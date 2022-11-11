ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth estimated at zero: Report

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of crypto exchange FTX, had a net worth that all but evaporated to zero after it plummeted Friday, following a crisis that forced the company to file for bankruptcy. The Wall Street Journal reported that Bankman was worth an estimated $16 billion on Monday, making him...
FTX founder Bankman-Fried denies fleeing to South America amid crypto collapse

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried denied speculation on Twitter that he had flown to South America after the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy. When asked whether he had flown to Argentina, as rumors swirled on social media, the former chief executive told Reuters via text message that he was in the Bahamas, where the company is headquartered.
FTX files for bankruptcy, CEO Bankman-Fried resigns

FTX filed for bankruptcy after a week of tumult for the cryptocurrency exchange, the company announced Friday. Embattled CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has also resigned. The Chapter 11 process will include Alameda Research, West Realm Series and 130 affiliated companies, according to the announcement. The filing comes one day after Bankman-Fried...
