Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Related
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball and Lady Vols Drop in Week Two AP Rankings
After losing one game each during the opening week of the 2022-2023 basketball season, the Tennessee men’s basketball team and the women’s basketball team have both dropped in the rankings. Tennessee’s men’s team fell from No. 11 to No. 22 in the latest AP Rankings after a loss...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Set For Third Straight Sold-Out Road Game Against South Carolina
Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina will overflow with spectators for Saturday night’s matchup against No. 5 Tennessee. As announced by South Carolina’s social media team on Monday night, the game on Saturday will be sold-out under the lights. The capacity for Williams-Brice Stadium is set at 77,559...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee HC Josh Heupel Closes Down Missouri, Opens Up South Carolina Week
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Monday afternoon in Knoxville to open up the Vols’ South Carolina week. South Carolina will host No. 5 Tennessee this Saturday night under the lights in Columbia, South Carolina. With the Missouri game now in the rearview mirror, Heupel...
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star Edge Rusher Cuts List, Sets Commitment Date
Five-star edge rusher Samuel M’Pemba cut his college list to four and set his commitment date Monday afternoon. Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Miami make up M’Pemba’s top four and the five-star will announced his college decision on Dec. 4. M’Pemba is one of Tennessee’s top targets in...
rockytopinsider.com
LOOK: Tennessee Football Reveals New Orange Helmets
The Tennessee Volunteers revealed brand-new orange helmets on Tuesday night. While widely rumored throughout the 2022 season, and even photographed on a few occasions, the Vols’ social team dropped the official announcement and photos to social media on Tuesday night. This will be the Vols’ fourth helmet that has...
rockytopinsider.com
Lady Vols Fall At Home Against Indiana
No. 12 Indiana (3-0) handed No. 11 Tennessee (1-2) its second loss of the young season, 79-67, Monday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols led 10-9 midway through the first quarter before Indiana used an 11-0 run to open up a double-digit lead. The Hoosiers never looked back, leading for the game’s final 34 minutes.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Opens As Multiple Touchdown Favorites At South Carolina
Tennessee opened as 19-point favorites Sunday in its week 12 matchup at South Carolina, according to CircaSports. The over/under is set at 67.5. Tennessee is 8-2 against the spread this season and 4-2 against the spread in SEC play. The over has hit six times in Tennessee games this season while the under has hit four times including two of the last three weeks.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Head Coach Rick Barnes Reacts to Colorado Loss in Nashville
The 11th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers were defeated by the Colorado Buffaloes, 78-66, on Sunday afternoon in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. With the loss under their belt, Tennessee now officially moves on to 1-1 on the season. Considering all the mistakes that went into the game, Tennessee’s outing against Colorado should provide...
Comments / 0