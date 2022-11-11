So Sad: Young Dolph’s Life Partner Mia Jaye Shares Struggle Coping With His Death, Third Suspect Arrested In Murder Plot

Young Dolph’s life partner Mia Jaye shares her struggles coping with his death a year later in the midst of a third suspect being arrested for the murder.

This upcoming Thanksgiving will mark a year since the senseless killing of Memphis rapper Young Dolph . Dolph lost his life in a shooting in Memphis right before his annual turkey giveaway to bless his community. His lifelong partner Mia Jaye was left to raise their two kids alone. After his passing, she has worked to keep his legacy alive and also worked to stop gun violence in the community . With the one-year anniversary of his passing quickly approaching she has opened up about the struggle, she battles every day with grief.

“This almost year has been the most challenging year I have ever had to face in my life,” said Mia Jaye in the video that has been viewed thousands of times. “It’s like trying to be positive about something so messed up. It comes to a breaking point to where it’s, like, it’s really just unfair, man.” – Mia posted on Instagram

Third Man Indicted In The Murder Of Young Dolph

According to Fox13 Memphis , a third man is now facing charges related to the murder of Young Dolph. Hernadez Govan has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy dropped a bombshell alleging Govan order the hit to take place. Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith who committed the murder are already behind bars.