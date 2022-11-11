ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kalb.com

2 people shot while making drug deal in Ball Elementary parking lot

BALL, La. (KALB) - Two people were shot while attempting to conduct a drug deal in the parking lot of Ball Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Ball Police Department said around 1:26 p.m., they responded to Ball Elementary School in reference to a person there with a gunshot wound. Officers arrived within minutes and made contact with the RPSO School Resource Officer, who had custody of a white male with a gunshot wound in his arm. The SRO said the male came up to the school with a gunshot wound and was found to be armed. The SRO took him into custody and recovered a firearm.
BALL, LA
kalb.com

Micah Dunn overcoming adversity

Plaintiff speaks out on lawsuit against APD officers, City for “unconstitutional” traffic stop. One of the plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit filed after an “unconstitutional” traffic stop and roadside interrogation in Alexandria has spoken out about the 20-minute-long interaction, saying he wants to bring awareness to situations like the one he found himself in with officers of the Alexandria Police Department.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. November 10 Trevor Leger, 18, 100 block of Mill, Eunice. Theft, illegal carrying of a weapon. November 11 Jonathan Charles Reaux, 34, 1100 block of North St. Mary, Eunice. Disturbing the peace. Mallorie Sonnier, 21, 22000 block of Paterson Road, Welsh. Shoplifting. Jake Cromwell, 19, 1000 block of Twozine Road, Basile. Shoplifting. Martin Charles, 18, …
EUNICE, LA
kalb.com

Natchitoches man arrested after throwing AR-15 out of vehicle

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man was arrested Sunday, November 13, on traffic and weapons charges after he threw an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from his vehicle on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Khalil B. Wadood, 20, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro south on I-49 around noon, speeding at 98 mph in a post 75 mph area.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
cenlanow.com

Active Scene: APD seeking barricaded suspect on Enterprise Road

ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – APD is working with other law enforcement agencies to capture an armed suspect barricaded in a site in the 1300 block of Enterprise Drive. Please ask people to avoid the area. At this time, one shooting victim has been taken to a local hospital. A...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Trevor Blanchard – Golden Shield Winner

ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Cost of turkey goes up!

The Four Seasons Bowling Center hosted its annual Bowling for Veterans tournament on Sunday, Nov. 13. Video of alleged rape of RPSO informant admitted as evidence ahead of trial. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Just one day before jury selection begins in the trial of Antonio Jones, 48 of Alexandria,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Authorities searching for escaped Oakdale inmate

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for an inmate that was reportedly discovered to be missing from a satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Oakdale, Louisiana. According to the prison, Rodolfo Hernandez-Villanueva, 41, was found to be missing around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
OAKDALE, LA
kalb.com

Northwood Lena vs Montogomery WBB 11-15-22

ALEXANDRIA, LA
Natchitoches Times

NPD arrests as of Oct. 27, 2022

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Dameion Kennedy, b/m, 20, 3...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

RPSO investigating Kellyland area shooting

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night (Nov. 10) around 7:18 p.m. in the Ulster Street and Hwy 1 North area. RPSO said shots were fired at a vehicle. No injuries were reported and the suspect(s) had left...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA

