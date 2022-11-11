2022 White Sox in Review: Liam Hendriks

The All-Star closer got the job done in 2022.

Liam Hendriks had yet another solid year in a Chicago White Sox uniform. The closer was selected for the All-Star game for the second consecutive season. The underperforming White Sox, unfortunately, didn't need to rely on his services as much in 2022. The team finished 81-81, which didn't result in as many save opportunities as one would like.

Liam Hendriks' 2022 Season

There are very few faults to find in Hendriks' 2022 campaign. Interestingly, his numbers were actually down from the prior year. This had little to do with underperformance and everything to do with his dominant 2021 season. Hendriks saw his ERA and WHIP rise from his first season on the South Side. His K/9 rate dipped below his ridiculous 14.3 mark from 2021. However, his 2022 season shouldn't be minimized in any way.

The fiery Australian tossed 57.2 innings , fanned 85, and held a WHIP of 1.040 in 2022. Hendriks can allow a lot of hard contact, but his 13.3 K/9 rate negates some of that. He converted 37 of his 41 save opportunities in 2022. It was quite concerning to learn, when he revealed during his IL stint, that he's been pitching with a UCL tear for several years .

Still, Hendriks made another All-Star game and is considered one of the best closers in baseball. Simply put, the White Sox are lucky to have Liam Hendriks.

Final Grade: A

What's On Tap Next?

Liam Hendriks has one year left on his contract with the Chicago White Sox, plus a club option for 2024. He has been the subject of trade chatter early on in the offseason, but that's just hot stove speculation for the time being. Only time will tell if Hendriks returns to 35th/Shields in 2023.