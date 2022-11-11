Tennessee opened as 19-point favorites Sunday in its week 12 matchup at South Carolina, according to CircaSports. The over/under is set at 67.5. Tennessee is 8-2 against the spread this season and 4-2 against the spread in SEC play. The over has hit six times in Tennessee games this season while the under has hit four times including two of the last three weeks.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO