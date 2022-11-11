ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Lawyer Accused of Spiking Pregnant Wife's Drink With Abortion Meds

 4 days ago
A Texas oil and gas lawyer is accused of spiking his estranged wife’s drink with abortion drugs, in an attempt to terminate her pregnancy. Mason Herring, 38, was indicted last week on two felony charges, including assault of a pregnant person, for his alleged scheme. A lawyer for Herring’s wife said the pair separated early this year, only for Herring to learn of the pregnancy during marriage counseling. In March, Herring allegedly visited his wife at their home, where he was not living, and lectured her on hydration. He allegedly served her water, which she claimed was cloudy, and refused to leave the house until she'd finished the drink. Herring’s wife soon became violently ill, and suspected Herring had spiked her drink. She later found abortion-inducing drugs in the garbage and filmed him pouring a powder into her water on another occasion. Herring was arrested in May. His wife later delivered a healthy baby, slightly early.

just me
3d ago

wait a minute this is Texas the state that wants to declare personhood at time of conception. so why are they not charging that man with attempted murder?

Lois Smestad
4d ago

The most common cause of death of a pregnant woman is murder by her partner; or, sometimes, other family, who disapproves, as, she's unmarried, or her partner is not approved (as in, "honor killings"). The male version of abortion: get rid of the fetus with the mother. The lady is "lucky" her partner sought to "just" end her pregnancy, not her life. With laws curtailing Abortion access, sadly, violence against pregnant women is almost certain to escalate.

Barbara Armstrong
4d ago

He's a big boy - if he didn't want kids he should have been snipped or wore protection!

