prospect Street with him inside. Officers approached the vehicle and detained Lopez when he tried running away, police said.

After placing him into custody, police noticed a matching shell casing in Lopez's vehicle from the shooting on Greenwich Street. Officers also took a firearm, cocaine, crack-cocaine and firearm magazine from the car, police said.

Lopez of was charged with the following:

  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Discharging Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building
  • Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
  • Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Improper Storage of a Firearm
  • Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle
  • Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card
  • Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug – Subsequent Offense
  • Possession of a Class B Drug

Lopez has previous convictions of cocaine trafficking, drug distribution and firearm possession, police added. He is being held without bail for 90 days after he was determined dangerous at a hearing Thursday.

Comments / 23

Neil White
2d ago

Maybe someday peolpe in Springfield and surrounding towns will actually be punished for firearms violations. To many Repeat offenders raising hell and violence all over Massachusetts. when are the courts gonna take responsibility for enforcing laws?

Reply(4)
22
Wlisa
2d ago

I would think the mayor of Springfield, can do something about this. remove the district attorneys, and judges who have a history of NOT holding up the laws. When one is on bail, and gets rearrested, they stay in jail until their court appearance, trial, so why are they be letting them out again? and I don't agree with a law we have. IF bail is revoked, they hold you up to 90 days. If you don't go to court by then, bail again? They are like children. If they can't be a constructive citizen on bail. Why keep letting them out?

Reply(2)
13
DMclemons
2d ago

I blame the courts and the judge for the preposterous leanancy in these crimes.illegal guns,illegal drugs,and shooting at a women with intent to harm.He may have been a poor shooter who couldn't aim ,but a man brandishing and pilling a trigger just the same. obviously if you were to follow the money trail of the person putting up the bond you might find where he got the weapon and drugs The fact that ge was back on the streets is a joke Criminals have more rights than law abiding citizens.Something is wrong with that picture!

Reply
8
 

