Wayne Rooney accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of 'unacceptable' behaviour at Man Utd
Wayne Rooney reacts to the Cristiano Ronaldo saga at Man Utd this season & hints at Roy Keane hypocrisy.
‘I feel betrayed’: Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at Manchester United in explosive interview
Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and has “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag.In excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan published on Sunday night, following Manchester United’s last game for six weeks, Ronaldo claimed Ten Hag tried to force him to leave this summer and hit out at the club’s lack of progress since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.Ronaldo was subject of speculation over whether he would be leaving Old Trafford during the most recent transfer window after missing United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons.After a poor...
Man Utd release statement following Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Manchester United have released an official statement in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan on Sunday.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: The Seven Liverpool Players Representing Their Nations
Seven Liverpool players will be in action when the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar next Sunday.
Liverpool and Man Utd eyeing 23-yr-old, club could demand €100m
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been on the radar of Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United. A report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness) claims that the 23-year-old has been watched by the two Premier League clubs but he would cost a premium. Apparently, Napoli could demand a fee...
Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Fulham Premier League
Manchester United travel to Fulham in the Premier League and here you can find my predicted lineup.
The footballers looking for transfers during the World Cup
The World Cup is a brilliant opportunity for players to showcase their talent to the world and several players will be particularly keen to impress in Qatar so they can earn a big transfer in 2023.
Joan Laporta discusses reason behind Gerard Pique retirement
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has opened up on Gerard Pique's decision to retire midway through the season.
Tottenham scouts watch Bundesliga strikers before January transfer window
Tottenham Hotspur had officials in attendance to watch forwards Marcus Thuram and Youssoufa Moukoko duel in Friday's clash between Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund, 90min understands.
Virgil van Dijk insists Liverpool ‘never doubted’ Darwin Nunez’s quality as he starts to shine for the Reds
Virgil van Dijk has insisted that the Liverpool squad ‘never doubted’ the quality of new striker Darwin Nunez following his arrival from Benfica earlier this summer. After scoring twice and registering an assist in his first two competitive outings for the Reds, the Uruguay striker then went through somewhat of a rough patch for the club after going six games without a goal.
Chelsea confident over deal for key attacking target
Chelsea are confident they have struck a deal to sign one of their key attacking targets in January.
Brenden Aaronson 'growing like a weed' with Leeds United, says Jesse Marsch
There are plenty of ways to complement one of your best players. A superlative here, a pat on the back there. But comparing them to a weed? That's a new one.
Mauricio Pochettino offers frustrated explanation for PSG struggles
Mauricio Pochettino has hit out at PSG over his disappointing time in charge of the club.
Why does Cristiano Ronaldo want to leave Man Utd?
Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan means we likely won't ever see him play for Manchester United again. But why is the player so unhappy and keen to leave the club?
Brighton vs Aston Villa - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Brighton vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on TV & live stream.
Marcelo Bielsa in talks with Bournemouth of vacant manager job
Bournemouth are interested in former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and have spoken to him about becoming their new head coach, but current interim Gary O'Neil remai
Report: Cody Gakpo Wants To Join Manchester City
In the summer Manchester City sold one of their most reliable goalscoring wingers in Raheem Sterling as the England international moved down south as he joined Chelsea. The Premier League Champions didn't go out and replace him leaving Jack Grealish and Phil Foden as the options on the left-hand side as well as striker Julian Alvarez if necessary.
Borussia Dortmund CEO makes admission over Jude Bellingham future
Borussia Dortmund and Jude Bellingham will discuss the player's future after the World Cup.
Man Utd & Liverpool eye potential Spurs transfer raid as one club ponders €80m deal
Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer move for Tottenham forward Son Heung-min. The South Korea international has a contract with Spurs until 2025, but it may be that his future is now in some doubt as top clubs apparently circle for his signature.
West Ham 0-2 Leicester: Player ratings as clinical Foxes continue impressive form
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between West Ham and Leicester - 12 November 2022.
