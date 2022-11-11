Read full article on original website
ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one dead and six injured early this morning in rural Enfield. At 1:30 a.m. the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that occurred at a large party at the Double D Ranch located at 1662 Green Acres Road in Enfield, NC.
1 dead, 6 injured including a teen during shooting at Enfield bonfire party attended by hundreds
Halifax County Sheriff's Office said around 1:30 a.m. deputies were sent to a shooting call at the large party being held at a ranch on Green Acres Road.
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) -Three people, including a juvenile, were killed Sunday in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 70 Bypass. WRAL reports the crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. near the Wayne and Lenior County line. The driver was traveling east in the westbound lanes. The driver...
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers were arrested and one person is wanted for robbing three residents in Goldsboro on Thursday, according to police. On Thursday, Wayne County Communications dispatched a call at 1308 East Walnut Street regarding a burglary in process. The female victim, Tanijah Cobb, told police...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say an Eastern Carolina woman has not been seen for over a month. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Rebecca Upton was last seen on September 29th by a guardian in the Rocky Mount area. Deputies say she is believed to be in...
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was assaulted in her home during a burglary on Thursday. According to Goldsboro Police, Tanijah Cobb was in her apartment on Walnut Street when three males broke into her apartment with handguns on November 10, 2022. Police say she was assaulted and forced into...
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — A Franklin County mother hit by a stray bullet in her home said investigators say the accused gunman won’t face any charges. Esmeralda Hernandez-Colin is a mother of two childr…. . WRAL.com and Wake Forest News are in partnership to share news and information relevant...
A man is in police custody after running into a Food Lion with a machete and barricading himself in the breakroom, according to police.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian. Around 9:00 p.m. Thursday police responded to reports of a vehicle crash with injury involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Wesleyan Boulevard and Sutters Creek Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an...
Following a Thursday night fatal collision of a van and pedestrian in Rocky Mount, both the pedestrian killed, as well as the driver, have been identified.
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Pitt County town are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday. Ayden police said the man was shot just after noon on Old NC 11 South, just past Thad Little Road. Police said the man was found lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans in one Eastern Carolina county got treated to a free lunch today. The Craven County Veterans’ Council once again hosted its annual Veterans Day Lunch at Temple Baptist Church. Veterans, along with the spouse or primary caregiver, were given a Carolina-style barbeque lunch,...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You can kick off the holiday season with a 5k to benefit kids battling cancer and their families in Eastern Carolina. Riley’s Army is teaming up with NC Offroad to host the Santa Dash 5k and mile run. Participants are asked to bring a new, unwrapped, gift for a Riley’s Army family member.
Back in June of 2022, I “did a thing.” If you follow me on social media or the pages of this blog, then you know I talk and write a lot about my food-centric travel. Well, this project was all that and more. I searched out, ate at and wrote about a number of restaurants, each one featuring a different authentic international cuisine in Jacksonville, NC. My appetite to taste it all was driven by the mission to create a dining guide now known as the Jacksonville NC International Food Trail.
Nov. 11th is Veteran's Day and WNCT celebrates it by sitting down with a local army veteran. Christopher Muck, a resident of Greenville N.C. joined a Zoom call for an interview with WNCT. Zoom interview with an army veteran out of greenville. Nov. 11th is Veteran's Day and WNCT celebrates...
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina Veteran received the gift of a smile, all for free. Affordable Dentures & Implants in Kinston is always looking for ways to give back, and after hearing 80-year-old Air Force Veteran Walter McLaughlin’s story they knew how they could help. In July McLaughlin...
Rose Pittman, 58, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. MARGURITTA "MARGIE"...
Police said they believe the dead person is Linda Brown, 64, who lived at the home where the fire happened.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a vehicle was searched. The Goldsboro Police Department says Willie Sutton III has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, destruction of evidence, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II drug. The passenger of the vehicle, Ronald Pigg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
