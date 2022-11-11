ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, AR

Comments / 1

Related
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Wintry weather Monday night

TONIGHT: Drier air continues to push into central Arkansas as of 9pm Monday night. Highest snowfall totals 2-3″ have been reported in Washington County in northwest Arkansas. There are a few slushy spots reported on roadways farther north, including Jasper, Huntsville & Eureka Springs. All wintry weather should be clearing the state entirely after midnight. Little Rock will be cloudy and cold with low temps dropping to near 34°F near sunrise.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunshine, rain, and snow all possible Monday

TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s. TOMORROW: Monday brings us our next chance for wintry precipitation. This system will arrive tomorrow afternoon. First, it will start out as a cold rain, moving into western Arkansas, and continuing to push east. Temperatures will likely be cold enough, mainly across northwestern Arkansas and into the higher elevation areas, to see some light snow and sleet mixed in with the cold rain, very similar to what we saw Friday night. The chance for wintry precipitation will be lesser in central Arkansas, however, it does look like we could see some light snow mixed in with our cold rain. However, since it is early in the season, the ground is still fairly warm, so there will likely not be any major impacts for this wintry mix. Elevated and grassy surfaces could see some light accumulation, mainly across northern Arkansas and higher elevation areas.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain moves in late this afternoon and evening. A change to snow is possible.

We’re not expecting rain in Central Arkansas today until the end of the afternoon. It will start off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s. There will be periods of sunshine today, but the clouds really fill in this afternoon before rain moves in. It will stay chilly all day. Little Rock will not get out of the 40 today. Little Rock will have a high of 47°.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5NEWS

Road crews treating roads as winter weather enters the area

ARKANSAS, USA — Road crews treated roads on Monday, Nov. 14, as a system of winter mix came through the area. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) says crews spent hours preparing state highways for the weather. Spokesperson Dave Parker expressed that ARDOT's key approach to the weather is to plan and stay ahead.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Nov. 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Still enjoying the cold air? After a really cold weekend, we’ll see more cold weather this week. Highs stay in the 40s once again today. Clouds increase later as a fast moving storm system swings through tonight.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain returns this evening and some changeover to snow is possible

Are you ready for a cold rain that may contain some snow overnight? As temperatures fall into the 40s this evening, more rain will move in from the southwest. This evening temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 30s in North Arkansas and some snow will mix in with the rain. Around Midnight the temperatures in Central Arkansas will drop to the upper 30s and some changeover to snow will be possible as far south as Little Rock and Benton as well.
ARKANSAS STATE
KPEL 96.5

Severe Weather Possible for South Louisiana Monday

Residents of South Louisiana should be aware of the potential threat of severe weather on Monday across the region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the I-10 corridor, from west to east across the bottom of The Boot at risk for strong to severe storms. This morning many...
LOUISIANA STATE
5NEWS

Snow in 5Country Nov. 11

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Winter is coming and we saw our first sight of it late Friday, Nov. 11 night into Saturday morning. Arkansas got a trace of some of the first snowflakes this Fall and more is to come heading into the work week.
ARKANSAS STATE
KRON4 News

Hazardous beach conditions expected along CA coastline

(BCN) — The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California coastline. KRON On […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kait 8

Gas prices continue to fall in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The average price of gasoline in Arkansas fell last week, according to a Gasbuddy.com survey. In a news release, the price per gallon in the Natural State is $3.20 a cent and a half lower than last week. However, Arkansas prices are still nearly 16 cents...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Was That an Earthquake North of Shreveport?

Things were shaking on Sunday in communities north of Shreveport. Dozens of residents reported feeling something shaking just before 1pm. The Caddo Sheriff’s Office got several calls about the incident. Many were concerned that there had been some sort of explosion. But the U.S. Geological Survey is now confirming...
SHREVEPORT, LA
hopeprescott.com

Hope Varsity Cheerleaders Take 2nd At Hot Springs

HOPE, AR – The Varsity Cheerleaders competed in their second competition of the season in Hot Springs at the Bank of OZK Arena. The team competed in the Southern Spirit 4A all girl division and came out with 2nd place!
HOT SPRINGS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy