After Closing Kennewick Call Center, Amazon Cuts More in Seattle
Back on September 29th, according to information released by the company as well as Bloomberg, MyNorthwest.com, and other sources, Amazon has plans to close the Kennewick Call center. Now, they plan more cuts. Amazon will cut at least 10K workers, thousands in Seattle. According to MyNorthwest.com it's the largest cut...
q13fox.com
More than 700 Meta employees in Seattle, Bellevue expected to face layoffs
SEATTLE - More than 700 employees of Facebook parent company Meta are expected to face layoffs in Seattle and Bellevue, according to the Washington Employment Security Department. ESD put out a notification alerting workers that, starting Jan. 13, 2023, Meta is expected to start rolling out layoffs. The agency says...
Amazon reportedly plans to lay off 10,000 employees
SEATTLE — Seattle-based Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off around 10,000 workers. The New York Times reports the largest layoffs in the company’s history could start this week and that the job cuts are focused on devices, the retail division and human resources. The company did not...
WM invests $56 million on new recycling technology in WA
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — WM — formerly known as Waste Management — is investing $56 million to advance recycling technology at three materials recovery facilities across Washington state, the company announced on Tuesday. The money will be split between three facilities in Woodinville, Tacoma and Spokane. Of that...
Seattle renters sue leasing companies for allegedly inflating rent prices artificially
SEATTLE — Renters in downtown Seattle filed a class-action lawsuit accusing 10 major leasing companies of an agreement to artificially inflate the price of residential real estate in the area. Editor's note: The video attached about the investigation into this issue originally aired on Oct. 24. The lawsuit alleges...
Facebook parent Meta to lay off more than 700 workers in Puget Sound area
SEATTLE — As layoffs at tech companies continue, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is laying off more than 700 employees in the Puget Sound region. The Washington State Employment Security Department said Meta Platforms notified the agency that 307 employees would be laid off in Bellevue and 419 more would be laid off in Seattle.
urbnlivn.com
Seattle weekly wrap-up: rates drop to the mid-6s!
The big news this week is mortgage rates have gone from the low 7s to mid-6s (suffering from rate whiplash yet??). This is on the heels of our slowest October in eleven years, in terms of buyers putting Seattle homes under contract. So will lower rates bring buyers back? I don’t think we’ll see them back before the end of the year. Regardless of rates and buyers’ concerns about their job stability, it is November and the market is always very slow this time of year. That said, sellers are likely very motivated. Also, consider that of the 1,700 active listings in Seattle, 20%, 332, are new construction. You can bet those developers are likely motivated to close out some homes before the end of the year. Plus RedfinNow is shutting down and Redfin is going to blow out their unsold homes. So there might be some opportunity for brave, aggressive buyers.
KOMO News
Taxpayers on hook for $1.3B in forgiven Seattle business PPP loans
SEATTLE, Wash. — During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic many people lost their businesses, while others leaned on the government for hundreds of billions in cash to stay afloat as the economy was shut down. Two and a half year later, we’ve learned that more than 600 businesses...
'Sitting around doing nothing': Washington electric cars face mass adoption hurdles
(The Center Square) – From the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington in Renton, the Washington State Legislature’s Joint Transportation Committee was updated Tuesday morning on its ongoing study of strategies to encourage high consumption fuel users to switch to electric vehicles. JTC has been tasked to...
What effects will the potential recession have on Tacoma's housing market?
Many market watchers are predicting a recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates in its battle against 40-year-high inflation. Regardless of inflation, recession, supply chain issues, etc., the fact still remains that we have a housing supply issue. Until supply catches up, I guess housing will remain pricier here in Tacoma. What do you think? Or any insights into a recession?
Lawsuits, layoffs and blown tires: it's been a rough year for Rad Power Bikes
Affordable e-bike company, Rad Power Bikes, is having a rough year and the hits just keep coming. After two rounds of big layoff —totaling 22% of the work staff it started the year with— the Seattle-based company then got hit with two lawsuits and now, is recalling its RadWagon e-cargo bikes in collaboration with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.
q13fox.com
Mosqueda unveils balancing package for 2023-24 budget
Tuesday is the final public hearing before Seattle passes a budget for the next two years. Seattle Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda unveiled the council proposal for a balanced budget on Monday.
Washington Examiner
Redmond residents rejecting public safety tax levy
(The Center Square) – While still too close to call, the City of Redmond, Washington’s public safety tax levy is seeing a majority of voters against it. As of Wednesday evening, 52.6% of voters were rejecting the levy, with 47.4% of voters approving it. The City of Redmond...
A new Sea-Tac-sized airport is needed. No one wants it, but ‘handwriting is on the wall’
“But it’s not just your backyard. It’s your whole yard. And your house. My livelihood, yeah, it would cease to exist.”
KIRO 7 tests tracking devices as airport baggage thefts hit all-time high
SEATTLE — Baggage thefts are up this year at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and as people prepare to fly for the holidays, police are encouraging them to think twice about what they’re packing and to even consider tracking devices. According to police and airport officials, in 2019, before the...
What the Air Quality Index doesn't tell us about smoke dangers
When Jessica Godwin went to open yet another rapid test, she asked herself the question many other Seattleites had asked near-daily in mid-October: Is it COVID-19 that’s making me feel crappy, or is it the wildfire smoke hanging around for weeks?. With her nasal drip, sore throat and fatigue,...
KUOW
‘Yes’ vote for Seattle election reform now leading
The latest King County ballot count shows the "yes" vote prevailing on a measure that would change the way the city of Seattle elects its leaders. Among the options, ranked choice voting has inched into in the lead. On Saturday, for the first time since election night, the "yes" vote...
Here's The Top Chinese Restaurant In Washington
For those who can't get enough of this tasty cuisine, LoveFood pinpointed the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
Hard landing by ferry damages dock on Bainbridge Island
SEATTLE — The Bainbridge Island ferry dock received some minor damage after a ferry made a hard landing on Sunday afternoon. The ferry Tacoma’s 3:55 p.m. sailing from Bainbridge Island was delayed due to the incident in the second slip. The hard landing happened while someone was being...
q13fox.com
Semi-truck crash blocks Edgar Martinez Dr. in Seattle
SEATTLE - A semi-truck crash blocked Edgar Martinez Drive at Fourth Avenue Monday afternoon. Surveillance photos from WSDOT shows the semi-truck was coming south from the I-5 off-ramp when it appeared to have crossed the intersection and struck the barrier. Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) closed the road while they...
