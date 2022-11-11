ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Be on Paramount+?

By Josh Sorokach
 2 days ago

Paramount+ is home to an eclectic mix of content. Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head debuted earlier this year, Sylvester Stallone’s hotly anticipated new series Tulsa King premieres Sunday on the platform , and the streaming service has a slew of fun films like The Lost City, Old School, Mean Girls, Beverly Hills Cop , and Anchorman .

One title that’s not currently on Paramount+, however, is the Kevin Costner-led juggernaut Yellowstone .

The fifth season of Taylor Sheridan’s megahit premieres Sunday night on Paramount Network . If you need a quick recap before the new season drops, you can watch this 49-minute video that’ll catch you up on all the action from the first four seasons. Fans of the series can stream the season premiere live on Paramount Network, fuboTV , or Philo , but will Season 5 of Yellowstone be available to watch on Paramount+? Here’s everything you need to know.
WHEN IS YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5 STARTING?
Soon! The first two episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 premiere Sunday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Paramount Network. The episodes will also air from 10:00-12:00 a.m. ET and 12:00-2:00 a.m. on the network and will be available for next-day streaming on the Paramount Network website .
YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5 LIVE STREAM INFO:
If you have a valid cable login, you can watch new episodes of Yellowstone live on the Paramount Network app and website . You can also stream the series with an active subscription to fuboTV, Sling TV (via the $6/month “Comedy Extra” add-on), Hulu + Live TV , YouTube TV , Philo , or DIRECTV STREAM .
WILL YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5 BE ON PARAMOUNT PLUS?
Nope. Even though Tulsa King and 1883 are exclusive to Paramount+ , Yellowstone isn’t available on the platform. The fifth season won’t be on Paramount+, but the first four seasons of Yellowstone are streaming on Peacock Premium .


WILL YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5 BE ON PEACOCK?
The fifth season of Yellowstone should eventually find its way to Peacock, with the keyword being eventually .

For context, Yellowstone Season 4 concluded on January 2, 2022 and all ten episodes premiered March 28, 2022 on Peacock . No official Peacock/ Yellowstone Season 5 streaming info has been released, but we expect the show to follow a similar pattern, with Season 5 episodes dropping on Peacock a few months after the finale airs on Paramount Network.
WILL YELLOWSTONE SEASON 5 BE ON NETFLIX?
Nope. Yellowstone isn’t available on Netflix in the United States.

