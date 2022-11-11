Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Little-known SS Clarksville Victory ship from World War II returns, in part, to Customs House
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Some remnants of little-known World War II history directly tied to Clarksville are now on display at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center. The Customs House recently unveiled the hull plate from the SS Clarksville Victory, a World War II ship built in...
rewind943.com
Clarksville, you can escape these dangerous things.
You’re faster than you think, whew! that’s good news! Even if you haven’t sprinted since high school. Even if when you run your knees make scraping sound. Even if your diet is made up of more than 33% ranch dressing. That’s even better news because, like me, my knees take a minute to get warmed up and moving!
wkdzradio.com
Birds Killed In Livestock Trailer Fire
A livestock trailer caught fire in a parking lot in Cadiz killing some birds Sunday afternoon. Cadiz Police say the owners were using a heater to keep the birds warm when it caught some hay on fire. The birds were killed in the fire but they were able to get...
clarksvillenow.com
Appleton’s Harley Davidson supports USO with 22nd annual Eagle Toy Run | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Appleton Harley-Davidson held its 22th annual Eagle Toy Run on Saturday, supporting USO Fort Campbell/Nashville. The ride started at Star Spangled Brewery on Progress Drive and wrapped up at Appleton’s on the 41A Bypass. “The event is a toy drive for the USO...
whvoradio.com
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire
A tobacco barn on Buffalo Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Christian County emergency personnel say the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Gracey, Cerulean, and Square Deal fire departments were all called to help extinguish...
WKRN
Cleanup efforts continued for several days following major crash in Arrington
Crews expect to remain on the scene of a crash site for the next several days following a major crash that occurred in Arrington. Cleanup efforts continued for several days following …. Crews expect to remain on the scene of a crash site for the next several days following a...
Fish Fry benefit raises $71K for Dickson County captain fighting cancer
Members of the Middle Tennessee community came together on Saturday for a fundraiser supporting a member of the Dickson County Sheriff's Office, who is currently battling brain cancer.
Memorial held for Clarksville boy who died of malnutrition
On Saturday, loved ones gathered in McGregor Park in Clarksville to hold a memorial for Kadaris Maddox, a 13-year-old who was found dead inside his home over the summer.
WKRN
Community member reacts to deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison
A man was shot and killed in Madison early Saturday morning after authorities say he walked under crime scene tape and opened fire toward Metro police officers. Community member reacts to deadly officer-involved …. A man was shot and killed in Madison early Saturday morning after authorities say he walked...
clarksvillenow.com
10 veterans who made a difference this year in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We’re lucky to live in a community that veterans value as a desired location to retire when they leave the service. And we’re especially lucky when they make a lasting difference in the community they call home. In that spirit, here are...
As temperatures plummet, volunteers needed for helping homeless citizens
The current low temperatures can be dangerous, even deadly. Now, Open Table Nashville has begun its cold patrols to find those experiencing homelessness and keep them safe from the cold.
fox17.com
Sumner County high school student killed while a bystander during domestic dispute
GALLATIN, Tenn.--A Gallatin High School student was shot and killed over the weekend after he was shot during an unrelated incident. Gallatin High School sent an email to parents sharing news of the death of sophomore Bobby Transou. According to the email, Transou was shot while he was a bystander...
clarksvillenow.com
Harry Steven Maki
Harry Steven Maki, age 72, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022. Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Paul Nguyen officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the hour of the...
WKRN
Law enforcement instructor reacts to officer-involved shootings in Nashville
This weekend, the Metro Nashville Police Department saw two officer-involved shootings in less than 24 hours. News 2's Nikki McGee spoke with a man who trains law enforcement for these very incidents. Law enforcement instructor reacts to officer-involved …. This weekend, the Metro Nashville Police Department saw two officer-involved shootings...
Man accused of setting Hermitage motel mattress on fire, trying to steal fire truck
Hermitage community members faced some frightening moments overnight after a mattress was set on fire inside a motel filled with guests.
14news.com
Greenville fire crews respond to accident with injuries
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greenville Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Brank Street and North Main Street. Officials say there were injuries and crews reported major damage. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area while...
Suicidal suspect steals loaded gun from off-duty Williamson County deputy
It was an officer's worst nightmare when a suicidal man took an off-duty officer's gun out of his holster.
Grandmother speaks after losing 18-year-old grandson to violence in North Nashville
Last Friday, Daryl Shannon, also known as DJ, was found inside a Dodge van with a gunshot wound.
Bodycam video released in deadly shooting of knife-wielding man in West Nashville
A man was shot and killed Saturday night after police say he came at officers with a knife following a brief confrontation, resulting in the department’s second officer-involved shooting in under 24 hours
