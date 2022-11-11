Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Plaintiff speaks out on lawsuit against APD officers, City for “unconstitutional” traffic stop
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of the plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit filed after an “unconstitutional” traffic stop and roadside interrogation in Alexandria has spoken out about the 20-minute-long interaction, saying he wants to bring awareness to situations like the one he found himself in with officers of the Alexandria Police Department.
Louisiana inmate jumps off parking garage in an attempt to escape
An inmate in Louisiana attempted to escape by jumping off the third floor of a parking garage.
kalb.com
Gym employee pleads guilty to obscenity for putting cameras in bathroom
The Four Seasons Bowling Center hosted its annual Bowling for Veterans tournament on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Bystander Video Disputes Police’s Version of Derrick Kittling’s Killing, Attorneys Say
Attorneys for the family of Derrick Kittling, a 45-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by a Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy earlier this month, say they’ve seen bystander footage of the encounter that challenges the police’s official version of what happened. According to Rapides Parish police in Alexandria,...
kalb.com
AIKENS TRIAL: Witness who saw bomb go off at loan company said caller threatened her family
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Continuing coverage of the Daniel Aikens trial, the man arrested after a Jan. 2, 2020 explosion outside of PayDay Today on MacArthur Drive. Check back for updates throughout the day. Nov. 15, 5:00 p.m. update:. A Hobby Lobby loss prevention investigator testified about receipts, still photos...
kalb.com
Inmate attempts escape by jumping off third floor of parking garage in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, an inmate that was being transported from the 9th Judicial District Court in downtown Alexandria back to Detention Center 3, attempted to escape by jumping from the third floor of the parking garage Monday morning around 11:38 a.m.
kalb.com
Raymond Laborde Correctional Center employee accused of unprofessional relationship with inmate
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - A Raymond Laborde Correctional Center correctional officer has been booked for allegedly having an unprofessional relationship with an inmate. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections said that during questioning, Christy Edwards, 30 of Mansura, admitted to having sexual conversations with an inmate through email.
kalb.com
2 people shot while making drug deal in Ball Elementary parking lot
BALL, La. (KALB) - Two people were shot while attempting to conduct a drug deal in the parking lot of Ball Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Ball Police Department said around 1:26 p.m., they responded to Ball Elementary School in reference to a person there with a gunshot wound. Officers arrived within minutes and made contact with the RPSO School Resource Officer, who had custody of a white male with a gunshot wound in his arm. The SRO said the male came up to the school with a gunshot wound and was found to be armed. The SRO took him into custody and recovered a firearm.
kalb.com
Micah Dunn overcoming adversity
kalb.com
Suspect arrested for murder, attempted murder following shooting on Enterprise Road
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested for second degree murder and attempted murder, following a shooting that happened Sunday, November 13. News Channel 5 learned that this was a domestic incident. According to the Alexandria Police Department, multiple gunshots were fired at an apartment complex in...
Eunice News
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. November 10 Trevor Leger, 18, 100 block of Mill, Eunice. Theft, illegal carrying of a weapon. November 11 Jonathan Charles Reaux, 34, 1100 block of North St. Mary, Eunice. Disturbing the peace. Mallorie Sonnier, 21, 22000 block of Paterson Road, Welsh. Shoplifting. Jake Cromwell, 19, 1000 block of Twozine Road, Basile. Shoplifting. Martin Charles, 18, …
kalb.com
Natchitoches man arrested after throwing AR-15 out of vehicle
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man was arrested Sunday, November 13, on traffic and weapons charges after he threw an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from his vehicle on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Khalil B. Wadood, 20, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro south on I-49 around noon, speeding at 98 mph in a post 75 mph area.
cenlanow.com
Active Scene: APD seeking barricaded suspect on Enterprise Road
ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – APD is working with other law enforcement agencies to capture an armed suspect barricaded in a site in the 1300 block of Enterprise Drive. Please ask people to avoid the area. At this time, one shooting victim has been taken to a local hospital. A...
kalb.com
Trevor Blanchard – Golden Shield Winner
kalb.com
Cost of turkey goes up!
The Four Seasons Bowling Center hosted its annual Bowling for Veterans tournament on Sunday, Nov. 13.
kalb.com
Authorities searching for escaped Oakdale inmate
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for an inmate that was reportedly discovered to be missing from a satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Oakdale, Louisiana. According to the prison, Rodolfo Hernandez-Villanueva, 41, was found to be missing around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
kalb.com
Northwood Lena vs Montogomery WBB 11-15-22
Natchitoches Times
NPD arrests as of Oct. 27, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Dameion Kennedy, b/m, 20, 3...
kalb.com
RPSO investigating Kellyland area shooting
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night (Nov. 10) around 7:18 p.m. in the Ulster Street and Hwy 1 North area. RPSO said shots were fired at a vehicle. No injuries were reported and the suspect(s) had left...
WDSU
Devin White's father dies in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center from a sudden medical emergency
NATCHITOCHES, La. — Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the sudden death of Devin White's father, who died in Natchitoches Detention Center. According to deputies, Carlos Thomas, 45, was transported to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaints of severe back pain. Thomas suddenly became unresponsive in the ambulance...
