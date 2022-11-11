The big news this week is mortgage rates have gone from the low 7s to mid-6s (suffering from rate whiplash yet??). This is on the heels of our slowest October in eleven years, in terms of buyers putting Seattle homes under contract. So will lower rates bring buyers back? I don’t think we’ll see them back before the end of the year. Regardless of rates and buyers’ concerns about their job stability, it is November and the market is always very slow this time of year. That said, sellers are likely very motivated. Also, consider that of the 1,700 active listings in Seattle, 20%, 332, are new construction. You can bet those developers are likely motivated to close out some homes before the end of the year. Plus RedfinNow is shutting down and Redfin is going to blow out their unsold homes. So there might be some opportunity for brave, aggressive buyers.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO