ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Kayden McDonald Says He Committed to Ohio State Because of the Academics, Culture, Chance to Win a National Championship

By Garrick Hodge
Eleven Warriors
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lima News

College football: Ohio State running back ranks thin

COLUMBUS — Even though Ryan Day says injuries come with the territory when you’re playing Big Ten football in November, he might never have expected to be talking about the possibility of freshman Dallan Hayden and former walk-on Xavier Johnson being big factors in the Buckeyes’ running game in their next-to-last regular season game at Maryland on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Remains No. 2 in the Third College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022

For the third week in a row, Ohio State is No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings. After demolishing Indiana 56-14 on Saturday, the Buckeyes advanced to a perfect 10-0 and are still the second-best team in the nation according to the CFP committee behind Georgia and in front of Michigan and TCU. Tennessee and LSU are the first two teams on the outside looking in.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit

Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
ATHENS, GA
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Says Buckeyes Are Focused on Maryland Despite Michigan Game Looming, Has "No Update" on Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Health

Ryan Day met with media members Tuesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to review the Buckeyes' Week 11 win over Indiana and preview this Saturday's trip to Maryland. Day broke down some of the biggest moments from this past weekend's 56-17 victory, answered a couple lingering questions regarding health issues and talked about staying focused on preparation for the Terrapins despite the Michigan game lurking around the corner.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes need to be on upset alert

The Ohio State football team is less than two weeks away from its showdown with Michigan. They better focus on Maryland or else the ‘The Game’ could be meaningless. The Ohio State football team takes its perfect 10-0 record to just outside the nation’s capital as it takes on the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes’ focus needs to be on that game this week.
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?

With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Marvin Harrison Jr. leads Power 5 WRs in multiple single-coverage stats

Ohio State has always had an embarrassment of riches at the wide receiver position, including Marvin Harrison Jr., this season has 60 catches for 969 yards and 11 touchdowns. According to PFF College, he is the best in the country against single coverage highlighted here:. 658 yards. 11 touchdowns. 32...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Addresses 'Gang Sign' Speculation

Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden had one of the best games of his freshman year when registering 102 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 56-14 win over Indiana. Hayden tallied his second score of the season during the first quarter of what turned into a rout. Responding to video of the touchdown, a Twitter user accused him of "throwing up disrespect gang signs on national TV."
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Ohio State Basketball Star Dead At 52

A former Ohio State men's basketball star has passed away. Ohio State announced on Monday that former team captain Jamaal Brown has died at the age of 52. The Buckeyes paid tribute to Brown on Monday. "Ohio State men’s basketball is saddened by the news that former captain Jamaal Brown...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann, Tanner Holden And Roddy Gayle Discuss Early Season, Preview Wednesday Matchup With Eastern Illinois

Chris Holtmann wasn't happy with Ohio State's effort in practice on Sunday. The Buckeye head coach said he made that clear to his team over the weekend, and it responded with better play on Monday. Eastern Illinois may rank 354th in the country, per KenPom, but Holtmann said closer-than-anticipated matchups with mid-majors happen with a lot more regularity than his players and some fans and media members might realize.
COLUMBUS, OH
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Columbus, Ohio

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Blasting in Grove City quarries has home owners pushing for answers

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some homeowners in Grove City are having a blast in their neighborhood. Quite a few, in fact, but that is not a good thing. There are concerns about explosions in nearby quarries impacting their nerves and their property. Home owner John Starr said, “it‘s...
GROVE CITY, OH
BC Heights

Eagles Record 36 Turnovers in Loss to No. 14 Buckeyes￼

Following a trend that plagued Boston College women’s basketball last season, turnovers were the Eagles’ kryptonite in their matchup against Ohio State on Sunday. BC (1–2) played with all-out effort but couldn’t stop No. 14 Ohio State (3–0) from controlling the ball and recorded 36 turnovers, leading to an 82–64 loss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy