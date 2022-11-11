Watch: Sanford police seek help identifying car involved in deadly hit-and-run crash

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police released a video Thursday showing a car that they believe may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Officers said the crash happened before 8 p.m. on Oct. 29, on 25th Street just before Georgia Avenue.

Watch the video below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sanford police.

©2022 Cox Media Group