Kayden McDonald Says He Committed to Ohio State Because of the Academics, Culture, Chance to Win a National Championship

College football: Ohio State running back ranks thin
COLUMBUS — Even though Ryan Day says injuries come with the territory when you’re playing Big Ten football in November, he might never have expected to be talking about the possibility of freshman Dallan Hayden and former walk-on Xavier Johnson being big factors in the Buckeyes’ running game in their next-to-last regular season game at Maryland on Saturday.
Ohio State Remains No. 2 in the Third College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
For the third week in a row, Ohio State is No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings. After demolishing Indiana 56-14 on Saturday, the Buckeyes advanced to a perfect 10-0 and are still the second-best team in the nation according to the CFP committee behind Georgia and in front of Michigan and TCU. Tennessee and LSU are the first two teams on the outside looking in.
4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit
Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
Jamaal Brown, Ohio State basketball standout, dies
Jamaal Brown, an Ohio State University basketball standout in the late 1980s and early 1990s, has died. He was 52.
Ryan Day Says Buckeyes Are Focused on Maryland Despite Michigan Game Looming, Has "No Update" on Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Health
Ryan Day met with media members Tuesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to review the Buckeyes' Week 11 win over Indiana and preview this Saturday's trip to Maryland. Day broke down some of the biggest moments from this past weekend's 56-17 victory, answered a couple lingering questions regarding health issues and talked about staying focused on preparation for the Terrapins despite the Michigan game lurking around the corner.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes need to be on upset alert
The Ohio State football team is less than two weeks away from its showdown with Michigan. They better focus on Maryland or else the ‘The Game’ could be meaningless. The Ohio State football team takes its perfect 10-0 record to just outside the nation’s capital as it takes on the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes’ focus needs to be on that game this week.
Ryan Day Tells 97.1 The Fan Ohio State Can Get "As Healthy A (Running Back) Room As We Possibly Can" in "Pretty Short Order"
Now two days removed from Saturday's blowout win over Indiana, Ryan Day still sounds confident that the Buckeyes will see multiple banged-up running backs return to health before the end of the season. During his weekly segment on 97.1 The Fan's Buckeye Roundtable program Monday, Day said Ohio State needs...
Recruits Left with Lasting Impression of Ohio State Following the Buckeyes’ 56-14 Victory over Indiana
In its second to last home game of the regular season, Ohio State made the most of its opportunity to impress recruits during its 56-14 victory over Indiana Saturday. Several highly-touted prospects from the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes were in attendance and enjoyed their experience at Ohio Stadium, winter flurries and all.
Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?
With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
saturdaytradition.com
Marvin Harrison Jr. leads Power 5 WRs in multiple single-coverage stats
Ohio State has always had an embarrassment of riches at the wide receiver position, including Marvin Harrison Jr., this season has 60 catches for 969 yards and 11 touchdowns. According to PFF College, he is the best in the country against single coverage highlighted here:. 658 yards. 11 touchdowns. 32...
Threat Level Doesn't Think That Ohio State is Alone in Needing to Figure Out Parts of Its Offense
I'll admit to being a little too young to have ever watched The Electric Company. By the time I was old enough to enjoy all the fine programming available on publicly funded television, I was much more interested in the dedicated goofiness of Wishbone, Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego?, and Bill Nye the Science Guy.
Heisman Trophy odds updated: C.J. Stroud grows lead over Hendon Hooker; Blake Corum, Drake Maye take leap
C.J. Stroud took back the lead over Hendon Hooker in last week's Heisman Trophy updated odds, and the Ohio State quarterback sees his lead grow over the Tennessee star this week. Michigan running back Blake Corum and UNC quarterback Drake Maye also saw their stock rise in the latest odds update from Caesar's Sportsbook.
Ohio State Football Player Addresses 'Gang Sign' Speculation
Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden had one of the best games of his freshman year when registering 102 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 56-14 win over Indiana. Hayden tallied his second score of the season during the first quarter of what turned into a rout. Responding to video of the touchdown, a Twitter user accused him of "throwing up disrespect gang signs on national TV."
Former Ohio State Basketball Star Dead At 52
A former Ohio State men's basketball star has passed away. Ohio State announced on Monday that former team captain Jamaal Brown has died at the age of 52. The Buckeyes paid tribute to Brown on Monday. "Ohio State men’s basketball is saddened by the news that former captain Jamaal Brown...
Chris Holtmann, Tanner Holden And Roddy Gayle Discuss Early Season, Preview Wednesday Matchup With Eastern Illinois
Chris Holtmann wasn't happy with Ohio State's effort in practice on Sunday. The Buckeye head coach said he made that clear to his team over the weekend, and it responded with better play on Monday. Eastern Illinois may rank 354th in the country, per KenPom, but Holtmann said closer-than-anticipated matchups with mid-majors happen with a lot more regularity than his players and some fans and media members might realize.
You could be pulled over for phone violations if this Ohio bill passes
A bill that would make texting or scrolling while driving a primary offense in Ohio inched closer to becoming a law on Tuesday.
The richest man in Columbus, Ohio
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Blasting in Grove City quarries has home owners pushing for answers
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some homeowners in Grove City are having a blast in their neighborhood. Quite a few, in fact, but that is not a good thing. There are concerns about explosions in nearby quarries impacting their nerves and their property. Home owner John Starr said, “it‘s...
Eagles Record 36 Turnovers in Loss to No. 14 Buckeyes￼
Following a trend that plagued Boston College women’s basketball last season, turnovers were the Eagles’ kryptonite in their matchup against Ohio State on Sunday. BC (1–2) played with all-out effort but couldn’t stop No. 14 Ohio State (3–0) from controlling the ball and recorded 36 turnovers, leading to an 82–64 loss.
Busting Myths - The City that breaks its laws has a police force that refuses to enforce the city’s laws: The Columbus Way
Less than two months ago, pushed by two friends who read my essays, I published “Why I remain in Columbus despite Columbus. . . .” (Busting Myths, Columbus Free Press, Sept. 16, 2022). Events during the past month have me seriously reconsidering that judgement. I voice my heightened...
