Veterans Day deals, discounts and freebies

CBS13 News AM News Update - 11/11/22 02:49

Restaurants around the country are recognizing Veterans Day on Friday by offering discounts and other freebies to thank those who served.

Both state and national parks are offering free admission on Friday as well. The US National Park Service selected Friday as one of its free-entry days for everyone, while California State Parks are offering free admission to veterans, active duty and reserve military.

The following is a snapshot of the restaurants around the area offering deals to veterans:

7-Eleven: Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on Nov. 11. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app.

Applebee's: Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on Nov. 11. In addition to this, on Nov. 11, military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Nov. 11 when dining in. Must show valid proof of service.

Chili's: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11. Available for in-restaurant only.

Dunkin' Donuts: Veterans and active-duty military get a free donut of their choice on Nov. 11 at participating locations. The offer is only available in-store.

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on Nov. 11. Offer only available for dining in.

Krispy Kreme: Veterans get a free coffee and doughnut on Nov. 11 at participating locations.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In-store only.

Outback Steakhouse: Veterans, active-duty service members and spouses get a free Bloomin' Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw on Nov. 11. The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. local time.

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Red's Tavern Double when dining in on Nov. 11. This classic burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries.

Starbucks: As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on Nov. 11. New in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.