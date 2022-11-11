Kevin Conroy, voice of Arkham Asylum’s Batman, has died at 66

Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy died after reportedly struggling with illness in recent months, following a prolific career as the caped crusader in countless forms

Kevin Conroy, who brought animated Batman to life in over a dozen different forms over a career that spanned 30 years, has died at age 66, reportedly after struggling with an unspecified illness. Actress Diane Pershing, who voiced Pamela Isley in Batman: The Animated Series and Poison Ivy in Justice League , first announced the news in a Facebook post , though Conroy’s agent and family have yet to issue an official statement.

Conroy first starred as the voice of Batman in the 1993 film Batman: Mask of the Phantasm , alongside Mark Hamill as the voice of the Joker. Conroy cemented himself as the voice of Batman for many DC fans in Batman: The Animated Series , which ran for nearly 90 episodes between 1992 and 1995.

He went on to reprise the role in 1995’s The Adventures of Batman and Robin and The New Batman Adventures in the late 1990s. He gave voice to Gotham’s greatest hero again in several other appearances, most recently as Batman in the Batman Arkham trilogy of games and in Warner Bros. multiplayer fighting game MultiVersus .

Prior to donning the mask and cape, Conroy studied at Juilliard School and earned a bachelor of fine arts, and made appearances on several popular sitcoms of the 1980s, including Matlock , Murphy Brown , and Cheers .