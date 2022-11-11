Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
Related
Disabled Bridgeport Air Force veteran homeless on Veterans Day following eviction
A disabled Bridgeport Air Force veteran is officially homeless on Veterans Day after being evicted.
New initiative looks to help young adult homeless population in Bridgeport
The initiative, Hernan's Haven for Youth, is specifically geared for young adults who need a place to stay.
Homeowners share safety concerns of vacant house in Levittown neighborhood
Homeowners around the neighborhood tell News 12 one house on Clover Lane is still in need of repair.
News 12
90-year-old with dementia who left rehab center found by good Samaritan
A family is demanding to know how their elderly loved one with dementia was able to wander out of a rehab center and was later found at a mall. The family says Marie Ciranni, 90, wandered away from the Massapequa Center Rehab facility Thursday night. She later ran into good Samaritan Jeanne Morgan who was able to help out.
CT state House race goes into recount
Recount Monday for Connecticut State House race in which Southington Democrat Chris Poulos leads Republican Tony Morrison by just six votes.
Branford brewery creates lager supporting effort to build Iraq and Afghanistan veteran monument
Branford's Stony Creek Brewery whipped up something new - just in time for Veterans Day. They say every glass of their Area of Operations lager sold brings local Iraq and Afghanistan veterans closer to well-deserved recognition.
Vigil held in Baldwin for 19-year-old stabbing victim Tyler Lewis
Family and friends held a vigil Sunday for Tyler Lewis, the 19-year-old college student from Baldwin who was fatally stabbed in Buffalo nearly a month ago.
Openings, closings on Veterans Day
Friday is Veterans Day. All local, state and federal offices and courts are closed, as is the Department of Motor Vehicles. There will be ceremonies in many cities and towns.
Veterans Day ceremony honors Pearl River resident who died in Iraq
Attendees paid tribute to U.S. Army Capt. Phillip Esposito who died in Iraq in 2005.
themonroesun.com
Police Reports: The Monroe DPW is not your moving company
MONROE, CT — A 39-year-old New Milford man received an infraction for littering Tuesday with an answer date of Friday, Nov. 11, after residents complained about someone dumping the contents of a large U-Haul truck on the side of Fan Hill Road, near Timothy Hill Road. Officers responding to...
News 12
City of New Rochelle names day in honor of autistic child who survived fall from apartment building
The City of New Rochelle named a day after a four-year-old boy with autism who survived falling from an apartment building. Durette Bowman, also known as DJ, was seriously injured after falling from a New Rochelle apartment building in July. “From the first day, we were told he wasn't going...
New Britain man accused of stealing 10 ATMs across Connecticut
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old man is in custody Friday after Old Saybrook police said he stole ATMs across the state. Jose A. Malave, of New Britain, is facing more than 41 charges linked to the thefts. The arrest came after an ATM was stolen on Dec. 6 from the Henny Penny convenience […]
Former aide arrested for using elderly client’s EBT food card in Smithtown
Suffolk County Police t arrested a former aide on Nov. 12 for fraudulently using an elderly client’s EBT card in Smithtown more than a dozen times in 2020. Shatia Parker, an aide who advertised on Care.com, used an elderly client’s EBT card to make 17 unauthorized purchases at a grocery store in Smithtown between October 2020 and December 2020.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Stand Off Ends Peacefully
2022-11-13@2:29pm–#Bridgeport News: Police said that security at Harborview Towers at 376 Washington Avenue reported that a tenant inside the building was knocking on doors with a knife. The person went back to their apartment and according to a witness, he barricaded himself in. Bridgeport Police said they were successful in convincing him to open the door so they could speak to him. He was placed in custody without incident. This is an ongoing investigation.
Police: Teenager, 2 others hurt in Paterson drive-by shooting
Three people, including a 15-year-old, were hurt during a drive-by shooting in Paterson Saturday morning.
Hurricane Nicole Leaves Thousands Without Power in Northeastern US
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are leaving thousands without power across the Northeastern US Saturday morning. As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning nearly 4,100 customers across the Connecticut area are still without power. This is around .32 percent of the company, Eversource’s customer base the website notes. Additionally, another power company in the area, United Illuminating reported just under ten outages across Connecticut. Seven of these are located in the New Haven area.
Police: Bayonne police captain dies 'unexpectedly' while on duty
Police say 37-year veteran Capt. Paul Jamola-Wicz died on duty Friday night.
News 12
Friends of Old Bridge crash victim rally to raise thousands for family
A community in mourning is coming together after a fatal accident on Route 9 in Old Bridge on Wednesday. Freehold resident and pizza shop employee Arturo Luna, 33, was driving home with his family at Route 9 in Old Bridge when they were struck by a stolen vehicle. He died in the crash. His wife, father and children were rushed to the hospital.
News 12
Headlines: Purchase car fire, Chester crash, Pearl River hit-and-run
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley this past weekend. The Purchase Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle fire just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Units responded to the scene at Westchester Avenue, in the area of the Butcher Bridge. Crews on the scene found a Mercedes in the parking lot of the New York State Thruway Yard. The fire was put out within an hour.
New Milford police find car in deadly hit-and-run; fundraising effort underway for victim’s family
New Milford police have found the car involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash this week and told News 12 they have a person of interest. It comes as friends of the victim, Galo Rafael Guaman, prepare to say goodbye to him.
Comments / 0