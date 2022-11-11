ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I feel betrayed’: Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at Manchester United in explosive interview

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and has “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag.In excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan published on Sunday night, following Manchester United’s last game for six weeks, Ronaldo claimed Ten Hag tried to force him to leave this summer and hit out at the club’s lack of progress since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.Ronaldo was subject of speculation over whether he would be leaving Old Trafford during the most recent transfer window after missing United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons.After a poor...
Liverpool and Man Utd eyeing 23-yr-old, club could demand €100m

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been on the radar of Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United. A report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness) claims that the 23-year-old has been watched by the two Premier League clubs but he would cost a premium. Apparently, Napoli could demand a fee...
Virgil van Dijk insists Liverpool ‘never doubted’ Darwin Nunez’s quality as he starts to shine for the Reds

Virgil van Dijk has insisted that the Liverpool squad ‘never doubted’ the quality of new striker Darwin Nunez following his arrival from Benfica earlier this summer. After scoring twice and registering an assist in his first two competitive outings for the Reds, the Uruguay striker then went through somewhat of a rough patch for the club after going six games without a goal.
Report: Cody Gakpo Wants To Join Manchester City

In the summer Manchester City sold one of their most reliable goalscoring wingers in Raheem Sterling as the England international moved down south as he joined Chelsea. The Premier League Champions didn't go out and replace him leaving Jack Grealish and Phil Foden as the options on the left-hand side as well as striker Julian Alvarez if necessary.
