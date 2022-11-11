Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
Related
Yardbarker
La Liga names dominate Argentina’s 2022 World Cup squad
Four La Liga sides will be represented in Argentina’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The majority of the La Albiceleste panel have already arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of a pre-tournament training camp and a friendly game against the UAE national side on November 16.
Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
theScore
Argentina's World Cup squad: Messi, Dybala lead Copa America returnees
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional...
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: The Seven Liverpool Players Representing Their Nations
Seven Liverpool players will be in action when the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar next Sunday.
Yardbarker
Inter Legend Walter Zenga: “I Am Crazy About Players Like Edin Dzeko & Federico Dimarco”
Former Inter goalkeeper Walter Zenga has spoken in glowing terms of striker Edin Dzeko and wingback Federico Dimarco, arguing that they made the difference in the 6-1 thrashing of Bologna. The Nerazzurri routed their visitors at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Wednesday, with Dzeko equalising to cancel out a Bologna...
Wayne Rooney accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of 'unacceptable' behaviour at Man Utd
Wayne Rooney reacts to the Cristiano Ronaldo saga at Man Utd this season & hints at Roy Keane hypocrisy.
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “I Hope Romelu Lukaku Has Amazing FIFA World Cup, Tomorrow Motivation Decisive”
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi spoke of his pride at seeing his players selected for the upcoming World Cup, and was not concerned that Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku could aggravate his current injury. Lukaku has barely played for Inter since returning on loan from Chelsea in the summer, with the striker’s...
ng-sportingnews.com
Portugal World Cup squad 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal's final 26-man national football team roster in Qatar
Portugal ended their long wait for an international title at Euro 2016 as Fernando Santos' side upset the odds against hosts France in the final. That success ended the moniker of Portugal as the 'nearly men' of European international football, after years of near misses for the Iberian superpower. The...
Ricardo Pepi responds to USMNT World Cup omission - "It's a decision I can't control"
Ricardo Pepi has spoken out following his omission from the United States Men's National Team World Cup roster.
Nicolas Isimat-Mirin in new SKC talks but attracting attention from 'leading' MLS clubs
Exclusive - French center-back Nicolas Isimat-Mirin is drawing attention from multiple MLS clubs, but remains in talks with Sporting Kansas City over a new contract, 90min understands. The 30-year-old has been with SKC since early 2020 after joining from Turkish giants Besiktas, going on to make 46 appearances across all...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Iran include injured Sardar Azmoun in squad
Iran manager Carlos Queiroz has included injured forward Sardar Azmoun in his squad for the World Cup. Bayer Leverkusen's Azmoun has been out since suffering a calf injury in the warm-up the Champions League game against Porto on 4 October. Al Wakrah midfielder Omid Ebrahimi picked up a groin injury...
Eddie Howe admits England World Cup star could miss final Newcastle game
Eddie Howe admits one of England's World Cup call-ups may miss Newcastle's final Premier League game through illness.
Canada World Cup Preview: Concacaf Conquerors Eye History
When Canada’s men were last in the World Cup 36 years ago, it went horribly wrong, but this new generation has the bright young stars to make some noise.
Cristiano Ronaldo Will Speak About Manchester United Owners The Glazers In Piers Morgan Interview Tonight
Piers Morgan is set to release Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments about Manchester United’s owners, The Glazers tonight.
Soccer-Brazil at the 2022 World Cup: who is in Tite's 26-man squad?
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazil are looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 in Qatar tournament in Qatar. Here's what you need to know about their squad:
Could Man Utd sack Cristiano Ronaldo?
Could Man Utd sack Cristiano Ronaldo after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan?
Fulham vs Man Utd - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Fulham's Premier League meeting with Manchester United, including team news, lineups and prediction
West Ham 0-2 Leicester: Player ratings as clinical Foxes continue impressive form
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between West Ham and Leicester - 12 November 2022.
Jurgen Klopp receives touchline ban following FA appeal
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will serve a touchline ban this weekend after the FA won an appeal against an initial decision to only fine him for improper conduct.
St. Louis CITY SC make five picks in 2022 MLS Expansion Draft
Major League Soccer's newest club, St. Louis CITY SC, further bolstered their inaugural roster with five picks in Friday's Expansion Draft. The Expansion Draft is a valuable mechanism for every new MLS club to add precious experience and quality at a fraction of the usual cost. So, how did St....
90min
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0