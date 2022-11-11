ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

News 12

90-year-old with dementia who left rehab center found by good Samaritan

A family is demanding to know how their elderly loved one with dementia was able to wander out of a rehab center and was later found at a mall. The family says Marie Ciranni, 90, wandered away from the Massapequa Center Rehab facility Thursday night. She later ran into good Samaritan Jeanne Morgan who was able to help out.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
themonroesun.com

Police Reports: The Monroe DPW is not your moving company

MONROE, CT — A 39-year-old New Milford man received an infraction for littering Tuesday with an answer date of Friday, Nov. 11, after residents complained about someone dumping the contents of a large U-Haul truck on the side of Fan Hill Road, near Timothy Hill Road. Officers responding to...
MONROE, CT
WTNH

New Britain man accused of stealing 10 ATMs across Connecticut

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old man is in custody Friday after Old Saybrook police said he stole ATMs across the state. Jose A. Malave, of New Britain, is facing more than 41 charges linked to the thefts. The arrest came after an ATM was stolen on Dec. 6 from the Henny Penny convenience […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Stand Off Ends Peacefully

2022-11-13@2:29pm–#Bridgeport News: Police said that security at Harborview Towers at 376 Washington Avenue reported that a tenant inside the building was knocking on doors with a knife. The person went back to their apartment and according to a witness, he barricaded himself in. Bridgeport Police said they were successful in convincing him to open the door so they could speak to him. He was placed in custody without incident. This is an ongoing investigation.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Outsider.com

Hurricane Nicole Leaves Thousands Without Power in Northeastern US

The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are leaving thousands without power across the Northeastern US Saturday morning. As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning nearly 4,100 customers across the Connecticut area are still without power. This is around .32 percent of the company, Eversource’s customer base the website notes. Additionally, another power company in the area, United Illuminating reported just under ten outages across Connecticut. Seven of these are located in the New Haven area.
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Friends of Old Bridge crash victim rally to raise thousands for family

A community in mourning is coming together after a fatal accident on Route 9 in Old Bridge on Wednesday. Freehold resident and pizza shop employee Arturo Luna, 33, was driving home with his family at Route 9 in Old Bridge when they were struck by a stolen vehicle. He died in the crash. His wife, father and children were rushed to the hospital.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
News 12

Headlines: Purchase car fire, Chester crash, Pearl River hit-and-run

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley this past weekend. The Purchase Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle fire just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Units responded to the scene at Westchester Avenue, in the area of the Butcher Bridge. Crews on the scene found a Mercedes in the parking lot of the New York State Thruway Yard. The fire was put out within an hour.
PEARL RIVER, NY

