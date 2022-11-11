Recall: your baby is in danger if you use this stroller

Nearly 150,000 baby strollers are being recalled after several children were hurt when the frames cracked.

The recall, announced Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, involves Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers.

The affected products were sold at Target and through multiple online retailers between March 2020 and September 2022, according to the CPSC .

So far, the commission has received 138 reports of cracks in the frame, including eight injuries involving cuts, scratches or bruising to children in the strollers.

In several incidents, the strollers snapped in half, causing children to fall out of their seats and onto the pavement below.

"At Mockingbird, our top priority is (and always has been) to ensure the safety of you and your little ones," the company said in a statement . "Despite surpassing the highest governmental regulations for stroller safety, we received reports from some customers whose Single-to-Double Stroller developed cracks in the side of their frame, posing a fall risk to children in the stroller. Because of this, we chose to conduct a voluntary recall."

The recall includes only Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers with a lot number between 20091 and 22602. The lot number can be found on the white product label located on the inner left side of the stroller frame near the top of the basket.

The strollers are made of aluminum and are black or silver in color. The seats are black, and the canopies are available in black, light blue, dark blue, pink and light green.

In addition to Target, the strollers were sold online at hellomockingbird.com, babylist.com, and goodbuygear.com for between $395 and $450.

Owners of the stroller should contact Mockingbird , which will send them a free frame reinforcement kit with clamps that attach to the sides of the stroller. Mockingbird is also contacting all known purchasers directly.