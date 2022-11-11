Texas Lawyer Accused of Spiking Pregnant Wife’s Drink With Abortion Meds

EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

A Texas oil and gas lawyer is accused of spiking his estranged wife’s drink with abortion drugs, in an attempt to terminate her pregnancy. Mason Herring, 38, was indicted last week on two felony charges, including assault of a pregnant person, for his alleged scheme. A lawyer for Herring’s wife said the pair separated early this year, only for Herring to learn of the pregnancy during marriage counseling. In March, Herring allegedly visited his wife at their home, where he was not living, and lectured her on hydration. He allegedly served her water, which she claimed was cloudy, and refused to leave the house until she'd finished the drink. Herring’s wife soon became violently ill, and suspected Herring had spiked her drink. She later found abortion-inducing drugs in the garbage and filmed him pouring a powder into her water on another occasion. Herring was arrested in May. His wife later delivered a healthy baby, slightly early.

Read it at ABC 13