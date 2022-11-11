Cop27: Joe Biden tells Egypt summit US will meet emissions target by 2030

Joe Biden has told Cop27 that the US “will meet our emissions target by 2030”.

Speaking at the summit in Egypt , the president emphasised his climate record, confirming he is still committed to the issue.

“My commitment to this issue has been unwavering,” Mr Biden said.

“Today, finally, thanks to the actions we’ve taken, I can stand here as the president of the United States of America and say with confidence: The United States of America will meet our emissions target by 2030.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.