Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

More than 700 Meta employees in Seattle, Bellevue expected to face layoffs

SEATTLE - More than 700 employees of Facebook parent company Meta are expected to face layoffs in Seattle and Bellevue, according to the Washington Employment Security Department. ESD put out a notification alerting workers that, starting Jan. 13, 2023, Meta is expected to start rolling out layoffs. The agency says...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amazon reportedly plans to lay off 10,000 employees

SEATTLE — Seattle-based Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off around 10,000 workers. The New York Times reports the largest layoffs in the company’s history could start this week and that the job cuts are focused on devices, the retail division and human resources. The company did not...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

WM invests $56 million on new recycling technology in WA

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — WM — formerly known as Waste Management — is investing $56 million to advance recycling technology at three materials recovery facilities across Washington state, the company announced on Tuesday. The money will be split between three facilities in Woodinville, Tacoma and Spokane. Of that...
WOODINVILLE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Seattle weekly wrap-up: rates drop to the mid-6s!

The big news this week is mortgage rates have gone from the low 7s to mid-6s (suffering from rate whiplash yet??). This is on the heels of our slowest October in eleven years, in terms of buyers putting Seattle homes under contract. So will lower rates bring buyers back? I don’t think we’ll see them back before the end of the year. Regardless of rates and buyers’ concerns about their job stability, it is November and the market is always very slow this time of year. That said, sellers are likely very motivated. Also, consider that of the 1,700 active listings in Seattle, 20%, 332, are new construction. You can bet those developers are likely motivated to close out some homes before the end of the year. Plus RedfinNow is shutting down and Redfin is going to blow out their unsold homes. So there might be some opportunity for brave, aggressive buyers.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Taxpayers on hook for $1.3B in forgiven Seattle business PPP loans

SEATTLE, Wash. — During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic many people lost their businesses, while others leaned on the government for hundreds of billions in cash to stay afloat as the economy was shut down. Two and a half year later, we’ve learned that more than 600 businesses...
SEATTLE, WA
Ask Tacoma

What effects will the potential recession have on Tacoma's housing market?

Many market watchers are predicting a recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates in its battle against 40-year-high inflation. Regardless of inflation, recession, supply chain issues, etc., the fact still remains that we have a housing supply issue. Until supply catches up, I guess housing will remain pricier here in Tacoma. What do you think? Or any insights into a recession?
TACOMA, WA
Washington Examiner

Redmond residents rejecting public safety tax levy

(The Center Square) – While still too close to call, the City of Redmond, Washington’s public safety tax levy is seeing a majority of voters against it. As of Wednesday evening, 52.6% of voters were rejecting the levy, with 47.4% of voters approving it. The City of Redmond...
REDMOND, WA
Crosscut

What the Air Quality Index doesn't tell us about smoke dangers

When Jessica Godwin went to open yet another rapid test, she asked herself the question many other Seattleites had asked near-daily in mid-October: Is it COVID-19 that’s making me feel crappy, or is it the wildfire smoke hanging around for weeks?. With her nasal drip, sore throat and fatigue,...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

‘Yes’ vote for Seattle election reform now leading

The latest King County ballot count shows the "yes" vote prevailing on a measure that would change the way the city of Seattle elects its leaders. Among the options, ranked choice voting has inched into in the lead. On Saturday, for the first time since election night, the "yes" vote...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Semi-truck crash blocks Edgar Martinez Dr. in Seattle

SEATTLE - A semi-truck crash blocked Edgar Martinez Drive at Fourth Avenue Monday afternoon. Surveillance photos from WSDOT shows the semi-truck was coming south from the I-5 off-ramp when it appeared to have crossed the intersection and struck the barrier. Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) closed the road while they...
SEATTLE, WA

