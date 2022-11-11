Read full article on original website
mltnews.com
Meadowdale HS Key Club sponsoring food drive Nov. 19 to benefit school district families
Meadowdale High School Key Club is hosting a food drive to support the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network on Saturday, Nov. 19. All donations support families and children in the Edmonds School District. More than 650 students experience homelessness during the school year, and on avereage 33% of families qualify for free and reduced federal lunch programs.
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace HS hosting food drive to benefit Concern for Neighbors food bank
Mountlake Terrace High School is collecting food and cash donations through the first week of December for the MLT Food Bank – Concern for Neighbors program. In 2021, the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank served 178 new families. In addition, the food bank provided 643 bags of groceries to seniors through partnerships with the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center and Mountlake Terrace Senior Housing. The school is hoping to meet or beat its 2021-22 contribution, when it raised $5,603.12 and collected 4,580 pounds of non-perishable food items.
mltnews.com
As temperature drops, Lynnwood hygiene center providing hot showers, warm clothes to those without homes
As temperatures in the area continue to drop, the Lynnwood Hygiene Center is working to help those who are homeless. Open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., the center offers free showers and lunches to its guests. Located in the former Lynnwood emissions test station, the space was...
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace City Council Nov. 17 work/study agenda includes review of property tax levies
The Mountlake Terrace City Council’s agenda for its Thursday, Nov. 17 work/study session includes the following items:. – Review of a general operating levy property tax resolution. – Review of emergency medical services (EMS) levy resolution. – Review an ordinance adopting an amended purchasing policy. – Discuss membership in...
mltnews.com
South County Fire launches county’s first program to provide in-field blood transfusions
South County Fire is the first fire agency in Snohomish County with the capability to provide lifesaving blood transfusions in the field. “This is the most dramatic lifesaving and life-changing advance we’ve seen in a decade in emergency medical services for trauma patients,” said South County Fire Deputy Chief of Emergency Medical Services Shaughn Maxwell.
mltnews.com
MTHS Theatre Department presents ‘The One Act Play That Goes Wrong’ Nov. 17-19
The Mountlake Terrace High School Theatre Department is presenting The One Act Play That Goes Wrong, a hilarious comedy that is non-stop mishaps and laughs, Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 17-19, at 7:30 p.m. in the school theater. The plot: As the drama department performs its production of The Murder at...
mltnews.com
Snohomish County mayors sign letter urging state lawmakers to address public safety concerns
A group of 12 Snohomish County mayors on Tuesday issued a letter to Snohomish County-area legislators outlining their objectives for the 2023 Washington State legislative session regarding public safety. Among those signing the letter were mayors from Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. The ideas summarized in the letter, from...
mltnews.com
US Postal Service taking comments regarding Mountlake Terrace Post Office relocation
While the United States Postal Service has opened a public comment period for relocating the Mountlake Terrace Post Office, currently in the city’s Town Center, a new location has not yet been identified, a USPS spokesperson said Tuesday. Mountlake Terrace residents reported receiving a post card in the mail...
mltnews.com
Sheriff’s detectives investigating death of child in Martha Lake neighborhood
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the Nov 12 death of a 2-year-old boy in the Martha Lake neighborhood believed to be related to fentanyl exposure. Deputies responded to a residence in the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West in unincorporated Lynnwood around 4 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12...
mltnews.com
Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center of Edmonds College students complete first tiny home build
Nearly four weeks ago, students in Edmonds College’s Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Program learned they were going to build a tiny house for their core project. They were excited to apply their new skills in action, especially since it will also provide a transitional home to someone in need.
mltnews.com
Stage 1 burn ban issued in Snohomish County
Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency on Sunday issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Greater Pierce and Snohomish counties. This ban is in effect until further notice. The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution...
mltnews.com
Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove
Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
Seattle police investigating after bus fatally runs over pedestrian
Seattle police are investigating after a bus driver unknowingly ran over a pedestrian Thursday afternoon in the Queen Anne neighborhood. According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Mercer Street just before 2 p.m. for reports of a King County Metro bus having hit a pedestrian. As...
