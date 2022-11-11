ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Veterans Day deals, discounts and freebies

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DcmuR_0j7S2YqH00

CBS13 News AM News Update - 11/11/22 02:49

Restaurants around the country are recognizing Veterans Day on Friday by offering discounts and other freebies to thank those who served.

Both state and national parks are offering free admission on Friday as well. The US National Park Service selected Friday as one of its free-entry days for everyone, while California State Parks are offering free admission to veterans, active duty and reserve military.

The following is a snapshot of the restaurants around the area offering deals to veterans:

7-Eleven: Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on Nov. 11. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app.

Applebee's: Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on Nov. 11. In addition to this, on Nov. 11, military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Nov. 11 when dining in. Must show valid proof of service.

Chili's: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11. Available for in-restaurant only.

Dunkin' Donuts: Veterans and active-duty military get a free donut of their choice on Nov. 11 at participating locations. The offer is only available in-store.

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on Nov. 11. Offer only available for dining in.

Krispy Kreme: Veterans get a free coffee and doughnut on Nov. 11 at participating locations.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In-store only.

Outback Steakhouse: Veterans, active-duty service members and spouses get a free Bloomin' Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw on Nov. 11. The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. local time.

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Red's Tavern Double when dining in on Nov. 11. This classic burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries.

Starbucks: As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on Nov. 11. New in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.

Comments / 1

CRAZY Cali fr. NC
2d ago

I think they should do that to do Veterans Day for at least a week. I think having everything on one day is just not Kosher for veterans or the workers of these establishments. I think if you use vouchers and spread it out over a week kind of like Texas Roadhouse does. I really don't like in this day of viruses getting a bunch of veterans who already have been riddled with covid and now the flu all together in a buffet setting is like asking for death. I know if they did it over a week the crowds would spread out and it would be more beneficial to every restaurant. I think that way vets could visit one a day and it would be more of an appreciation for all veterans in America.

Reply
3
Related
CBS Philly

Veterans Day: Here's a list of businesses offering freebies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Veterans of the United States Military are being honored on Friday. In celebration of Veterans Day, some businesses are offering freebies or discounts for vets. Check out a list of Veterans Day deals from Military.com.110 Grill -- Veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on November 11.151 Coffee -- Veterans and their families get free drinks on November 11.7-Eleven -- Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on November 11. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app.Another Broken Egg Cafe -- Veterans and active-duty military get a free Patriot...
WNCT

These 8 retailers are offering discounts for veterans on Veterans Day

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Veterans Day is Nov. 11 The last two months of the year, life kicks into overdrive. There is an abundance of activities, such as elections, holidays, celebrations, traveling and more. But none of these would be possible without the service of men and women in […]
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches for a Full Week

A whole week of free chicken sandwiches sounds too good to be true, but that's exactly what Popeyes is serving up to start November off right. The Louisiana-style fast food chain is marking the week between National Sandwich Day (November 3) and National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (November 9) with a special buy-one, get-one deal on its beloved chicken sandwich. Any customer who buys one chicken sandwich combo in classic or spicy can get a second chicken sandwich for free.
LOUISIANA STATE
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Giving Out Free Cheesy Gordita Crunches for the Next 2 Weeks

November is a month culinarily associated with turkey and stuffing and cranberry sauce and, if you celebrate National Sandwich Day, sandwiches. Taco Bell has none of these things. (Though, there are some hot dog sandwich-loving individuals who might argue a taco is a sandwich.) With those significant (not real) obstacles...
Joel Eisenberg

Chain Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day

U.S. chain restaurants are largely remaining open during the holiday, but others are closing and some are operating with shortened hours. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WomansDay.com, Fox4News.com, and BlackFriday.com.
Allrecipes.com

The Best Costco Deals Under $10 in November

The holidays are here and every dollar counts during this busy, expensive season! Our go-to store for bulk buys, high-quality booze, and (arguably) the best rotisserie chicken in the biz, Costco, is a one-stop shop at the holidays. Lucky for us, Costco is rolling out deals and discounts on everything you need for you holiday table and beyond. Here are the best deals you can't miss this month at Costco.
UTAH STATE
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Away Free & Cheap Food for the Entire Month of November

With Thanksgiving approaching, it's time to start expanding your stomach. You don't want to stifle your eating potential for the big turkey day feast, do you? Wendy's can help. The square patty slinger has cheap and free food for the entire month of November, the Fast Food Post reports. We're...
kfrxfm.com

Want a FREE Subway Sub

Tasty panini sandwich stuffed with ham and vegetables on wooden background with blank space on left side,selective focus. Subway Giving Away Subs To Travelers Subway is giving away ten thousand Subway Series footlong subs for air travelers stuck in the middle seat. The promo is in celebration of National Sandwich Day on November 3. To take advantage of the offer, simply visit SubwaySandwichSeat.com and upload a photo of yourself flying in the middle seat on Thursday, for a chance to win an electronic gift card. The submission site is open from 12:00 a.m. ET on November 3, to 11:59 p.m. ET on November 4. What was your worst flight ever? What happened?
FOX 16 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
WNYT

Special Veterans Day Deals

While we will never be able to fully thank veterans for the sacrifices they’ve made, restaurant chains are honoring veterans with free meals and goodies. Here’s a list of some from Military.com. Take note that many of deals require some sort of proof of military service. 7-Eleven —...
MassLive.com

Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect

It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
ARIZONA STATE
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Veterans Day

Veterans Day has arrived. It is a day when Americans show gratitude to service members who are far too often forgotten by their country. The service of those individuals is worth appreciating because, too often, they aren't getting their due and are used as props by politicians. Service members are an at-risk group because of their service. That can get lost in the posturing of politicians.
Amarillo Globe-News

Free car washes, doughnuts among other thank-you deals being offered on Veterans Day

On Friday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day, veterans and active-duty military will be able to get a free car wash at all Quick Quack Car Wash locations. According to a Quick Quack news release, all veteran/ active-duty military members should let the cashier know that they want the top wash and let the cashiers know they served or are currently serving, no proof of I.D. necessary.
AMARILLO, TX
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
LivingCheap

Where to buy Thanksgiving dinner to go in 2022

If spending the day in the kitchen isn’t your idea of a holiday, be thankful that you might not have to prepare your own meal this Thanksgiving. Consider ordering a cooked Thanksgiving dinner from a grocery store or restaurant if you want some extra time to spend with those close to you.
HAWAII STATE
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
116K+
Followers
20K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy