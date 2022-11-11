ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

What to know about Thursday night's Washoe County vote update

By Mark Robison, Reno Gazette Journal
Washoe County vote totals released Thursday night show why the county swings the hardest in a swing state – and they reveal a few small but significant changes in local races.

The update added 18,414 votes to the overall total.

County and city races

For races self-contained within Washoe County’s borders, the overnight vote updates didn't affect many races but there were a few changes worth noting.

In the Sparks Justice of the Peace Department 4 race, Erica Flavin pulled ahead of Matt Lee by 516 votes or just over 1 percentage point.

In Sparks City Council Ward 4, incumbent Dian VanderWell expanded her narrow lead over challenger Johnny Eastwick from 44 votes to 220 votes, or almost 3 percentage points.

In Reno’s Ward 4, challenger Meghan Ebert tightened the distance between herself and incumbent Bonnie Weber. She was behind by 169 votes Thursday and is down only 103 votes as of Friday.

As for other local races, incumbent Hillary Schieve continued to widen the gap with challenger George "Eddie" Lorton in the Reno mayor's race. She’s now ahead in her race for a third term 59% to 41%.

And in the three races for Washoe County Commission, Republican Mike Clark in District 2, Democrat Mariluz Garcia in District 3 and Republican Jeanne Herman in District 5 held onto strong leads ranging from 8 to 22 percentage points.

National and state races

At the top of the ticket, Washoe County plays second fiddle to Clark County but for tight races Washoe’s voters can be a significant force as they alternate between whether Republican or Democratic candidates get more votes locally.

In Nevada’s U.S. Senate race, incumbent and Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto expanded her Washoe County lead over Republican Adam Laxalt to about 3 percentage points. Statewide, Laxalt is ahead by 1 percentage point but Democratic-leaning urban districts still have large amounts of votes to count.

Meanwhile, incumbent Republican Mark Amodei maintained a strong lead in the U.S. House District 2 among Washoe County voters and has been declared that race’s winner by the Associated Press.

In the governor’s race, Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak overtook Republican Joe Lombardo among Washoe County voters after trailing by 2 percentage points yesterday. Among statewide voters, Lombardo is still ahead by just under 30,000 votes.

Meanwhile, Republican Stavros Anthony is ahead by about 10,000 votes in Washoe County over Democrat Lisa Cano Burkhead for lieutenant governor. He’s up by more than 5 percentage points statewide.

Democrats Cisco Aguilar for secretary of state and Zach Conine for treasurer pulled ahead of their challengers in the Washoe County vote while Republican Andy Matthews maintained his lead for state controller. Those leads are also reflected in statewide totals.

Mark Robison covers local government for the Reno Gazette Journal and looks into reader questions. His wages are paid solely by donations and grants. Because of this, the journalism he creates is free for all to read. If you'd like to see more articles like this, please consider sharing this article or giving through PayPal here (no account needed) – 100% of donations go to Mark's wages.

Subscribe to Mark's Greater Reno weekly newsletter here . Follow him @GreaterReno and Facebook.com/GreaterReno .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: What to know about Thursday night's Washoe County vote update

Comments / 6

AP_000234.a3b9ee643a4a44219aad3774a5ff7c06.0025
2d ago

RED is the only way to save Nevada! Don’t believe me? Drive to California and look around, that’s what blue gets you. 2 parties, UBER RICH AND UBER POOR. Drugs, homelessness and welfare = blue.

Reply
4
WSN
2d ago

WHY IS THE COUNT NOT DONE? Little tiny NV has ZERO excuse for this delay! Most voters will rightly assume that it is intentional. The longer the delay, the more chances of fraud. MAKE NEVADA LEGITIMATE AGAIN!

Reply
3
S.
2d ago

Great can’t get rid of Schieve so she’s going to continue to build Reno into a mess of ugly apartments & ruin the skylines….keep Reno original !

Reply(2)
3
